Radiation Therapy Market is projected to reach US$ 13.7 billion by 2033

The global Radiation Therapy Market is expanding steadily as hospitals, cancer treatment centers, and research organizations worldwide invest in advanced oncology equipment to improve treatment precision and patient outcomes. Radiation therapy, spanning external beam and internal radiation modalities, continues to serve as a cornerstone of cancer treatment as healthcare providers pursue image-guided, adaptive, and AI-enabled treatment planning. Increasing cancer diagnoses, expanding investments in oncology infrastructure, rising adoption of precision cancer therapies, technological innovation in radiotherapy systems, and growing focus on personalized treatment approaches continue creating substantial opportunities for healthcare providers and equipment manufacturers.

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Market Size and Growth Outlook

The Radiation Therapy Market size was valued at US$8.32 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$13.70 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.43% during 2026–2033. This growth is being driven by increasing cancer diagnosis rates worldwide, as rising global cancer prevalence and expanding screening programs continue to fuel research and development of treatment equipment while increasing the number of patients eligible for radiotherapy.

Growth is further supported by growing investments in oncology infrastructure, as governments and private healthcare providers establish dedicated cancer hospitals and introduce new linear accelerators to improve access to comprehensive cancer care. At the same time, rising adoption of precision cancer therapies continues to drive equipment modernization, as image-guided radiation therapy and AI-driven planning enable accurate treatment with minimal exposure to healthy tissue, while the development of advanced radiotherapy platforms, expansion of outpatient cancer treatment centers, and integration with personalized oncology solutions continue to open substantial new growth opportunities.

You can also explore the Industry Snippets page for a quick overview of the Radiation Therapy Market’s key highlights and trends: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/industry-overview/radiation-therapy-market

Report Coverage

The report offers comprehensive coverage of the Radiation Therapy Market, segmented across the following key parameters:

Type: External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal Radiation Therapy, Others

External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal Radiation Therapy, Others End Users: Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Cancer Treatment & Research Centers, Academic Research Organizations, Others

This segmentation allows stakeholders to gain a granular understanding of which treatment modalities and care settings are contributing most to overall market growth, supporting more informed investment and clinical planning decisions.

Type Analysis

External Beam Radiation Therapy dominates the type segment, holding 61%–64% of revenue in 2025 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%–7.2%, driven by broad application across multiple cancer types, advanced imaging integration, and continuous technological improvements. Internal Radiation Therapy (Brachytherapy) maintains important clinical relevance through localized radiation delivery, reducing exposure to surrounding healthy tissues for selected solid tumors requiring targeted intervention.

End Users Analysis

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories represent the leading end-user segment, holding 48%–51% of revenue in 2025 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%–6.6%, driven by comprehensive oncology services and continuous investments in advanced treatment equipment. Cancer Treatment & Research Centers continue to drive innovation through specialized oncology expertise and clinical research, while Academic Research Organizations support advancement through translational research and technology validation.

Regional Insights

North America leads the global market, holding 38%–41% of revenue in 2025 and growing at a CAGR of 6.0%–6.4%, supported by strong oncology infrastructure and favorable reimbursement policies, with the United States as the dominant contributor at a CAGR of 6.1%–6.5%. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, accounting for 25%–28% of global revenue and expanding at a CAGR of 7.2%–7.7%, driven by rising cancer incidence and expanding healthcare infrastructure across China and India, with India showing the fastest regional growth at a CAGR of 7.8%–8.2%. Europe holds a significant share as well at 27%–30%, led by Germany with Poland showing the fastest regional growth, while the Rest of World region, led by Brazil in South & Central America and Saudi Arabia in the Middle East & Africa, continues to grow through healthcare modernization and precision treatment investment.

Competitive Landscape

The Radiation Therapy Market features a competitive mix of global medical technology companies specializing in oncology equipment. Key companies profiled in the report include:

Varian Medical Systems

Elekta AB

Accuray Incorporated

Siemens Healthineers AG

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

ViewRay Technologies, Inc.

Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.

IBA (Ion Beam Applications)

Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

These companies continue investing in artificial intelligence, adaptive radiotherapy, proton therapy, and integrated imaging technologies to strengthen their global presence. The competitive environment is characterized by continuous technological innovation, strategic collaborations, and product development, as companies pursue expanded precision oncology solutions across hospitals, cancer treatment centers, and research institutions.

Key Market Drivers, Opportunities, and Challenges

Growth in the market continues to be underpinned by increasing cancer diagnosis rates driving treatment demand, growing investments in oncology infrastructure improving access to comprehensive cancer care, and rising adoption of precision cancer therapies encouraging equipment modernization. Meaningful opportunities exist in the development of advanced radiotherapy platforms incorporating AI and workflow automation, expansion of outpatient cancer treatment centers requiring compact, cost-efficient systems, and integration with personalized oncology solutions tailoring radiation doses to individual patient characteristics.

At the same time, the industry faces challenges from high equipment acquisition costs restricting adoption, as substantial capital investment and specialized infrastructure requirements limit access among smaller healthcare facilities, particularly in developing economies. Complex installation requirements also pose challenges, as radiation shielding, regulatory approvals, and technical validation can extend project timelines and delay treatment capacity expansion.

Conclusion

The Radiation Therapy Market is set for steady growth through 2033, propelled by rising global cancer incidence, expanding oncology infrastructure investment, and continued advancement in precision and personalized radiotherapy technologies. As manufacturers continue to invest in AI-enabled treatment planning and adaptive systems, companies with strong technology capabilities and diversified product portfolios are well positioned to capture the market’s expanding opportunities.

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