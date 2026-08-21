Rising Global Chip Demand and Compliance Mandates Boost Semiconductor Growth

Automotive NFC & UWB (Secure Access) Chip Market valued at a robust USD 1.25 billion in 2024, is on a trajectory of significant expansion, projected to reach USD 3.85 billion by 2032. This growth, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%, is detailed in a comprehensive new report published by Semiconductor Insight. The study highlights the critical role of these advanced semiconductor solutions in enabling secure, convenient, and seamless vehicle access systems powered by smartphone integration.

Automotive NFC and UWB chips are essential for modern keyless entry and digital key solutions, combining short-range authentication with precise location tracking to deliver enhanced security against relay attacks while supporting hands-free and location-aware vehicle interactions. Their compact design and low-power operation make them indispensable components in the shift toward software-defined vehicles and connected mobility ecosystems.

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Automotive NFC & UWB (Secure Access) Chip Market – View in Detailed Research Report

Rising Demand for Digital Key Solutions: The Primary Growth Engine

The report identifies the rapid adoption of smartphone-based digital keys and connected vehicle technologies as the paramount driver for NFC and UWB chip demand in the automotive sector. With the proliferation of software-defined vehicles, these chips play a foundational role in secure access architectures. Major OEMs are increasingly incorporating these technologies to meet consumer expectations for convenience, personalization, and robust cybersecurity in premium and mid-range vehicles alike.

“The integration of UWB for centimeter-level positioning accuracy alongside NFC for reliable authentication addresses key vulnerabilities in traditional systems while enabling new use cases such as passive entry and digital key sharing,” the report states. As global vehicle production shifts toward electric and connected models, investments in advanced access technologies continue to accelerate, particularly in regions with strong EV adoption and smart mobility initiatives.

Read Full Report: https://semiconductorinsight.com/report/automotive-nfc-uwb-secure-access-chip-market/

Market Segmentation: Integrated NFC-UWB Chips and Digital Key Applications Dominate

The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis, offering a clear view of the market structure and key growth segments:

Segment Analysis:

By Type

NFC Chips

UWB Chips

Integrated NFC-UWB Chips

By Application

Keyless Entry Systems

Digital Key Solutions

In-Vehicle Authentication

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

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Automotive NFC & UWB (Secure Access) Chip Market, Trends, Business Strategies 2026-2034 – View in Detailed Research Report

Competitive Landscape: Key Players and Strategic Focus

The report profiles key industry players, including:

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso Corporation

Qorvo, Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Thales Group

These companies are focusing on technological advancements, such as enhanced integration for multi-protocol support and improved power efficiency, alongside strategic partnerships with automotive OEMs to capitalize on emerging opportunities in digital key ecosystems.

Emerging Opportunities in Electric Vehicles and Connected Mobility

Beyond traditional drivers, the report outlines significant emerging opportunities. The rapid expansion of electric vehicle platforms and shared mobility services presents new growth avenues, requiring secure and seamless access solutions that integrate with broader vehicle connectivity architectures. Furthermore, the push toward software-defined vehicles and over-the-air capabilities is a major trend. Advanced NFC and UWB chips enable dynamic access management and enhanced cybersecurity features that align with evolving industry standards.

Report Scope and Availability

The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional Automotive NFC & UWB (Secure Access) Chip markets from 2025–2032. It provides detailed segmentation, market size forecasts, competitive intelligence, technology trends, and an evaluation of key market dynamics.

For a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the competitive strategies of key players, access the complete report.

Read Full Report: https://semiconductorinsight.com/report/automotive-nfc-uwb-secure-access-chip-market/

Download Sample Report: https://semiconductorinsight.com/download-sample-report/?product_id=142739

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