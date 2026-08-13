Pulmonary Devices Market to Reach US$ 40.6 Billion by 2031 at 7.6% CAGR

According to The Insight Partners, The Pulmonary Devices Market size was estimated to be US$ 21.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 40.6 billion by 2031; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 7.6% in 2023–2031. The global Pulmonary Devices Market is experiencing substantial growth due to the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders, growing geriatric population, rising pollution levels, and continuous technological innovations in respiratory care equipment. Pulmonary devices play a critical role in the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of chronic and acute respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, sleep apnea, pulmonary fibrosis, and other lung-related conditions.

One of the primary factors driving the pulmonary devices market is the increasing incidence of respiratory illnesses across developed and emerging economies. Rising exposure to air pollution, tobacco smoke, occupational hazards, and changing environmental conditions has significantly increased the number of patients requiring pulmonary care.

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Furthermore, the growing awareness regarding early diagnosis and management of respiratory diseases is encouraging healthcare providers to adopt advanced pulmonary diagnostic and therapeutic devices. Governments and healthcare organizations are also investing heavily in respiratory care infrastructure, further supporting market growth.

Another major growth driver is the rapid expansion of the elderly population worldwide. Aging individuals are more susceptible to chronic respiratory conditions, creating sustained demand for pulmonary monitoring and treatment devices. In addition, advancements in healthcare technologies have resulted in the development of portable, user-friendly, and highly efficient pulmonary devices that enhance patient outcomes while reducing hospital stays. The growing trend toward home healthcare and remote patient monitoring has further accelerated the adoption of portable ventilators, nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and spirometry devices.

Key Market Drivers Fueling Pulmonary Devices Market Expansion

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Respiratory Diseases

The increasing burden of chronic respiratory diseases remains the most significant factor propelling market growth. COPD, asthma, and sleep-related breathing disorders continue to affect millions of individuals globally. The growing patient population has created strong demand for pulmonary diagnostic and therapeutic devices that support disease management, monitoring, and treatment. Early diagnosis initiatives and improved access to healthcare services are further boosting device adoption rates.

Increasing Air Pollution and Environmental Concerns

Air pollution has become a major public health concern worldwide. Exposure to harmful particulate matter, industrial emissions, and urban pollution significantly increases the risk of respiratory disorders. Rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing nations have intensified respiratory health challenges, leading to greater demand for advanced pulmonary devices. Governments and healthcare authorities are promoting respiratory health awareness programs, which further contribute to market expansion.

Technological Innovations in Pulmonary Care

Technological advancements continue to transform the pulmonary devices industry. Manufacturers are introducing smart respiratory devices integrated with digital health platforms, wireless connectivity, artificial intelligence, and cloud-based monitoring capabilities. These innovations enable healthcare providers to track patient conditions in real time, improve treatment adherence, and enhance disease management. Portable and wearable pulmonary devices are gaining popularity among patients seeking convenient respiratory care solutions.

Growth of Home Healthcare Services

The shift toward home-based healthcare is creating significant opportunities for pulmonary device manufacturers. Patients increasingly prefer receiving respiratory treatments at home due to convenience, cost-effectiveness, and reduced hospital visits. Home-use ventilators, oxygen concentrators, CPAP devices, and nebulizers are witnessing rising demand. The trend has been further accelerated by healthcare systems aiming to reduce hospital overcrowding and improve patient comfort.

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

Global healthcare spending continues to rise, supporting investments in advanced medical devices and respiratory care technologies. Governments, private healthcare providers, and insurance companies are focusing on improving respiratory disease management and treatment accessibility. Favorable reimbursement policies in several countries are encouraging the adoption of pulmonary devices across hospitals, clinics, and homecare settings.

Segmental Insights

Based on product type, the pulmonary devices market includes diagnostic devices, therapeutic devices, monitoring devices, and consumables. Therapeutic devices account for a substantial market share due to their extensive use in managing chronic respiratory diseases. Diagnostic devices such as spirometers and pulmonary function testing equipment are also witnessing increasing demand owing to the growing emphasis on early disease detection.

By end user, hospitals remain the largest segment due to the availability of specialized respiratory care services and advanced medical infrastructure. However, the home healthcare segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing patient preference for home-based treatment solutions and advancements in portable respiratory devices.

Regional Analysis

North America continues to dominate the pulmonary devices market due to the high prevalence of respiratory disorders, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and strong adoption of innovative medical technologies. The United States remains a key contributor to regional growth, supported by substantial healthcare spending and ongoing respiratory disease management programs.

Europe also represents a significant market, driven by increasing awareness regarding respiratory health and favorable healthcare policies. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as rising pollution levels, expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure, and a large patient population are contributing to strong market expansion across countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Competitive Landscape and Leading Companies

The pulmonary devices market is highly competitive, with leading manufacturers focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and geographic expansion to strengthen their market positions. Companies are investing in research and development to introduce technologically advanced respiratory care solutions that improve patient outcomes and operational efficiency.

Top Players in the Pulmonary Devices Market

Medtronic plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

ResMed Inc.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited

GE HealthCare

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Vyaire Medical, Inc.

Masimo Corporation

Baxter International Inc.

Smiths Medical

Future Outlook

The pulmonary devices market is poised for sustained growth through 2034, supported by increasing respiratory disease prevalence, rising environmental concerns, technological advancements, and growing adoption of home healthcare solutions. As healthcare providers continue to emphasize early diagnosis and effective disease management, demand for innovative pulmonary devices is expected to rise significantly. Manufacturers that focus on smart, portable, and patient-centric respiratory care technologies will be well-positioned to capitalize on emerging market opportunities.

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