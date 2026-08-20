Invitation from Malaysian Youth Representatives: Discover Hainan’s Integrated Land, Sea and Air Study Tour

Youth representatives from Malaysia extend a sincere invitation to young people across Southeast Asia.

Centred on aerospace technology, tropical rainforests and marine ecosystems, Hainan has built a unique integrated land, sea and air study tour system. Participants can explore aerospace achievements, experience rainforest biodiversity and engage with marine ecological learning.

We welcome Southeast Asian youth to join study tours in Hainan, pursue knowledge through immersive exploration and deepen cross-regional youth exchanges.