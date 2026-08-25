Extracellular Matrix Market Size to Reach USD 52.72 Million by 2028: Growth, Trends, and Forecast

The Global extracellular matrix market is witnessing steady growth as extracellular matrix technologies gain importance across biomedical research and related life sciences applications. According to The Insight Partners, the Extracellular Matrix Market is projected to reach US$ 52.72 million by 2028, increasing from US$ 31.49 million in 2021. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2028. The extracellular matrix market size represents the expanding demand for extracellular matrix-based products and technologies and reflects the continued development of applications associated with biological and biomedical research.

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Extracellular Matrix Market Size and Growth Outlook:

The extracellular matrix market size is an important indicator of the expanding role of extracellular matrix technologies in the life sciences sector. From a market value of US$ 31.49 million in 2021, the market is expected to reach US$ 52.72 million by 2028. This increase represents a substantial expansion during the forecast period and demonstrates the market’s potential for continued development. With a projected 7.6% CAGR from 2021 to 2028, the market is expected to maintain consistent growth. The increase in market value also highlights the growing relevance of extracellular matrix solutions in research and other applications requiring advanced biological materials and technologies.

Factors Supporting Extracellular Matrix Market Growth:

The extracellular matrix plays an important role in biological systems and has become an area of interest within biomedical research. The increasing focus on advanced research and extracellular matrix applications is supporting market development.

The market’s growth trajectory from 2021 through 2028 indicates sustained demand. As research activities continue to evolve, extracellular matrix products and technologies are positioned to support a range of applications requiring specialized biological environments and materials.

Extracellular Matrix Market Trends:

A key trend in the extracellular matrix market is the increasing focus on advanced biomedical research. Researchers and organizations are exploring extracellular matrix technologies for applications where understanding cellular environments and biological interactions is important. Another important trend is the continued development of extracellular matrix-based solutions. Improvements in research capabilities and increasing attention toward biological materials are contributing to opportunities for market participants. The projected growth to US$ 52.72 million by 2028 indicates that these developments are contributing to the overall expansion of the extracellular matrix market size.

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Top Key Players in the Extracellular Matrix Market:

The extracellular matrix market includes several companies operating in the development and supply of products and technologies associated with extracellular matrix applications. Key players highlighted in the market landscape include:

Corning Incorporated

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation

Tecan Trading AG

Amsbio

MatTek Corporation

Advanced BioMatrix

Biognosys AG

PromoCell GmbH

These companies contribute to the competitive landscape through their respective products, technologies, and solutions associated with extracellular matrix applications.

Extracellular Matrix Market Forecast to 2028:

The extracellular matrix market forecast points toward continued expansion through 2028. The market is expected to grow from US$ 31.49 million in 2021 to US$ 52.72 million in 2028, representing a 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period. The projected increase in market size highlights the growing significance of extracellular matrix technologies within the broader life sciences and biomedical research landscape. Continued research activity and development of extracellular matrix-related solutions are expected to remain important elements of the market’s growth outlook. For companies, researchers, and other stakeholders, understanding the extracellular matrix market size, growth rate, trends, and competitive landscape can provide valuable insight into the industry’s development through 2028.

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