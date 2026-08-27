Biosimilar Testing Development Services Market to Reach USD 12.37 Billion by 2032 at 10.91% CAGR

Biosimilar Testing Development Services Market Overview

The Biosimilar Testing Development Services Market is expanding as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies increasingly outsource specialized testing and development activities required to demonstrate biosimilarity, quality, safety, and efficacy. Growing biosimilar adoption, patent expirations of biologic medicines, rising healthcare costs, and regulatory support are strengthening demand for analytical, functional, immunogenicity, characterization, and stability testing services.

According to the WiseGuyReports report published in June 2026, the global Biosimilar Testing Development Services Market was estimated at USD 4.84 Billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from USD 5.37 Billion in 2024 to USD 12.37 Billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 10.91% during 2025–2032. North America was the largest regional market in 2023, accounting for more than 40% of global revenue. Monoclonal antibodies held the largest biosimilar-type share in 2023, while Bioanalytical Testing was the leading service type. Biopharmaceutical companies are expected to remain a major end-user group, and Cell-Based Assays held the largest testing-platform share in 2024.

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Key market players driving innovation and competitiveness in the Biosimilar Testing Development Services Market include:

Catalent

Quintiles

LabCorp

Covance

Intertek Group

Eurofins Scientific

Charles River Laboratories

ICON

SGS

PRA Health Sciences

Parexel

Syneos Health

PPD

Biosimilar Development Ltd

Fresenius Kabi

The market is being shaped by increasing demand for cost-effective biologics, rising chronic-disease prevalence, patent expirations of blockbuster biologics, and regulatory initiatives supporting biosimilar development. Advances in high-throughput screening, next-generation sequencing, mass spectrometry, chromatography, and cell-based assays are improving the speed and accuracy of biosimilar characterization. AI and machine learning are also creating opportunities to streamline testing workflows and strengthen data analysis.

The Biosimilar Testing Development Services Market can be segmented across multiple dimensions. Based on Biosimilar Type, it includes Monoclonal Antibodies, Recombinant Proteins, Enzymes, and Hormones. By Service Type, it covers Bioanalytical Testing, Functional Assays, Immunogenicity Testing, and Characterization and Stability Testing. By End User, it comprises Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Contract Laboratories, and Academic and Research Institutions. By Application, it includes Biosimilar Development, Immunogenicity Assessment, Formulation Optimization, and Quality Control. By Testing Platform, it includes Cell-Based Assays, Antibody-Based Assays, Mass Spectrometry, and Chromatography.

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The expansion of the global biosimilar pipeline is creating opportunities for CROs, contract laboratories, analytical-testing providers, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and research organizations. Integrated testing services spanning analytical characterization, clinical development, immunogenicity assessment, stability testing, and regulatory support can help biosimilar developers shorten development timelines and manage costs. Asia Pacific also offers significant opportunities as biosimilar adoption and biopharmaceutical investment continue to increase.

Recent Developments and Market Trends:

Charles River Laboratories strengthened its biosimilar testing capabilities through the acquisition of BioAgilytix Labs, expanding its bioanalytical and immunogenicity testing portfolio.

Eurofins Scientific has expanded strategic collaborations supporting bioanalytical testing and development programs for biopharmaceutical companies.

Analytical testing providers are increasingly adopting high-throughput screening, mass spectrometry, chromatography, and advanced cell-based assays for biosimilar characterization.

Regulatory agencies continue to develop and refine biosimilar guidance, supporting more standardized development and testing pathways.

AI and machine-learning tools are increasingly being explored for data analysis, assay optimization, and process efficiency across biosimilar testing workflows.

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Reasons to Buy the Report:

Provides comprehensive insights into the Biosimilar Testing Development Services Market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and growth potential.

Helps identify opportunities across monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, enzymes, and hormones.

Offers detailed segmentation analysis across service type, end user, application, testing platform, biosimilar type, and geographic markets.

Includes competitive intelligence covering leading CROs, contract laboratories, analytical-testing providers, and biopharmaceutical service companies.

Supports informed decisions using market forecasts, biosimilar adoption, regulatory developments, testing technology, patent expirations, competitive activity, and regional opportunities.

Future Outlook:

The future of the Biosimilar Testing Development Services Market will be shaped by rising demand for affordable biologics, expanding biosimilar pipelines, patent expirations, regulatory support, and advances in analytical testing. Monoclonal antibodies should remain the leading biosimilar type, while recombinant proteins and enzymes provide additional growth opportunities. Bioanalytical Testing is expected to remain a major service category, with functional and immunogenicity testing gaining importance as developers address increasingly complex biosimilars. North America should retain market leadership, while Asia Pacific is positioned for strong growth. WiseGuyReports projects the market to reach USD 12.37 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 10.91%.

➤➤Explore Related Ongoing Coverage:

Biosimilars Market

Biosimilar Testing Services Market

Biosimilar Development Services Market

Biologics Market

Biopharmaceuticals Market

Biosimilar Drugs Market

Monoclonal Antibody Market

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market

Clinical Trials Market

Contract Research Organization CRO Market

Bioanalytical Testing Services Market

Immunogenicity Testing Market

Analytical Testing Services Market

Pharmaceutical Testing Inspection and Certification Market

Cell Based Assays Market