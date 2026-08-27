The Green Fuel: The Bio LNG Market

Industry news indicates that the Bio LNG Market is experiencing a rapid surge in demand, driven by the shipping industry’s urgent need to decarbonize. Bio LNG, or liquefied biomethane (LBM), is a renewable fuel produced from organic waste sources like agricultural residues and food waste. It can be used as a “drop-in” fuel in existing LNG-fuelled ships, offering a pathway to reduce greenhouse gas emissions without the need for new engine technology. The market’s growth is being propelled by regulatory pressure, corporate sustainability goals, and the increasing availability of bio-LNG supply.

The primary driver for the bio-LNG market is the increasing pressure from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and regional regulators to reduce shipping emissions. While the IMO has faced delays in finalizing its GHG strategy, the momentum for cleaner fuels remains strong. Ports like Rotterdam are seeing explosive growth in bio-LNG bunkering volumes, with the port recording a more than six-fold increase in LBM bunker volumes in 2025 compared to 2024 . Major fuel suppliers are reporting a significant increase in their bio-LNG share, with Gasum reporting an increase from 0.8% in 2024 to 12.3% in 2025, and Titan Clean Fuels reporting a rise from 6.5% to 19.1% over the same period .

The market is being shaped by a growing number of offtake agreements and the expansion of production capacity. The demand for bio-LNG is being driven by the maritime industry’s need to demonstrate tangible progress on decarbonization, as it offers a drop-in solution that requires no major capital investment in new vessels. The figures show continued momentum for the methane fuel pathway despite market uncertainty and delays to international regulation . The industry is seeing sharp growth in LNG bunkering volumes, with bio-LNG becoming a significant portion of the mix.

The market is segmented by application, with maritime bunkering being the dominant use. The market is also segmented by end-user, with shipping companies being the primary consumers. Key players in the bio-LNG market include fuel suppliers like Gasum and Titan Clean Fuels. The future of the bio-LNG market is one of rapid expansion, as it represents a practical and immediate solution for decarbonizing the global shipping fleet, with the potential to become a mainstream marine fuel as production scales up and costs come down .

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