Connected Vehicle Market Forecast 2025-2035

The global connected vehicle market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for in-vehicle connectivity, safety features, and data-driven services. According to Market Research Future, the Connected Vehicle market is projected to grow substantially, supported by advancements in 5G technology and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication. The market is witnessing a dynamic shift driven by digitalization and mobility trends.

Connected car technology has become essential for modern vehicles, providing internet connectivity, real-time data sharing, and communication between vehicles, infrastructure, and cloud services. These technologies are critical for safety, convenience, and the development of autonomous driving. The market is driven by increasing consumer demand for connectivity and safety features.

The connected vehicle market is currently experiencing a transformative phase driven by technological advancements and regulatory support. By connectivity type, the market includes Embedded, Tethered, and Integrated solutions, with Embedded being the most comprehensive. By application, the market serves Telematics, Infotainment, V2X Communication, and Autonomous Driving, with Telematics and Infotainment being the largest segments. The development of 5G connectivity is enabling faster data transfer and lower latency, while the integration of V2X communication is improving safety and traffic efficiency. Key players in the connected vehicle market include Harman, Bosch, Continental, and Qualcomm. Vehicle connectivity systems will continue to evolve with 5G integration, V2X communication, and autonomous driving support, ensuring connected vehicles remain essential for modern mobility.

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