Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Size, Growth, Trends & Demand Outlook Through 2034

The global pharmaceutical excipients market is experiencing steady expansion as pharmaceutical manufacturing continues to require excipients for the development and formulation of medicines. Pharmaceutical excipients play an important role in pharmaceutical formulations by supporting the development of effective and suitable drug products. Increasing demand for pharmaceutical formulations and continued developments across the pharmaceutical industry are contributing to the expansion of the global market.

The pharmaceutical excipients market is projected to reach US$ 17.60 billion by 2034, increasing from US$ 10.03 billion in 2025. According to The Insight Partners, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during 2026–2034. The increase in market value demonstrates sustained demand for pharmaceutical excipients and their importance in pharmaceutical product development and manufacturing.

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Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Size and Forecast:

The pharmaceutical excipients market size is one of the key indicators of the industry’s growth outlook. The market was valued at US$ 10.03 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 17.60 billion by 2034. This represents a significant increase in market value over the forecast period. The projected 6.5% CAGR from 2026 to 2034 highlights a consistent growth trajectory for the pharmaceutical excipients market. As pharmaceutical formulations continue to depend on excipients for the development and production of drug products, demand for these materials is expected to support market expansion through 2034.

Factors Supporting Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Growth:

Pharmaceutical excipients are an important part of pharmaceutical formulations and support the development of drug products. Their continued use across pharmaceutical manufacturing contributes to market demand. The expansion reflected in the pharmaceutical excipients market forecast indicates growing requirements for these formulation components. The market outlook through 2034 also reflects the continued importance of pharmaceutical excipients within the pharmaceutical sector. As pharmaceutical manufacturers develop and produce medicines, excipients remain integral to formulation processes, supporting sustained demand during the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Trends:

The pharmaceutical excipients market is expected to witness continued growth as pharmaceutical formulation requirements evolve. The market’s projected expansion indicates increasing demand for excipients alongside the broader pharmaceutical manufacturing landscape. A key trend shaping the market is the continued focus on pharmaceutical formulation and drug product development. Excipients are used as important components of pharmaceutical products, making their demand closely connected with pharmaceutical manufacturing activities. The steady CAGR expected between 2026 and 2034 also indicates that the pharmaceutical excipients industry is positioned for sustained rather than short-term expansion. The movement from US$ 10.03 billion in 2025 toward US$ 17.60 billion by 2034 demonstrates the increasing market opportunity for companies operating across the pharmaceutical excipients value chain.

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Demand:

Demand for pharmaceutical excipients is supported by their role in pharmaceutical formulation and manufacturing. Pharmaceutical companies require appropriate excipients as part of the process of developing and producing medicines. Consequently, continued pharmaceutical activity contributes to the need for excipient materials.

The projected market size of US$ 17.60 billion by 2034 indicates that demand is expected to remain an important contributor to market growth. The 6.5% CAGR forecast for 2026–2034 further reflects the expected progression of market demand over the coming years.

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Top Key Players

The pharmaceutical excipients market includes several companies operating across the industry. Key players include:

Ashland

BASF SE

Croda International Plc

Evonik Industries AG

Lubrizol Corporation

Roquette Frères

Kerry Group plc

Associated British Foods plc

DFE Pharma

Colorcon, Inc.

These companies represent important participants in the pharmaceutical excipients market and contribute to the competitive landscape of the industry.

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Outlook Through 2034:

The pharmaceutical excipients market presents a positive long-term growth outlook. With the market projected to increase from US$ 10.03 billion in 2025 to US$ 17.60 billion by 2034, the industry is expected to maintain a steady expansion trajectory. The anticipated 6.5% CAGR during 2026–2034 reinforces the market’s growth potential. Continued pharmaceutical formulation and manufacturing activities are expected to remain important factors supporting demand for pharmaceutical excipients. For pharmaceutical companies, excipient manufacturers, investors, and other industry participants, monitoring pharmaceutical excipients market size, growth trends, demand patterns, and the competitive landscape will remain important for understanding opportunities through 2034.

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