Oat Proteins Market to Reach USD 68,222.4 Thousand by 2027 from USD 48,241.1 Thousand

Plant-based eating keeps growing, and that trend is lifting demand for new protein sources. The Oat Proteins Market is one of the categories riding this wave. The market stood at USD 48,241.1 Thousand in 2018. It is projected to reach USD 68,222.4 Thousand by 2027. That puts the CAGR at 4.0% across the 2019 to 2027 forecast period.

What Is Oat Protein?

Oat protein comes from oats, one of the most common grains grown around the world. Makers extract the protein and turn it into isolate or concentrate powders. Food brands then add these powders to products for extra nutrition and better texture.

Market Drivers

More people are cutting back on animal protein. This shift is pushing food brands to search for plant sources that work well in everyday products. Oat protein fits the bill because it blends easily into many recipes without changing taste too much.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007408

Allergies are another factor at play. Many popular protein sources, like soy and dairy, cause reactions in some people. Oat protein offers a gentler option, which makes it appealing to brands building allergen-friendly product lines.

Health-conscious shoppers are also driving growth. More consumers now read labels and look for clean, simple ingredients. Oat protein checks that box because it comes from a single, recognizable grain rather than a lab-made compound.

The beverage industry has embraced oat protein too. Plant-based milk and protein shake makers use oat protein isolate to boost nutrition without adding heavy flavors. This has opened new revenue streams for suppliers who once served only the food segment.

Personal care brands are exploring oat protein as well. Some skincare lines now include oat protein for its gentle, skin-friendly properties. This growing use in cosmetics adds a fresh demand channel beyond food and drink.

Supply chains for oats are well established in many regions. This makes sourcing raw material easier compared to newer plant protein crops. Steady supply helps keep production costs in check, which supports wider adoption across price points.

Segmentation Overview

By Form: Isolate, Concentrate

By Application: Food, Beverages, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Other

Key Market Players

Harke Group

Lantmannen

Provital Group

Croda International Plc

Oat Tech, Inc.

Oy Karl Fazer Ab

Givaudan S.A.

Lonza Group

Shaanxi Pioneer Biotech Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Cosroma Biotech Co., LTD.

Sustainability and Innovation Trends

Growers and processors are paying more attention to how oats are farmed. Sustainable farming methods use less water and fewer chemicals than many other protein crops. This appeals to brands that want to market their products as environmentally responsible.

Extraction technology is also improving. Newer processing methods pull out more protein per batch of oats, which cuts waste and lowers costs. These gains make oat protein more competitive against other plant protein options.

Product developers are working on taste and texture too. Early oat protein products sometimes had a gritty texture or mild bitterness. Newer formulations smooth out these issues, making oat protein easier to use in a wider range of foods and drinks.

Packaging is shifting as well. Suppliers are moving toward recyclable bags and boxes for bulk oat protein shipments. This change reflects growing pressure from both retailers and environmentally aware buyers.

Buy Premium Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007408

Regional Outlook

North America holds a strong position in the oat proteins market. High awareness of plant-based diets and a large base of health-focused consumers support steady demand across the US and Canada.

Europe follows closely behind. Countries with strong oat farming traditions, such as Sweden and Finland, benefit from short supply chains and established processing infrastructure.

Asia Pacific shows promising long-term growth. Rising incomes and growing interest in Western-style health foods are opening new doors for oat protein suppliers in countries like China and India.

Other regions, including South America and parts of the Middle East, show smaller but rising demand. Growth here often follows the expansion of packaged food and beverage sectors.

Related Reports

Pea Protein Market Demand, Trends & Forecast by 2034

Gluten-free Products Market Size and Growth 2031

Collagen Market Size and Growth 2031

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is among the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. We take pride in delivering exclusive reports along with sophisticated strategic and tactical insights into the industry. Reports are generated through a combination of primary and secondary research, solely aimed at giving our clientele a knowledge-based insight into the market and domain. This is done to assist clients in making wiser business decisions. A holistic perspective in every study undertaken forms an integral part of our research methodology and makes the report unique and reliable.

Contact Us

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Also Available in: Korean | German | Japanese | French | Chinese | Italian | Spanish