Animal by-product Market Forecast 2026–2034: Trends & Insights

Global Animal by-product market was valued at USD 24,500 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 29,400 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period (2025–2032). This growth is propelled by the increasing demand for sustainable animal protein utilization, growing pet food industry, and expansion of the biofuels sector.

What are Animal By-products?

Animal by-products (ABPs) are defined as entire bodies or parts of animals, products of animal origin or other products obtained from animals which are not intended for human consumption. The research scope of this report covers processed products of animal by-products, such as meat and bone meal, feather meal, blood meal and animal fats.

Market Drivers

The growth of the animal by-product market is primarily driven by:

Rising demand for animal feed : Animal by-products are a key ingredient in the production of compound feed for livestock, poultry, and aquaculture. The growing global population and increasing meat consumption drive demand.

Expansion of the pet food industry : High-value animal by-products such as meat meals and animal fats are used in premium pet foods. The humanization of pets and rising pet ownership rates boost this segment.

Sustainable waste management : Animal by-product processing is a key part of the circular economy, reducing waste and creating value from slaughterhouse by-products.

Biofuel production : Animal fats are used in the production of biodiesel, particularly in regions with strong renewable energy policies.

Market Restraints

Stringent regulations : The animal by-products industry is highly regulated due to concerns over disease transmission (e.g., BSE). Compliance increases operational costs.

Volatility in raw material supply : The availability of animal by-products depends on meat production levels, which can fluctuate.

Competition from alternative ingredients : Plant-based proteins and synthetic alternatives may compete in some applications.

Market Segmentation

The global animal by-product market can be segmented by type, application, and region.

By Type:

Meat and Bone Meal : The largest segment, used mainly in animal feed. Valued for its high protein content.

Feather Meal : Processed from poultry feathers, used in feed and fertilizer.

Blood Meal : Dried animal blood, a high-protein ingredient for feed.

Animal Fats : Rendered animal fats, used in feed, biofuel, and food industries.

By Application:

Animal Feed : The largest application, accounting for over 60% of usage. Meat and bone meal is a cost-effective protein source for livestock, poultry, and aquaculture feed.

Pet Food : High-value by-products such as meat meals and animal fats are used in premium pet foods.

Fuel : Animal fats are used in biodiesel production, particularly in Europe and North America.

Others : Including fertilizer, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

Regional Insights

The market for animal by-products is global, with varying dynamics by region:

North America : Mature market with stringent regulations. The United States is the largest market, driven by large-scale livestock production and advanced rendering industry.

Europe : Similar to North America, with well-established recycling of animal by-products. Strong focus on sustainability and renewable energy boosts usage in biofuels.

Asia-Pacific : Fastest-growing region due to expanding meat production and increasing adoption of processed animal by-products in feed. China, India, and Southeast Asia are key growth markets.

Latin America, Middle East & Africa : Emerging markets with growing meat industries driving demand.

Competitive Landscape

The global animal by-product market is fragmented, with many regional players. However, some multinational corporations have significant market share:

Darling Ingredients : A global leader, with diverse operations including rendering, biofuels, and specialty ingredients.

Valley Proteins : Major U.S. renderer with a focus on sustainability and recycling.

SARIA : A German company with international operations in animal by-products and renewable energy.

Leo Group : A Chinese company with growing international presence.

Ridley Corporation : An Australian-based company with strong presence in Asia-Pacific.

FASA Group : A major player in South America.

Other significant players include Sanimax, JG Pears, Advanced Proteins, and Birmingham Hide & Tallow, among others.

Future Outlook

The animal by-product market is expected to grow steadily, driven by:

Increasing meat consumption : As global populations grow and incomes rise, meat production will increase, yielding more by-products.

Sustainability trends : Circular economy and waste-to-energy initiatives support the use of animal by-products.

Technological innovation : Improvements in rendering and processing technology enhance efficiency and product quality.

However, the market faces challenges from:

Alternative proteins : Plant-based and lab-grown meats may reduce long-term demand for animal-based products.

Regulatory pressures : Increasing regulations on animal agriculture could impact production.

Despite these challenges, the market for animal by-products is expected to remain robust due to its essential role in sustainable waste management and the production of affordable animal feed.

For a detailed analysis of the market, including forecasts by type, application, and region, along with profiles of major players, download the full report.

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