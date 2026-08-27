Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market is projected to reach US$ 29.68 Billion by 2033

The global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market is expanding rapidly as telecom operators worldwide transition from hardware-based network infrastructure toward software-defined, cloud-native core networks. Virtualized evolved packet core solutions, which decouple network functions from underlying hardware, have become essential to managing the scalability, automation, and low-latency demands of modern 5G and 4G networks. Rapid 5G deployment, telecom virtualization, scalable network requirements, cloud-native transformation, and increasing demand for edge-enabled connectivity are collectively driving strong demand across the market.

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Market Size and Growth Outlook

The Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market size was valued at US$8.78 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$29.68 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% during 2026–2033. This strong growth trajectory is being driven by the rapid global expansion of 5G networks, as telecom operators require flexible infrastructure capable of managing higher data volumes, connected devices, and low-latency applications.

Growth is further supported by growing telecom network virtualization, as operators seek greater flexibility, operational efficiency, and faster service deployment through network function virtualization and software-defined networking technologies. At the same time, rising demand for scalable networks driven by increasing mobile data consumption and enterprise digital applications is pushing operators to deploy flexible core infrastructure, while expanding private enterprise 5G deployments, cloud-native telecom platforms, and edge computing services continue to open substantial new growth opportunities.

Report Coverage

The report offers comprehensive coverage of the Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market, segmented across the following key parameters:

Component: Solution, Service

Solution, Service Deployment: Cloud, On-premise

Cloud, On-premise Network: 5G Network, 4G Network

5G Network, 4G Network End User: Telecom Operators, Enterprises

This segmentation allows stakeholders to gain a granular understanding of which components, deployment models, network generations, and end users are contributing most to overall market growth, supporting more informed investment and infrastructure planning decisions.

Component and Deployment Analysis

Solution components lead the segment, holding a 62%–65% share in 2025 and growing at a CAGR of 15%–17%, driven by increasing adoption of virtualized core platforms and network automation among telecom operators. Service offerings continue to support implementation, integration, and optimization activities required for successful deployment. Within deployment, Cloud represents the leading category at 55%–58% share, expanding at a CAGR of 18%–20% as operators migrate toward flexible architectures that reduce infrastructure costs and improve network scalability.

Network and End User Analysis

5G networks represent the fastest-growing network segment, driven by enhanced performance capabilities and support for private networks, edge applications, and advanced industrial connectivity requirements, while 4G networks continue supporting existing subscribers as operators gradually integrate virtualization technologies. Telecom Operators represent the dominant end-user group due to large-scale network modernization requirements, while Enterprises are increasingly adopting private 5G networks and virtualized infrastructure to support industrial automation and digital transformation initiatives.

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Regional Insights

North America leads the global market, holding 33%–36% of revenue in 2025 and growing at a CAGR of 14%–16%, driven by advanced telecom infrastructure and early 5G implementation, with the United States as the dominant contributor. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, accounting for 32%–35% of global revenue and expanding at a CAGR of 18%–20%, driven by large-scale 5G deployments and digital transformation programs across China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Europe holds a significant share as well at 24%–27%, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and France, while the Rest of World region, including Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, continues to grow through telecom expansion and digital inclusion initiatives.

Competitive Landscape

The Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market features a competitive mix of global telecommunications equipment and cloud infrastructure providers. Key companies profiled in the report include:

Ericsson

Nokia

Huawei

Cisco

Mavenir

Samsung Networks

NEC

ZTE

VMware

Amdocs

These companies are focusing on software-defined solutions, automation platforms, and private network capabilities to strengthen their market positions. Recent industry activity includes Nokia’s selection by Telefonica to enhance its 4G and 5G enterprise network capabilities in Spain through cloud-native packet core solutions, Nokia’s selection by 1GLOBAL to modernize network operations across markets including Australia, the UK, and the US, Ericsson’s launch of Ericsson Compact Packet Core, a cloud-native solution designed to help service providers modernize existing 4G and 5G packet core networks, and Nokia’s selection by Bite Group to modernize network architecture across Latvia and Lithuania supporting multiple network generations.

Key Market Drivers, Opportunities, and Challenges

Growth in the market continues to be underpinned by rapid global 5G network deployment requiring flexible, software-defined infrastructure, growing telecom network virtualization as operators pursue operational efficiency, and rising demand for scalable networks amid increasing mobile data consumption. Meaningful opportunities exist in the expansion of private enterprise 5G deployments for industrial automation and mission-critical operations, growing adoption of cloud-native telecom platforms supporting faster service deployment, and rising demand for edge computing services requiring localized data management.

At the same time, the industry faces challenges from high initial automation investment costs, as significant upfront spending on software platforms and cloud infrastructure can delay adoption among smaller operators with budget constraints. Complex integration between virtualized core platforms and existing legacy or multi-vendor network environments also poses challenges, extending deployment timelines and requiring specialized orchestration expertise.

Conclusion

The Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market is positioned for sustained, rapid growth through 2033, driven by the convergence of accelerating 5G deployment, telecom network virtualization, and rising demand for scalable, cloud-native connectivity infrastructure worldwide. As telecom operators and enterprises continue to prioritize flexible, automated network architectures, technology providers with strong virtualization expertise and cloud platform capabilities are well positioned to capture the market’s substantial growth opportunities.

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