North America Blood Products Industry Growth Fueled by Rising Plasma Collection and Processing

North America is experiencing continued growth in blood product utilization, supported by established healthcare systems, increasing surgical and trauma procedures, and rising demand for plasma-derived therapies. Healthcare organizations across the region are investing in modern blood collection and processing infrastructure, advanced screening technologies, cold-chain systems, and digital inventory management solutions. The growing emphasis on blood safety, efficient resource utilization, and reliable supply chains is encouraging the adoption of automated and digitally integrated blood management practices, strengthening the region’s position in the global blood products landscape.

Market Size and Growth Outlook

The Blood Products Market is estimated to increase from US$ 32.72 Billion in 2025 to US$ 60.35 Billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 7.95%. Growth is being supported by increasing surgical procedures, the rising burden of chronic diseases, growing trauma cases, and expanding applications of plasma-derived products. Hospitals and blood banks are investing in advanced systems to improve blood product availability, quality, and inventory management. Growing awareness about blood donation and improvements in healthcare infrastructure across emerging economies are further strengthening demand. These factors are expected to create favorable opportunities for manufacturers, blood centers, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare service providers during the forecast period.

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Automation and Digitalization Transforming Blood Management

Automation and digitalization are becoming important trends across blood collection and processing facilities. Automated blood component separators, barcode-based identification systems, electronic donor management platforms, and digitally connected inventory systems are helping healthcare organizations improve operational efficiency and traceability. These technologies can reduce manual errors, optimize processing workflows, and provide greater visibility into blood product inventories. Digital monitoring systems can also support real-time tracking of storage conditions and product movement. As blood banks and hospitals seek to improve patient safety and reduce wastage, investment in automated and digitally integrated blood management solutions is expected to remain a significant contributor to Blood Products Market Growth.

Rising Demand for Plasma-Derived Products

The increasing use of plasma-derived therapies is one of the major trends supporting industry expansion. Immunoglobulins, albumin, clotting factors, and other plasma-derived products are widely used in the treatment of immune deficiencies, bleeding disorders, liver-related conditions, and other specialized medical conditions. Rising diagnosis rates and greater access to advanced therapies are increasing demand for these products. Pharmaceutical companies and plasma collection organizations are expanding collection networks and processing capabilities to address supply requirements. Investments in plasma fractionation technologies and improvements in collection infrastructure are also expected to strengthen the availability of plasma-derived products across developed and emerging healthcare systems.

Growing Importance of Blood Component Therapy

The shift toward component-based transfusion is creating new opportunities for blood product manufacturers and processing facilities. Red blood cells, platelets, plasma, and cryoprecipitate can be administered according to specific clinical requirements, enabling more targeted transfusion practices. Increasing surgical procedures, cancer treatments, organ transplantation, trauma care, and cardiovascular interventions are contributing to demand for specific blood components. Healthcare organizations are therefore strengthening component separation, testing, storage, and distribution capabilities. Improvements in blood component processing technologies are helping providers optimize available donations while supporting better resource utilization and patient-specific transfusion practices.

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Critical Diseases

The rising burden of chronic diseases is generating sustained demand for blood products across hospitals and specialized treatment centers. Cancer, cardiovascular diseases, kidney disorders, liver diseases, hematological conditions, and autoimmune disorders can require blood transfusions or plasma-derived therapies during diagnosis and treatment. Increasing numbers of complex surgical and critical care procedures are also contributing to demand. As healthcare systems improve access to specialized treatment, more patients are receiving procedures that require reliable supplies of blood components. This trend is expected to support continued investment in blood collection networks, processing facilities, storage systems, and distribution infrastructure.

Technological Advances in Blood Safety

Technological innovation is improving the safety and quality of blood products. Advanced screening technologies are helping blood centers identify infectious diseases and other risks before products reach patients. Pathogen reduction technologies are also gaining attention because of their potential to enhance the safety of certain blood components. Automated testing platforms, improved cold-chain technologies, and digital traceability systems are strengthening quality control throughout the blood supply chain. Regulatory requirements for blood safety and increasing expectations for standardized processing are encouraging healthcare organizations to adopt advanced technologies that can improve reliability while supporting compliance and operational efficiency.

North America Strengthens Its Position

North America remains an important region due to its established healthcare infrastructure, sophisticated blood collection networks, and strong adoption of advanced medical technologies. The US accounts for a significant share of regional demand because of its extensive hospital network, high volume of surgical procedures, established blood donation infrastructure, and increasing use of plasma-derived therapies. Blood centers and healthcare organizations are increasingly adopting automated processing, advanced testing, inventory management, and digital traceability solutions. In Canada, government-supported healthcare infrastructure and continued emphasis on blood safety are contributing to demand. These factors are expected to sustain regional growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Presents Emerging Opportunities

Asia Pacific is expected to offer significant growth opportunities as healthcare infrastructure expands and access to transfusion services improves. Countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are strengthening blood collection and processing capabilities. Increasing healthcare expenditure, rising surgical volumes, improving diagnostic services, and government initiatives supporting voluntary blood donation are contributing to regional demand. Emerging economies are also investing in modern blood banks, cold-chain infrastructure, automated processing equipment, and screening technologies. As healthcare providers focus on improving blood safety and availability, manufacturers have opportunities to expand their presence through localized production, partnerships, and technology deployment.

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Supply Chain Modernization Supports Growth

Modernization of blood product supply chains is becoming increasingly important for reducing shortages and product wastage. Healthcare organizations are adopting advanced inventory management platforms, temperature monitoring systems, demand forecasting tools, and centralized distribution models. Data analytics can help blood centers anticipate demand and optimize inventory levels according to regional requirements. Improved logistics and cold-chain management are particularly important for maintaining the quality and usability of temperature-sensitive blood components. The integration of digital technologies throughout the supply chain is expected to create opportunities for technology providers while improving the reliability of blood product distribution.

Competitive Landscape and Top Players

CSL Limited

Kedrion S.p.A.

Bio Products Laboratory Limited

Octapharma AG

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Grifols S.A.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

ADMA Biologics, Inc.

Kamada Ltd.

Sanquin

LFB S.A.

Future Trends and Growth Opportunities

The future of the industry is expected to be shaped by increased plasma collection, advanced fractionation technologies, automation, pathogen reduction, digital traceability, and supply-chain modernization. Growing demand for immunoglobulins and other plasma-derived therapies is encouraging companies to expand collection and manufacturing capacity. At the same time, emerging economies are creating opportunities through investments in blood-bank infrastructure and improved healthcare access. The integration of artificial intelligence, analytics, connected monitoring systems, and automated workflows could further improve demand forecasting, inventory management, quality control, and distribution. These trends are expected to support sustainable expansion through 2034.

About US

The Insight Partners provides comprehensive syndicated and tailored market research services in the healthcare, technology, and industrial domains. Renowned for delivering strategic intelligence and practical insights, the firm empowers businesses to remain competitive in ever-evolving global markets. The Blood Products Market report provides detailed insights into market size, growth trends, segmentation, regional performance, competitive dynamics, key drivers, emerging opportunities, and strategic developments to support informed business decisions.

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Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

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