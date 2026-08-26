Airbag Textile Market Forecast 2025-2035:

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The global airbag textile market is experiencing steady growth, driven by increasing vehicle safety regulations, the growing number of airbags per vehicle, and the need for reliable, high-performance airbag materials. According to Market Research Future, the Airbag Textile market is projected to grow substantially, supported by the expansion of automotive safety systems and technological advancements in textile manufacturing. The market is witnessing a dynamic shift driven by safety requirements and material innovation.

Automotive airbag fabrics have become essential for occupant protection, providing the specialized woven fabrics that must withstand rapid deployment forces while maintaining integrity and gas retention. These fabrics are critical for airbag performance and reliability. The market is driven by increasing safety regulations and the growing number of airbags per vehicle.

The airbag textile market is currently experiencing a transformative phase driven by technological advancements and regulatory requirements. By fabric type, the market includes Nylon, Polyester, and other synthetic fabrics, with Nylon being the most widely used due to its superior strength and heat resistance. By application, the market serves Front Airbags, Side Airbags, and Knee Airbags, with Front Airbags being the largest segment. The development of more advanced textile materials is improving airbag deployment characteristics and occupant protection, while the integration of coated and uncoated fabrics is optimizing performance for different airbag types. Key players in the airbag textile market include Autoliv, Takata, and ZF Friedrichshafen. Airbag fabric materials will continue to evolve with advanced fibers, improved manufacturing, and enhanced performance, ensuring airbag textiles remain essential for automotive safety.