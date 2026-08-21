Concentrated Fishmeal Market Set to Hit USD 78 Million by 2034 at 6.8% CAGR

Global Fishmeal market size was valued at USD 6.89 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow from USD 7.13 billion in 2025 to USD 8.97 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

Fishmeal is a high-protein brown powder derived from processed fish and fish waste through oil and water removal, serving as a critical ingredient in aquaculture feed, poultry diets, and pet food due to its rich composition of proteins (60-72%), lipids (5-12%), and essential minerals. The market is driven by expanding aquaculture production, which currently consumes over 70% of global fishmeal output, rising demand for high-protein animal feeds, and the increasing pet food industry’s shift toward premium formulations.

Download FREE Sample Report: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/257759/global-fishmeal-market

Market Overview & Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific stands as the dominant region in the global fishmeal market, driven primarily by the explosive growth in aquaculture, particularly in countries like China, Vietnam, and Indonesia. China alone consumes a substantial portion of the world’s fishmeal supply, supporting its position as the largest aquaculture producer globally. Key applications include aquaculture feed, which accounts for the majority of usage, alongside poultry and pig feeds. Rapid urbanization and increasing protein consumption propel demand, as fishmeal remains a cost-effective ingredient in formulated feeds. Investments in sustainable aquaculture practices, including circular economy models that repurpose fish waste, further boost the market.

South America emerges as a powerhouse in fishmeal production, with Peru and Chile anchoring the global supply chain through abundant anchovy and sardine fisheries along the Pacific coast. This region’s market thrives on exporting high-quality steam and flame-dried products to meet international aquaculture needs, particularly in Asia. Regulatory frameworks, including seasonal fishing quotas enforced by bodies like the Peruvian Ministry of Production, promote sustainability to counteract historical overfishing episodes. South America’s strategic investments in port infrastructure and quality certifications enhance export reliability, with the region playing a crucial role in stabilizing global prices and supply.

Key Market Drivers and Opportunities

The global aquaculture industry, valued at over USD 280 billion in 2024, continues to expand rapidly as the most sustainable solution for meeting protein demands, directly fueling fishmeal consumption. Many aquafeed formulations contain 20-50% fishmeal content due to its balanced amino acid profile and essential nutrients that promote rapid growth. Recent feed trials demonstrate 15-27% better growth rates in aquatic species fed fishmeal-based diets compared to plant-protein alternatives. The pet food industry’s shift toward premium, high-protein formulations presents significant growth opportunities, with premium dog foods now commonly containing 5-15% fishmeal content. Technological advancements in processing are enabling fishmeal producers to develop specialized products with enhanced functionality, with enzyme-treated fishmeal variants demonstrating up to 92% protein digestibility. Eco-certification schemes like MarinTrust and IFFO RS are becoming critical differentiators, with certified sustainable fishmeal products achieving 8-12% higher market prices. Strategic partnerships with fish processing plants are enabling circular economy models using byproduct streams, with approximately 30-50% of fish processing waste being valorized into high-quality fishmeal.

Challenges & Restraints

Erratic weather patterns and ocean warming are disrupting traditional anchovy and other small pelagic fish populations, with the 2023 El Niño event causing temporary catch reductions of 40-60% in Peru. Stringent environmental regulations governing fishery operations continue to tighten globally, with new measures like electronic monitoring systems and bycatch reduction requirements increasing operational costs. Plant-based proteins and insect meal alternatives are gaining traction due to their price stability, with soy protein concentrate now trading at approximately 60% of fishmeal prices. Pelagic fish populations are subject to natural population cycles that create boom-and-bust supply conditions, leaving 30-40% of processing infrastructure idle during sudden biomass declines. Since 2021, global freight rates have increased by 120-180% on major trade routes, eroding profit margins for exporters.

Market Segmentation by Type

Steam Dried (SD)

Flame Dried (FD)

Download FREE Sample Report: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/257759/global-fishmeal-market

Market Segmentation by Application

Aquaculture feed

Poultry feed

Pig feed

Pet food

Market Segmentation and Key Players

TASA (Peru)

Diamante (Peru)

COPEINCA (Peru)

Corpesca SA (Chile)

Coomarpes (Peru)

KT Group (South Korea)

Cermaq (Norway)

FF Skagen (Denmark)

Austral (Chile)

Kodiak Fishmeal (U.S.)

Havsbrun (Faroe Islands)

Hayduk (Peru)

Exalmar (Peru)

Strel Nikova (Russia)

Report Scope

This report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global Fishmeal market, covering the period from 2024 to 2032. It includes detailed insights into the current market status and outlook across various regions and countries, with specific focus on sales, sales volume, and revenue forecasts, as well as detailed segmentation by type, application, end user, and form.

The report offers in-depth profiles of key industry players, including company profiles, product specifications, production capacity and sales, revenue, pricing, gross margins, and sales performance. It further examines the competitive landscape, highlighting major vendors and identifying critical factors expected to challenge market growth.

As part of this research, we surveyed Fishmeal companies and industry experts, covering revenue and demand trends, product types and recent developments, strategic plans and market drivers, and industry challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Get Full Report Here: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/257759/global-fishmeal-market

More Relative Report

Contact Us

Website: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

Asia: +91 9169162030