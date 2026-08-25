Aircraft Computers Market to Reach US$ 8.67 Billion by 2031, Growing at 6.4% CAGR

The aircraft computers market is undergoing steady expansion as the aviation industry increasingly adopts advanced electronics, computing systems, and connected technologies. According to The Insight Partners, the market size was valued at US$ 5.26 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 8.67 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.4% during 2023–2031. The deployment of inflight entertainment systems is identified as an important trend influencing market development.

Aircraft computers form an essential part of modern aviation systems and support functions including flight controls, utility controls, inflight entertainment systems, engine controls, mission computers, and flight management. The market ecosystem includes component suppliers, aircraft computer manufacturers, aircraft OEMs, MRO vendors, commercial airlines, military forces, and business jet or helicopter operators.

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Fleet Modernization and New Aircraft Deliveries

The modernization of existing aircraft fleets is an important factor supporting demand. Advanced electronic systems and computers can replace older aircraft electronics while helping improve operational performance, efficiency, and system capabilities. Countries and aviation organizations are also investing in next-generation aircraft and upgrades to existing platforms, creating additional requirements for technologically advanced computing systems.

The growing pipeline of aircraft deliveries is another significant opportunity. Increasing aircraft production and deliveries across commercial aviation are expected to generate demand for computing systems installed in new aircraft. The report also highlights the increasing popularity of connected electronic modules and the growing requirement for advanced aircraft systems.

Market Segmentation

The market is analyzed across component, type, platform, and fit type. Hardware accounted for the larger share within the component segment in 2023. By type, flight controls held the larger market share, while fixed-wing aircraft represented the largest platform segment. By fit type, line fit accounted for the largest share in 2023.

The market also covers utility controls and IFE systems, engine controls, mission computers, flight management computers, rotary-wing aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, and retrofit applications.

Regional Growth

North America dominated the market in 2023, supported by the presence of major aircraft manufacturers and aerospace companies. The region also benefits from aircraft deliveries, fleet modernization, and increasing demand for aircraft computers in unmanned aerial vehicles.

Asia Pacific is expected to become increasingly important during the forecast period. Rising air passenger traffic, increasing aircraft and airport numbers, expanding regional aviation, and growing demand for aircraft MRO services are supporting opportunities across the region.

Key Players

The Insight Partners profiles several companies operating in the market, including:

AAR CORP

AeroRepair Corp.

AEROSPACE MRO CO., LTD.

Air Atlanta Aviaservices

AMETEK Inc.

Lufthansa Technik

Röder Präzision GmbH

Technic Aviation

TP Aerospace

World Aero

These companies contribute to the competitive landscape through aircraft-related products, services, MRO capabilities, and aviation technology offerings.

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Future Outlook

The future outlook remains positive as aircraft fleet modernization, new aircraft deliveries, connected electronic modules, and advanced inflight entertainment capabilities continue to influence demand. The market is projected to increase from US$ 5.26 billion in 2023 to US$ 8.67 billion by 2031, reflecting continued investment in advanced aircraft computing technologies. The expansion of aviation infrastructure and aircraft fleets, particularly across Asia Pacific, is also expected to create further opportunities for market participants through the forecast period.

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The Insight Partners is a leading global market research and consulting firm specializing in delivering actionable insights across various industries. Our research reports combine extensive primary and secondary research to provide accurate market intelligence, helping businesses make informed strategic decisions. The company provides detailed analysis on emerging technologies, market trends, competitive landscapes, and growth opportunities across sectors including technology, healthcare, manufacturing, and energy.

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