Global Polyacrylamide Market Growth, Forecast & Key Players

Global Polyacrylamide Market market size was valued at USD 6,500 million in 2025.The market is projected to grow from USD 6,889 million in 2026 to USD 10,980 million by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The increasing demand across sectors such as municipal and industrial wastewater treatment, oil and gas recovery, and mining underpins this robust growth. Historical data indicate a consistent expansion of the market, supported by technological advancements and tightening environmental regulations, particularly in emerging economies.

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What is Polyacrylamide?

Polyacrylamide (PAM) is a synthetic polymer widely used in industrial and environmental applications due to its exceptional water-absorbing and binding capabilities. It exists in different ionic forms anionic, cationic, non-ionic, and others, each tailored for specific use cases. The compound is most commonly employed as a flocculant in water treatment processes, a thickener in enhanced oil recovery, and a retention aid in the pulp and paper industry. Derived from acrylamide monomers, polyacrylamide has gained prominence owing to its efficiency in separating solids from liquids, improving filtration processes, and boosting chemical performance.

The market for polyacrylamide is expanding steadily on a global scale due to its many uses in the mining, oil and gas, water treatment, paper, and agricultural sectors. Polyacrylamide is a water-soluble polymer that is essential for soil conditioning, flocculation, enhanced oil recovery, and industrial wastewater treatment. The need for both anionic and cationic polyacrylamides is being driven by the increased emphasis on water conservation around the world, regulatory requirements for the treatment of industrial effluent, and an increase in oilfield exploration activities. Furthermore, as sustainability becomes a top concern for end users, advancements in bio-based and environmentally friendly formulations are gaining traction. The market for polyacrylamide is expected to continue evolving and growing in emerging economies due to factors like growing urbanization, environmental concerns, and industrial expansion.

Key Market Drivers

1. Rising Demand for Efficient Water and Wastewater Treatment

The growing need for efficient water and wastewater treatment solutions in both the municipal and industrial sectors is one of the main factors propelling the global polyacrylamide market. Governments and businesses are making significant investments in water purification infrastructure in response to growing concerns about water scarcity, more stringent environmental regulations, and increasing industrial discharge. Polyacrylamide is frequently used as a flocculant to improve the removal of contaminants and suspended particles from water, particularly in its anionic form. Water treatment is a key growth engine for the global consumption of polyacrylamide, as this demand is especially noticeable in developing regions that are rapidly urbanizing and in developed markets that are looking to upgrade aging treatment facilities.

2. Growing Adoption of Polyacrylamide in Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) and Mining Applications

The increased focus on maximizing output from mature oil fields and improving resource extraction efficiency is creating strong opportunities for polyacrylamide, particularly in enhanced oil recovery techniques. This application leverages polyacrylamide’s viscosity enhancement properties to boost recovery rates from diminishing reserves while minimizing environmental impact. Similarly, in the mining sector, polyacrylamide is essential to solid-liquid separation procedures, including mineral processing and tailings treatment. Mining companies are looking for more effective and ecologically friendly separation agents as a result of the increase in mining activity worldwide, especially for rare earths, copper, and lithium, which is being driven by the demand for clean energy and electric vehicles. Polyacrylamide’s capacity to lower water consumption and enhance the clarity of recycled process water positions it as a desirable solution that creates new opportunities for growth in resource-driven economies.

Market Challenges

Environmental and Health Concerns Over Acrylamide Monomer Residues : The possible health and environmental hazards posed by residual acrylamide monomers, which are categorized as neurotoxic and possibly carcinogenic, are a major barrier to the polyacrylamide market. Traces of unreacted acrylamide may still be present in the finished product even though polyacrylamide is thought to be non-toxic in its polymerized state. This has lead to stricter restrictions on permissible residue levels and increased regulatory scrutiny, particularly in applications involving the processing of food or potable water. Manufacturers are therefore under more pressure to make investments in purification technologies and guarantee adherence to international safety regulations, which can raise production costs and create obstacles to market expansion in delicate industries.

: The possible health and environmental hazards posed by residual acrylamide monomers, which are categorized as neurotoxic and possibly carcinogenic, are a major barrier to the polyacrylamide market. Traces of unreacted acrylamide may still be present in the finished product even though polyacrylamide is thought to be non-toxic in its polymerized state. This has lead to stricter restrictions on permissible residue levels and increased regulatory scrutiny, particularly in applications involving the processing of food or potable water. Manufacturers are therefore under more pressure to make investments in purification technologies and guarantee adherence to international safety regulations, which can raise production costs and create obstacles to market expansion in delicate industries. Flucuating Raw Material Prices and Supply Chain Disruptions: The volatile prices of acrylamide monomer and other petrochemical feedstocks have a direct impact on production costs, posing serious challenges to the global polyacrylamide industry.

Opportunities Ahead

The global shift toward stricter environmental compliance and sustainable resource management presents a favorable outlook. Regions such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are witnessing growing momentum through strategic industrial developments and regulatory reforms. Emerging economies in South America, Africa, and the Middle East are gradually adopting PAM-based solutions for resource extraction and water treatment, offering significant future potential.

Notably, SNF Group, the leading global producer, has announced significant capacity expansions, including a $18 million investment in its manufacturing facility in Lara, Australia, announced in June 2024. This expansion aims to strengthen the company’s position in the global market by increasing production of vital polymers used across multiple sectors.

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Regional Market Insights

Asia-Pacific : Holds the largest share of the global polyacrylamide market, accounting for approximately 52% of the total market in 2024. This dominance is attributed to high demand in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations where infrastructure development and industrial water treatment projects are proliferating.

: Holds the largest share of the global polyacrylamide market, accounting for approximately of the total market in 2024. This dominance is attributed to high demand in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations where infrastructure development and industrial water treatment projects are proliferating. North America : Follows with a 20% market share, driven by stringent environmental policies and steady demand from the oil and gas sector, particularly in the United States and Canada.

: Follows with a market share, driven by stringent environmental policies and steady demand from the oil and gas sector, particularly in the United States and Canada. Europe : Accounts for a substantial portion, primarily fueled by increasing regulatory oversight and sustainable industry practices.

: Accounts for a substantial portion, primarily fueled by increasing regulatory oversight and sustainable industry practices. Latin America, Middle East & Africa: Emerging markets with large untapped potential, showing gradual adoption of PAM-based solutions.

Market Segmentation

By Application

Water Treatment

Paper & Pulp

Oil & Gas Extraction

Paints & Coating

Others

By End Use Industry

Municipal

Industrial

Oilfield

Agriculture

Mining

Others

By Type

Non-Ionic Polyacrylamide (PAMN)

Anionic Polyacrylamide (APAM)

Cationic Polyacrylamide (CPAM)

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

While SNF Group dominates the current market, several other firms are active in the space, focusing on diversification and sustainability.

The report provides in-depth competitive profiling of key players, including:

SNF Group

PetroChina Daqing

Kemira

BASF

Bejing Hengju

Shandong Polymer

Anhui Tianrun

ASHLAND

Ecolab

Others producing polyacrylamide-based solutions.

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