In-Flight Catering Market to Reach USD 53.7 Billion by 2035 at 9.3% CAGR

The In-Flight Catering Service Market is entering a period of strong expansion as airlines increasingly treat onboard food and beverage services as an important component of passenger experience, operational efficiency, and ancillary revenue. The market was valued at USD 20.19 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 53.7 billion by 2035, expanding at a 9.3% CAGR from 2025 to 2035. Growth is being supported by rising passenger traffic, premium cabin expansion, greater demand for healthier meals, menu personalization, improved food-safety systems, and the adoption of technology across catering operations.

The competitive landscape includes established global airline caterers such as Gate Gourmet, LSG Sky Chefs, SATS Ltd., Flying Food Group, Air Chef, Servair, DO & CO, Royal Inflight Catering, and Sky Gourmet. Competition is increasingly centered on production capacity, geographic reach, culinary innovation, food safety, turnaround reliability, sustainability, and the ability to provide customized menus. Companies are also investing in digital forecasting, automated kitchen processes, advanced logistics, and data analytics to improve meal planning and reduce operational waste. LSG Sky Chefs, for example, announced a USD 60 million investment in 230 advanced catering trucks in 2025, incorporating technologies such as intelligent camera systems and anti-collision features to improve operational reliability.

The market’s fundamental growth driver is the changing expectation of air travelers. Passengers increasingly expect meals to reflect dietary preferences, wellness considerations, cultural tastes, and premium dining standards. Airlines are responding with vegetarian, vegan, halal, low-calorie, allergen-conscious, and other special-meal options. At the same time, long-haul and premium travel demand is encouraging airlines and caterers to introduce chef-designed menus, regional cuisines, seasonal ingredients, and improved presentation. The combination of passenger growth and higher expectations is creating demand for catering systems capable of delivering variety without compromising food safety, consistency, or aircraft turnaround times.

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Aircraft Class: Premium Cabins Increase Catering Complexity

Aircraft class is a major market segmentation because catering requirements vary substantially between economy, business, and first-class cabins. Economy class generally represents the largest volume opportunity because of the number of passengers served per flight. Catering in this segment emphasizes cost efficiency, standardized recipes, portion control, simplified packaging, and dependable large-scale production. On longer routes, economy passengers increasingly receive broader choices, including vegetarian and health-oriented meals.

Business class generates higher catering value per passenger because airlines compete through enhanced dining experiences. Menus may include multiple courses, premium beverages, upgraded tableware, regionally inspired dishes, and pre-order meal selection. First class, where offered, represents a smaller but high-value segment. Catering can involve bespoke menus, premium ingredients, restaurant-style presentation, and highly individualized service. Consequently, premium cabins encourage caterers to develop culinary partnerships and flexible production systems capable of handling lower-volume but higher-complexity requirements.

Flight Type: International Operations Create Diverse Requirements

The flight type segment can broadly be assessed through domestic and international operations. Domestic flights often have shorter turnaround times and may rely more heavily on snacks, beverages, pre-packaged meals, or buy-on-board concepts, depending on airline strategy and route length. Operational efficiency is particularly important because aircraft may complete several sectors in a day.

International flights, especially long-haul services, generally require more comprehensive catering programs. Multiple meal services, special dietary requirements, different cultural preferences, and extended onboard service periods increase planning complexity. International caterers must also manage stringent food-safety requirements, customs-related restrictions, cold-chain logistics, and coordination across airport facilities. The expansion of international routes is therefore an important contributor to demand for sophisticated catering infrastructure.

Catering Type: Personalization and Healthier Choices Reshape Menus

The catering type segment is evolving from standardized meals toward a broader portfolio of regular meals, special meals, snacks, beverages, premium dining, and buy-on-board offerings. Traditional standard meals remain important because they provide predictable, scalable volumes. However, special meals are becoming increasingly significant as passengers seek options compatible with religious, medical, dietary, and lifestyle requirements.

Health-conscious consumption is also influencing menu development. Airlines and catering providers are experimenting with balanced portions, plant-based recipes, fresh ingredients, reduced-sugar options, and nutritionally oriented meals. Digital pre-selection allows airlines to understand demand before departure, helping caterers produce meals more accurately and potentially reduce unused inventory.

