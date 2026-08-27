Natural Gas Vehicle Market Set to Reach US$ 28.81 Billion by 2027

The natural gas vehicle market was valued at US$ 17,100.00 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 28,805.75 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during 2020–2027. Natural gas vehicles use engines similar to gasoline-powered vehicles, generally based on spark-ignited internal combustion engine technology. Natural gas is stored in cylinders or fuel tanks, while electronic control systems regulate ignition timing, fuel mixture, and emissions.

Natural gas is considered a cleaner alternative to petrol and diesel because it can contribute to lower pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, and noise levels while supporting improvements in local air quality. The availability of natural gas resources across various regions also supports its use as a transportation fuel. According to the report, compressed natural gas is widely used as vehicle fuel, with natural gas-powered vehicles operating across numerous countries.

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Growing Focus on Energy Security

Increasing government attention toward energy security is an important factor supporting market development. Countries with substantial natural gas reserves and limited oil resources can use natural gas transportation to reduce dependence on costly oil imports. Policy initiatives supporting CNG adoption have also encouraged the development of natural gas transportation infrastructure in several countries.

The report highlights Pakistan, Argentina, Iran, and Brazil among prominent countries using CNG vehicles. Asia-Pacific accounted for 42.8% of the market in 2019, while Europe is expected to experience strong growth during the forecast period.

Fuel and Application Trends

Based on fuel type, the market is divided into CNG and LNG. CNG accounted for the largest share, representing 88.7% in 2019, supported by the growing number of natural gas vehicles and increasing preference for CNG-powered transportation.

By application, the market is categorized into on-road and off-road vehicles. The on-road segment led the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Natural gas is particularly relevant for centrally fueled medium and heavy-duty vehicle fleets.

Vehicle Type Insights

The vehicle type segmentation includes passenger vehicles, light and commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. Passenger vehicles led the market in 2019. Growing vehicle demand, increasing per capita income, and government support for natural gas transportation are among the factors contributing to adoption. The report also highlights increasing interest among automobile manufacturers in natural gas vehicle development.

Key Players

The competitive landscape includes major automotive manufacturers and natural gas technology providers:

AB Volvo

Agility Fuel Solutions

Cummins Westport Inc.

Ford Motor Company

PACCAR Inc.

General Motors

CNH Industrial N.V.

Navistar, Inc.

Volkswagen AG

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

These companies contribute to market development through vehicle manufacturing, natural gas powertrain technologies, fuel systems, and related transportation solutions.

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Future Outlook

The natural gas vehicle market is expected to continue expanding as governments and automotive companies focus on energy security, lower emissions, and cleaner transportation alternatives. Further development of natural gas supply infrastructure, refueling networks, and supportive government policies could strengthen adoption. Increasing demand for passenger and commercial vehicles, combined with the advantages associated with CNG and LNG, is expected to create additional opportunities through 2027.

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