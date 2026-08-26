Drug Repositioning Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast Analysis to 2035

The Drug Repositioning Market focuses on identifying new therapeutic applications for existing drugs that have already undergone substantial development and, in many cases, have established safety and pharmacological profiles. Drug repositioning, also known as drug repurposing, can help pharmaceutical companies explore new indications while potentially reducing development time, cost, and risk compared with discovering an entirely new molecule. According to a recent report by Wise Guys Report, the market was valued at approximately USD 13.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 25 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of about 5.8% during 2025–2035.

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Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

The increasing global burden of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, and metabolic conditions is creating demand for new treatment options. Drug repositioning provides pharmaceutical researchers with an opportunity to investigate established medicines for additional therapeutic indications.

Cost and Time Efficiency

Traditional drug discovery can require substantial investment and lengthy development timelines. Repositioning existing drugs can potentially reduce certain development risks because information about pharmacology, manufacturing, and safety may already be available. This efficiency is encouraging pharmaceutical companies and research organizations to consider repositioning strategies.

Advancements in Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, bioinformatics, and large-scale data analytics are transforming the way researchers identify potential drug-disease relationships. AI-based platforms can analyze biological, genomic, clinical, and real-world datasets to identify previously unrecognized therapeutic opportunities.

Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

The expansion of personalized medicine is encouraging researchers to examine how existing drugs may work in specific patient populations or molecular subgroups. Biomarkers, genomic information, and real-world evidence can help identify patients who may benefit from repositioned therapies.

Supportive Regulatory Environment

Regulatory agencies have increasingly recognized the potential of repurposing existing drugs to address unmet medical needs. Streamlined development pathways and existing safety information can help researchers evaluate new indications more efficiently in appropriate circumstances.

Market Challenges

Limited Intellectual Property Protection

One of the challenges associated with repositioning is protecting intellectual property for an existing medicine. Researchers and pharmaceutical companies may face difficulties establishing commercially attractive exclusivity around a new indication.

Clinical Trial Requirements

Although existing drugs may have established safety profiles, a new therapeutic indication can still require clinical evidence demonstrating efficacy and appropriate safety for the target patient population. These studies can require considerable time and investment.

Data Integration Challenges

Drug repositioning increasingly depends on combining information from clinical trials, electronic health records, genomic databases, scientific literature, and other sources. Differences in data quality, format, and accessibility can make analysis challenging.

Competition Among Therapeutic Approaches

Pharmaceutical companies are simultaneously investing in new molecular entities, biologics, gene therapies, and other advanced treatments. These alternatives may compete with repositioned drugs for research investment and clinical development resources.

Regulatory Complexity Across Countries

Regulatory requirements for introducing a new indication can differ between countries. Companies operating internationally may need to navigate multiple regulatory frameworks, increasing development complexity.

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Market Segmentation

By Application

Oncology: Represents a major application area as researchers investigate established medicines for new cancer indications and combination therapies.

Represents a major application area as researchers investigate established medicines for new cancer indications and combination therapies. Neurology: Drug repositioning is being explored for neurological conditions where conventional treatment options may remain limited.

Drug repositioning is being explored for neurological conditions where conventional treatment options may remain limited. Cardiology: Existing medicines are being investigated for additional cardiovascular applications.

Existing medicines are being investigated for additional cardiovascular applications. Infectious Diseases: Repurposing can help researchers rapidly investigate established drugs against emerging or difficult-to-treat infections.

Repurposing can help researchers rapidly investigate established drugs against emerging or difficult-to-treat infections. Metabolic Disorders: Growing prevalence of diabetes, obesity, and related conditions is creating additional opportunities for repositioned therapies.

WiseGuyReports identifies oncology, neurology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and metabolic disorders as major application segments.

By Mechanism of Action

Targeted Therapy: Uses established drugs to influence specific biological targets associated with disease.

Uses established drugs to influence specific biological targets associated with disease. Hormonal Therapy: Includes repositioning strategies involving hormonal pathways.

Includes repositioning strategies involving hormonal pathways. Immunotherapy: Explores existing drugs for applications involving immune-system modulation.

Explores existing drugs for applications involving immune-system modulation. Enzyme Inhibition: Focuses on medicines capable of influencing specific enzyme pathways.

Focuses on medicines capable of influencing specific enzyme pathways. Antibiotic Action: Includes research into new applications for established antimicrobial drugs.

By Drug Type

Small Molecule Drugs: Represent an important category because of their established pharmacological characteristics and broad therapeutic use.

Represent an important category because of their established pharmacological characteristics and broad therapeutic use. Biologics: Include complex biological medicines being evaluated for additional indications.

Include complex biological medicines being evaluated for additional indications. Combination Therapies: Combine existing drugs or therapeutic approaches to improve treatment outcomes.

Combine existing drugs or therapeutic approaches to improve treatment outcomes. Generics: May provide cost-effective candidates for investigating additional therapeutic applications.