Technology is becoming particularly important in this area. In 2025, Lufthansa Group expanded its use of an AI-supported Tray Tracker, which analyzes returned meals to determine whether food was consumed, partially consumed, or left untouched. Such information can help optimize portions and menu selection while reducing food waste and unnecessary weight carried onboard.

Regional Analysis: APAC Offers Significant Expansion Potential

The North American market benefits from extensive airline networks, large passenger volumes, established catering infrastructure, and strong demand for operational efficiency. Buy-on-board models and differentiated premium services are also influencing catering strategies.

Europe remains an important market because of its dense international aviation network, strong food-safety standards, sustainability initiatives, and emphasis on culinary quality. European caterers are increasingly exploring waste reduction, reusable or recyclable packaging, data-driven production planning, and digital meal management.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to remain a major growth region because of expanding aviation connectivity, rising middle-class travel, increasing international tourism, and the development of large airport hubs. India and other emerging aviation markets are particularly relevant as airlines expand capacity and passenger numbers. TajSATS, for example, operates multiple kitchens in India and has incorporated technologies such as AI-enabled X-ray inspection into its catering processes.

South America presents opportunities associated with expanding regional connectivity, international tourism, and increasing demand for reliable airline-support services. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) are also strategically important due to the region’s major aviation hubs and concentration of long-haul international traffic. Large hub airports require high-capacity catering operations capable of managing numerous flights, diverse passenger profiles, and demanding turnaround schedules.

Sustainability and Technology Create New Growth Opportunities

Sustainability is becoming increasingly integrated into airline catering. Food waste, packaging, water consumption, energy use, transportation, and ingredient sourcing are all areas where caterers can improve environmental performance. Local sourcing, seasonal ingredients, optimized production volumes, recyclable packaging, and digital inventory management can reduce resource consumption while supporting operational efficiency.

Technology is simultaneously changing how meals move from kitchen to cabin. AI, Internet of Things systems, predictive analytics, digital inventory platforms, automated production equipment, and connected catering logistics can improve forecasting and traceability. Airbus reported successful 2025 flight trials of its Smart Catering concept with Virgin Atlantic, using AI and data-driven tools to capture meal-consumption information and improve inventory visibility during onboard service.

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New Industry Developments

1. AI-based catering optimization is moving toward real-world aircraft operations. Airbus’s Smart Catering trials demonstrate how AI can combine consumption data, inventory information, dietary details, and crew-facing digital tools to improve meal planning and reduce waste. This signals a shift from basic catering automation toward connected, data-driven inflight food management.

2. Airline caterers are strengthening infrastructure and production capabilities. In 2025, TajSATS highlighted its large-scale Indian catering network and technology-enabled production processes, while LSG Sky Chefs invested heavily in modernizing its U.S. catering fleet. These developments illustrate how market participants are combining physical infrastructure with digital technologies to support higher passenger volumes and increasingly complex service requirements.

Competitive Landscape and Future Outlook

The competitive environment is expected to remain dynamic as airlines seek suppliers that can balance culinary quality with cost control, sustainability, safety, and operational reliability. Gate Gourmet, LSG Sky Chefs, SATS Ltd., Flying Food Group, Air Chef, Servair, DO & CO, Royal Inflight Catering, and Sky Gourmet are among the companies profiled in the market. Their competitive positioning is influenced by airport presence, airline contracts, production capacity, technology adoption, menu development capabilities, and regional specialization.

Going forward, successful catering providers are likely to focus on three interconnected priorities: personalization, operational intelligence, and sustainability. Data-driven forecasting can reduce overproduction, while connected inventory systems can improve availability and traceability. At the same time, healthier menus and culturally relevant cuisine can strengthen passenger satisfaction. These developments should support the market’s projected expansion from USD 22.07 billion in 2025 to USD 53.7 billion by 2035, representing a 9.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is driving the growth of the In-Flight Catering Service Market?

The primary growth factors include increasing air passenger traffic, demand for healthier and personalized meals, premium cabin expansion, international flight growth, improved catering infrastructure, and the adoption of AI and digital technologies for forecasting, inventory management, and food-waste reduction.

2. What is the projected size of the In-Flight Catering Service Market by 2035?

The market is projected to reach USD 53.7 billion by 2035, growing from USD 22.07 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2025–2035. The report covers revenue forecasts, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends, aircraft class, flight type, catering type, and regional markets across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.

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