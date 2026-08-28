US Acupuncture Market to Reach USD 25.5 Billion by 2035 at 7.26% CAGR

US Acupuncture Market Overview

The US Acupuncture Market is expanding as acupuncture gains wider acceptance as a complementary and integrative healthcare practice in the United States. Growing interest in holistic health, preventive care, non-pharmacological pain management, and integration with conventional healthcare is supporting market growth.

According to the Market Research Future report updated April 24, 2026, the US Acupuncture Market was valued at USD 11.8 Billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 12.66 Billion in 2025 to USD 25.5 Billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 7.26% during 2025–2035. Services represented USD 8.0 Billion in 2024, while Products accounted for USD 3.8 Billion. Pain Syndrome Illness was valued at USD 5.9 Billion and Gynecological Disorders at USD 3.2 Billion in 2024. Wellness Centres were the dominant end-user segment, while Hospitals & Specialty Clinics were also a major contributor.

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Key organizations and players identified in the US Acupuncture Market include:

Acupuncture Health

Acupuncture Now Foundation

American Academy of Medical Acupuncture

National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine

The Acupuncture Society

Acupuncture Association of Chartered Physiotherapists

British Acupuncture Council

Australian Acupuncture and Chinese Medicine Association

The market is being shaped by increased acceptance of alternative medicine, greater integration with conventional healthcare, growing consumer awareness, and demand for holistic health solutions. Acupuncture is increasingly used for pain management, while interest is expanding into women’s health, wellness, preventive care, and other applications. Insurance coverage and greater recognition within healthcare systems can further improve accessibility.

The US Acupuncture Market can be segmented across Product & Services (Services and Products), Application (Pain Syndrome Illness, Gynecological Disorders, and Others), and End User (Wellness Centres, Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, and Others).

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The expanding demand for holistic and integrative healthcare is creating opportunities for acupuncture clinics, wellness centers, healthcare systems, professional organizations, training providers, and manufacturers of acupuncture-related products. Telehealth-enabled consultations, corporate wellness programs, practitioner training, and integration with conventional care pathways can support market expansion.

Recent Developments and Market Trends:

Acupuncture is increasingly being integrated into conventional healthcare settings as interest in complementary and integrative medicine grows.

Wellness Centres continue to represent a major end-user channel as consumers seek preventive and holistic health services.

Hospitals and Specialty Clinics are expanding complementary-care offerings, creating opportunities for acupuncture within broader treatment plans.

Digital health and telehealth technologies are creating opportunities for remote consultations, patient engagement, and appointment management.

Professional education and certification programs are expanding to support practitioner demand and strengthen standards across the US acupuncture sector.

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Reasons to Buy the Report:

Provides comprehensive insights into US Acupuncture Market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and growth potential.

Helps identify opportunities across services and acupuncture-related products.

Offers segmentation analysis across product & services, application, and end user.

Includes competitive and organizational intelligence covering major acupuncture associations and industry participants.

Supports decisions using market forecasts, consumer trends, pain-management demand, healthcare integration, preventive-care adoption, and growth opportunities.

Future Outlook:

The future of the US Acupuncture Market will be shaped by increasing acceptance of alternative medicine, integration with conventional healthcare, growing consumer awareness, and demand for holistic and preventive health solutions. Services should remain dominant, while products offer additional growth opportunities. Pain Syndrome Illness is expected to remain the largest application, with Gynecological Disorders positioned as an emerging growth area. Wellness Centres should remain a leading end-user segment, while Hospitals & Specialty Clinics expand their role. Market Research Future projects the US market to reach USD 25.5 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 7.26%.

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