Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel (NGOES) Market Breakdown: Key Players, Revenue, and Demand

Non-grain oriented electrical steel market a specialized soft magnetic alloy known for its uniform magnetic properties in all directions—is a fundamental component used in rotating machinery core laminations. Its low core loss, high magnetic permeability, and superior punching workability make NGOES essential for manufacturing electric vehicle (EV) traction motors, industrial electric motors, power generators, household appliances, and HVAC compressors. The Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel (NGOES) Market size is projected to reach US$ 25.92 billion by 2033 from US$ 17.13 billion in 2024. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7% from 2025–2033.

Accelerating global electrification efforts, clean energy transition goals, and strict international energy conservation laws represent the foundational catalysts driving NGOES market growth. Modern rotating machinery requires minimal core loss and high efficiency to comply with international standards such as IE4 and IE5 motor efficiency ratings. To meet these mandates, equipment manufacturers heavily adopt ultra-thin gauge NGOES and high-silicon alloy formulations that optimize magnetic permeability and limit heat dissipation. Furthermore, ongoing innovations in surface insulation coatings and domain refinement technologies allow NGOES cores to maintain high structural integrity while operating under demanding, high-frequency rotational speeds.

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Key Market Report Drivers

Rapid Expansion of Electric Mobility and EV Traction Motors: The global surge in electric vehicle production drives monumental demand for high-grade and ultra-thin NGOES laminations, which are critical for maximizing electric motor efficiency, driving range, and torque performance.

Stringent Global Energy Efficiency Regulations: Mandates requiring higher operational efficiency across industrial automation, HVAC systems, and consumer appliances force manufacturers to transition to premium electrical steel grades with lower iron losses.

Global Grid Modernization and Renewable Power Infrastructure: Investments in wind turbines, hydro-generators, and power transmission infrastructure rely heavily on specialized NGOES formulations to ensure efficient power generation and reduce network energy losses.

Advancements in Thin-Gauge and High-Silicon Alloy Technology: Material processing breakthroughs enable domestic and global steelmakers to produce ultra-thin, low-loss NGOES sheets that optimize high-frequency performance in modern variable-frequency electric drives.

Top Market Players

Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. (Baosteel)

ArcelorMittal

POSCO

Nippon Steel Corporation

Voestalpine AG

JFE Steel Corporation

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Tata Steel

Thyssenkrupp AG

Shougang Group Co., Ltd.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the projected global Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel (NGOES) market size by 2033?

A: The global NGOES market size is projected to reach US$ 25.92 billion by 2033, growing from US$ 17.13 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2025–2033.

Q2: What primary market drivers are propelling the growth of NGOES?

A: Primary drivers include the global expansion of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing, strict international motor efficiency mandates (such as IE4 and IE5), large-scale grid modernization initiatives, and technological advancements in thin-gauge electrical steel production.

Q3: How does Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel differ from Grain Oriented Electrical Steel (GOES)?

A: NGOES exhibits uniform, isotropic magnetic properties in all directions within the sheet, making it ideal for rotating machinery like electric motors and generators. In contrast, GOES has magnetic properties optimized in a single rolling direction, making it suited for static applications like transformers.

Q4: Which key applications consume the highest volume of NGOES?

A: Major applications include Automotive (EV traction motors, electronic power steering motors, alternators), Home Appliances (refrigerator compressors, air conditioners, washing machine motors), and General Industrial Machinery (automation motors, pumps, fans, and power generators).

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