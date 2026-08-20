Global Surimi Market Set to Hit USD 190.4 Million by 2034 at 8.9% CAGR

According to a new report from Intel Market Research, global Surimi market was valued at USD 5346 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 7654 million by 2032, growing at a steady CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2025–2032). This sustained market expansion is driven by the rising global demand for affordable, versatile seafood products, the expansion of modern retail channels, and continuous product innovation catering to diverse regional palates.

What is Surimi?

Surimi is a highly concentrated protein paste derived primarily from the lean meat of whitefish. The manufacturing process, which can occur onboard factory vessels immediately post-harvest or in land-based processing facilities, involves mincing and repeatedly washing fish fillets. This meticulous procedure strips away fat and odor-causing compounds, leaving behind soluble myofibrillar proteins that are essential for the final product’s unique gelling and textural properties.

The resulting odorless and tasteless paste is formed into frozen blocks known as surimi base. At this stage, cryoprotectants such as sorbitol and sugar are added to preserve the functional qualities of the proteins during frozen storage. Food processors then purchase this base material and creatively transform it by adding starches, egg white, vegetable oils, and natural flavors. The final product, sold as surimi or kamaboko, has gained immense popularity across both Asian and European markets as a versatile and economical seafood alternative.

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Key Market Drivers

Surging Demand for Affordable Protein Sources

In an era of rising food costs and increasing health consciousness, surimi stands out as a cost-effective, low-fat source of high-quality protein. This is particularly relevant as global populations seek healthier diets without compromising on budget. The versatility of surimi allows it to be fashioned into a wide array of shapes and flavors, from crab sticks to fish balls, making it appealing to a broad consumer base. The FAO highlights that surimi-based products can be 30-50% more affordable than their whole-muscle seafood counterparts, which fuels its adoption, especially in price-sensitive markets.

Expansion of Retail and Food Service Channels

The proliferation of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online grocery platforms has dramatically improved the accessibility and visibility of surimi products globally. Meanwhile, the HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant, Cafe) sector represents a massive growth vector. Surimi is increasingly featured in:

Ready-to-eat (RTE) and ready-to-cook (RTC) product categories , catering to the fast-paced lifestyles of urban consumers. Product innovations, such as gluten-free and reduced-sodium variants , are directly responding to the clean-label and health and wellness trends.

, catering to the fast-paced lifestyles of urban consumers. Product innovations, such as , are directly responding to the clean-label and health and wellness trends. Innovations in product form: Including baked, steamed, and fried surimi snacks that appeal to younger demographics.

These factors collectively position surimi not just as a seafood substitute, but as a mainstream, value-added food ingredient.

Market Challenges

Fluctuations in raw material supply : The industry’s heavy reliance on specific fish species like Alaskan Pollock and Pacific Whiting makes it vulnerable to environmental fluctuations, fishing quotas, and climate change impacts on fish stocks.

: The industry’s heavy reliance on specific fish species like makes it vulnerable to environmental fluctuations, fishing quotas, and climate change impacts on fish stocks. Consumer perception hurdles : In some Western markets, surimi still contends with a legacy image as a ‘fake’ or ‘imitation’ product, requiring significant marketing and educational efforts to highlight its nutritional benefits and culinary versatility.

: In some Western markets, surimi still contends with a legacy image as a ‘fake’ or ‘imitation’ product, requiring significant marketing and educational efforts to highlight its nutritional benefits and culinary versatility. Stringent regulatory standards: Compliance with varying food safety, labeling, and import-export regulations across different countries can complicate supply chains and increase operational costs for multinational players.

Opportunities Ahead

The global pivot towards sustainable sourcing and plant-based innovation opens up significant new avenues. While traditionally fish-based, the surimi manufacturing process is being adapted to create hybrid and vegan alternatives, leveraging vegetable proteins alongside or in place of fish. Regions with burgeoning middle-class populations, such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, are demonstrating robust growth potential through:

Investment in aquaculture and fishery management to secure a stable, sustainable supply of raw materials.

Notably, several leading producers, including Viciunai Group and Anjoyfood, have publicly outlined 2024–2025 strategic plans focused on:

Developing value-added surimi products with enhanced nutritional profiles, such as added omega-3s or fiber.



Enhancing cold chain logistics and distribution networks in emerging economies to tap into new consumer bases. Exploring new application areas beyond traditional seafood analogs, including surimi-based ingredients for soups, salads, and pizza toppings.



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Regional Market Insights

Asia-Pacific : Dominates the global landscape, commanding a substantial 62% market share . This hegemony is rooted in the region’s deep-seated culinary tradition of consuming kamaboko and related products. Europe : Holds the position of the second-largest market with a 21% share , characterized by well-established consumption in countries like France and Spain, and a growing appetite for convenient, processed seafood. North America : Accounts for an 11% share and is experiencing growth driven by product innovation and marketing that successfully reframes surimi as a healthy, versatile choice rather than just an imitation. Latin America and Middle East & Africa : Represent high-growth emerging markets where increasing disposable incomes and the westernization of diets are creating new demand streams for processed seafood products.



Market Segmentation

By Type

Frozen Surimi Chilled/Fresh Surimi



By Application

Households HoReCa Others



By End User

Food Processing Companies Retail Consumers



By Region

North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



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Competitive Landscape

The global Surimi market is moderately fragmented. The top five players collectively command a share of over 22%, indicating a competitive environment where branding, distribution reach, and product quality are key differentiators. The report provides an in-depth competitive profiling of key players, including:

Viciunai Group Trans-Ocean Products Anjoyfood APITOON Haixin Huifafood Gadre Marine Seaprimexco Vietnam



Report Deliverables

Global and regional market forecasts from 2025 to 2032 Strategic insights into production capacity expansions, mergers, and acquisitions. Market share analysis and SWOT assessments for leading and emerging companies. Analysis of pricing trends, cost structures, and profitability margins. Comprehensive segmentation by product type, application, and geography.



📘 Get Full Report: Surimi Market – View in Detailed Research Report

📥 Download Sample PDF: Surimi Market – View in Detailed Research Report

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