By End User

Pharmaceutical Companies: Use repositioning strategies to expand product portfolios and identify additional indications.

Use repositioning strategies to expand product portfolios and identify additional indications. Research Institutions: Conduct academic and translational studies investigating new drug-disease relationships.

Conduct academic and translational studies investigating new drug-disease relationships. Contract Research Organizations: Provide research, clinical development, data analysis, and other specialized services to drug developers.

By Region

North America: Supported by strong pharmaceutical infrastructure, advanced research capabilities, and substantial R&D investment.

Supported by strong pharmaceutical infrastructure, advanced research capabilities, and substantial R&D investment. Europe: Benefits from established healthcare systems and extensive pharmaceutical research.

Benefits from established healthcare systems and extensive pharmaceutical research. Asia-Pacific: Expected to experience strong growth as healthcare investment, clinical research, and biotechnology capabilities expand.

Expected to experience strong growth as healthcare investment, clinical research, and biotechnology capabilities expand. South America: Represents an emerging market supported by improving healthcare access.

Represents an emerging market supported by improving healthcare access. Middle East & Africa: Offer longer-term opportunities as healthcare infrastructure develops.

Regional Insights

North America

North America is expected to maintain a leading position in the Drug Repositioning Market. WiseGuyReports estimates that the region accounted for approximately USD 8 billion in 2024 and could reach around USD 14 billion by 2035. Strong pharmaceutical infrastructure, significant R&D expenditure, advanced clinical research capabilities, and increasing adoption of AI-supported drug development contribute to regional leadership.

Europe

Europe remains an important market because of its established pharmaceutical industry, research institutions, and regulatory infrastructure. Growing interest in personalized medicine, real-world evidence, and digital technologies is creating additional opportunities for drug repositioning.

Countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain are expected to contribute to regional development through pharmaceutical research and clinical collaborations.

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period. Increasing healthcare expenditure, expanding clinical-trial activity, growing pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, and rising demand for affordable therapies are supporting the development of drug repositioning strategies.

China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries are increasingly investing in biotechnology, healthcare technology, and pharmaceutical research. Strategic collaborations between technology companies and healthcare organizations may further accelerate innovation.

Rest of the World

South America, the Middle East, and Africa represent emerging opportunities. Improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing pharmaceutical investment, and greater access to clinical research can support the adoption of repositioning strategies in these regions.

Key Players

Novartis

Pfizer

Merck

Bayer

Eli Lilly

Bristol Myers Squibb

Roche

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Amgen

Johnson & Johnson

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

GSK

AbbVie

Sanofi

AstraZeneca

These companies participate in pharmaceutical research, drug development, clinical trials, and therapeutic innovation. WiseGuyReports identifies Novartis, Pfizer, Merck, Bayer, Eli Lilly, Bristol Myers Squibb, Roche, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, GSK, AbbVie, Sanofi, and AstraZeneca among key companies profiled in the market.

Future Outlook

The Drug Repositioning Market is expected to continue expanding as pharmaceutical companies seek more efficient approaches to drug development and researchers explore additional uses for established medicines. WiseGuyReports projects the market to grow from approximately USD 13.5 billion in 2024 to USD 25 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of about 5.8%.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are expected to remain major areas of innovation. These technologies can analyze large collections of biological and clinical information to identify relationships between existing drugs and previously unexplored disease targets.

Real-world evidence is also becoming increasingly valuable. Information from patient records, observational studies, registries, and healthcare databases can help researchers identify potential treatment effects and generate hypotheses for further investigation.

Oncology is expected to remain one of the strongest application segments. The increasing incidence of cancer and the complexity of cancer biology are encouraging researchers to investigate existing medicines for new indications and combination strategies.

Neurology represents another significant opportunity. Many neurological disorders have limited treatment options, creating demand for innovative research approaches. Repositioning established drugs may help researchers investigate alternative mechanisms and therapeutic pathways.

Infectious diseases will continue to attract attention because of the need for rapid therapeutic responses to emerging pathogens and antimicrobial resistance. Established medicines can provide potential candidates for accelerated investigation when appropriate scientific evidence supports further evaluation.

The adoption of personalized medicine may further strengthen market opportunities. Genomic profiling, biomarkers, and patient-specific data can help researchers identify populations in which an existing medicine may have a greater therapeutic benefit.

Strategic partnerships are also likely to increase. Pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, academic institutions, technology providers, and contract research organizations can combine expertise and data resources to accelerate the identification and validation of repositioning opportunities.

Emerging markets, particularly across Asia-Pacific, are expected to contribute significantly to future development. Expanding pharmaceutical industries, increasing clinical research capabilities, and demand for affordable treatment options are creating favorable conditions for repositioning initiatives.

As artificial intelligence, bioinformatics, real-world evidence, personalized medicine, and collaborative drug-development models continue to evolve, the long-term Growth prospects of the Drug Repositioning Market remain positive.

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