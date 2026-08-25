Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Market Outlook and Strategic Insights by 2028

According to The Insight Partners, the Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Market is expected to grow from US$ 720.12 million in 2022 to US$ 1,315.66 million by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2028. The growth outlook reflects increasing demand for sensitive and precise diagnostic methods, rising prostate cancer prevalence, and continuing advances in molecular imaging and radiopharmaceutical technologies. The report evaluates the industry across type, PET product, end user, and geography. PET and SPECT constitute the major technology categories, while F-18, C-11, and Ga68-PSMA comprise the PET product segments. Hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities represent the principal end users.

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Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast by 2024

Market Size: The global market was valued at US$ 720.12 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1,315.66 million by 2028 .

The global market was valued at and is projected to reach . Market CAGR: The market is expected to expand at a 10.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2028 .

The market is expected to expand at a . North America Share: North America held the largest regional share, accounting for 49.6% of the market in 2021 .

North America held the largest regional share, accounting for . US Growth: The United States is projected to grow at a 10.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

The United States is projected to grow at a during the forecast period. Type Trend: PET held the largest share in 2021 at 55.5% and is expected to remain an important growth segment.

held the largest share in 2021 at and is expected to remain an important growth segment. PET Product Trend: The Ga68-PSMA segment is anticipated to record the fastest growth, with a projected 11.1% CAGR .

The segment is anticipated to record the fastest growth, with a projected . End-User Trend: Hospitals accounted for the largest end-user share at 51.7% in 2021 .

accounted for the largest end-user share at . Regional Growth Trend: Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest regional growth, with a projected 11.2% CAGR .

is anticipated to register the fastest regional growth, with a projected . Key Growth Driver: Rising demand for early and precise diagnosis of prostate cancer is a major factor supporting expansion.

Rising demand for early and precise diagnosis of prostate cancer is a major factor supporting expansion. Key Restraint: High costs associated with prostate cancer diagnostics and treatment may restrict adoption in some healthcare settings.

Market Trends and Growth Analysis

The increasing emphasis on early detection and precise disease characterization is one of the primary factors driving the prostate cancer nuclear medicine diagnostics industry. Conventional screening approaches, including prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing and digital rectal examination, play important roles in initial assessment, while molecular imaging can provide additional information regarding disease localization and staging. PET imaging is gaining importance because of its ability to provide detailed functional information and support more accurate clinical decision-making. The report indicates that PET accounted for the largest share among technology types in 2021 and is expected to register strong growth during the forecast period.

Another significant trend is the increasing use of PSMA-targeted imaging. PSMA is highly expressed in prostate cancer, making it an important target for molecular imaging. Ga68-PSMA PET can facilitate non-invasive visualization of prostate cancer and provide information regarding the distribution of PSMA expression. The Ga68-PSMA segment is therefore expected to experience rapid expansion. Product approvals, commercialization activities, partnerships, and research collaborations are also encouraging innovation across the competitive landscape.

Regional Analysis

North America: North America held the largest share of the global market in 2021. Strong healthcare infrastructure, high diagnostic technology adoption, established radiopharmaceutical capabilities, and increasing demand for advanced cancer imaging support its leadership.

United States: The US is a key contributor to North America’s growth and is projected to expand at a 10.6% CAGR. Regulatory approvals and commercialization of PSMA-targeted imaging products are creating additional opportunities for healthcare providers and industry participants.

Europe: Europe represents another important regional market, supported by developed healthcare systems, increasing investments in diagnostic imaging, and growing interest in radiopharmaceutical-based cancer management.

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market, with a projected CAGR of 11.2%. Rising healthcare expenditure, improving diagnostic infrastructure, increasing cancer awareness, and expanding access to advanced imaging technologies are expected to create substantial opportunities.

South and Central America, Middle East & Africa: These regions are expected to offer emerging opportunities as healthcare infrastructure improves and access to advanced cancer diagnostic technologies expands.

Market Segmentation Analysis

The prostate cancer nuclear medicine diagnostics market is segmented by type, PET product, end user, and geography. By type, the market includes PET and SPECT. By PET product, it is divided into F-18, C-11, and Ga68-PSMA. By end user, the market covers hospitals, clinics, and others. Geographically, the analysis includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South and Central America.

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Key growth drivers include the rising prevalence of prostate cancer, increasing demand for early and precise diagnosis, technological advances in PET imaging, and growing adoption of PSMA-targeted radiopharmaceuticals. Partnerships, research collaborations, product approvals, and commercialization of innovative imaging agents are creating further opportunities for industry participants. The expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies may also increase the adoption of nuclear medicine diagnostics over the forecast period.

Top Players in the Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Market

Novartis AG

Blue Earth Diagnostics Limited

Curium

Jubilant Radiopharma

NCM-USA LLC

ABX advanced biochemical compounds GmbH

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

Theragnostics

ImaginAb

These companies are involved in developing, commercializing, and advancing nuclear medicine and molecular imaging solutions for prostate cancer diagnostics and related applications.

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