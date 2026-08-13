Pet Grooming and Accessories Market is projected to reach US$ 166.43 billion by 2033

The global Pet Grooming and Accessories Market is expanding steadily as companion animal adoption and pet humanization trends continue to reshape consumer spending worldwide. According to the latest research published by Business Market Insights, rising companion animal adoption, increasing expenditure on premium pet products, and expanding pet wellness awareness continue supporting industry expansion.

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Market Overview

The Pet Grooming and Accessories Market size was valued at US$ 85.59 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 166.43 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.67% during 2026–2033. This steady growth trajectory reflects the industry’s evolution toward integrated pet wellness ecosystems combining grooming services, premium accessories, veterinary partnerships, and digital commerce platforms. Continued innovation in sustainable materials, ergonomic product design, and personalized grooming solutions continues to reshape the global pet care industry.

Report Coverage

The comprehensive report segments the Pet Grooming and Accessories Market based on the following parameters:

Type:

Pet Clothing

Pet Accessories

Pet Grooming / Services

Pet Type:

Dog

Cat

Others

Sector:

Mass

Luxury

This detailed segmentation enables stakeholders to identify high-growth type categories, evaluate shifting pet-type and sector preferences, and align product development strategies with evolving consumer demand.

Key Growth Drivers

Rising pet ownership remains a fundamental driver, as increasing adoption rates within urban and suburban communities continue ensuring sustained demand for grooming products and accessory services. Growing awareness of pet hygiene and healthcare continues driving pet owners to invest in high-quality shampoos, grooming kits, collars, harnesses, and travel products.

Increasing pet humanization is also propelling the market forward, as pets are increasingly perceived as part of the family, leading to higher spending on high-end grooming, personal accessories, clothing, and wellness-oriented products. Companies continue introducing novel product lines incorporating comfort, safety, sustainability, and customization.

Growing spending on pet care further supports market expansion, as increasing disposable income, growing middle classes, and rising awareness about responsible pet ownership continue driving spending on accessories and grooming products, including bedding, feeding solutions, and safety-related equipment.

For a quick, snapshot view of this market, you can also check the Industry Snippet here: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/industry-overview/pet-grooming-and-accessories-market

Regional Insights

North America held the largest share of the global market in 2025, supported by high pet ownership rates and premium pet care spending, with the United States leading regional demand through premium pet care spending and advanced retail infrastructure. Asia Pacific stands out as the fastest-growing region, driven by rising pet adoption and expanding middle-class income, with China representing the largest regional market while India records the fastest expansion.

Europe represents a substantial share of the market, supported by strong animal welfare awareness and premium pet ownership, with Germany remaining the largest regional market while the United Kingdom demonstrates the fastest growth. The Rest of World region, including Brazil, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, is also witnessing steady growth, supported by rising pet ownership and improving retail infrastructure.

Market Leaders and Key Company Profiles

The pet grooming and accessories market features a competitive landscape shaped by global pet care manufacturers and specialized grooming equipment providers. Some of the key companies profiled in the report include:

Mars Incorporated

Nestlé Purina PetCare Company

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Wahl Clipper Corporation

Andis Company

The Hartz Mountain Corporation

Rolf C. Hagen Inc.

Petmate Holdings Co.

Central Garden & Pet Company

Coastal Pet Products Inc.

These companies continue to invest in sustainable materials, digital retail capabilities, premium grooming solutions, and personalized pet products to strengthen their competitive positioning across mass-market and luxury product categories worldwide.

Market Opportunities and Challenges

Significant opportunities exist in e-commerce expansion, as rapid growth in online retail channels and subscription models continue giving manufacturers greater customer access while offering customized product suggestions. Emerging pet care markets also present substantial growth potential, as developing nations witness increasing pet ownership and rising disposable income. Subscription-based pet products further support long-term growth, as recurring delivery services help improve customer retention and foster brand loyalty.

However, the market faces notable challenges. High product costs remain a persistent concern, as premium grooming products and sustainable materials often involve higher manufacturing costs that can discourage adoption among price-sensitive consumers. Counterfeit pet products also pose hurdles, as low-quality imitation goods continue creating quality and safety concerns that can reduce consumer confidence and damage established brands.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, the pet grooming and accessories market is expected to sustain steady growth as companion animal adoption and premium pet care trends continue shaping global consumer behavior. Ongoing investment in sustainable products, digital commerce, and personalized grooming solutions will likely define competitive success, positioning manufacturers who balance premium quality with accessibility for long-term growth in this evolving consumer market.

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