Connected Medical Devices Security Market Size and Forecast to 2035

The Connected Medical Devices Security Market is expanding as hospitals, healthcare providers, and medical-device manufacturers increasingly connect clinical equipment to networks, cloud platforms, and digital health ecosystems. These security solutions help protect connected medical devices, patient information, and healthcare infrastructure from unauthorized access, malware, data breaches, and other cyber threats. According to a recent report by Wise Guys Report, the market was valued at approximately USD 3.3 billion in 2024 and is expected to increase from USD 3.7 billion in 2025 to USD 12.5 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of around 12.9% during 2025–2035.

Market Drivers

Growing Adoption of Connected Medical Devices

The increasing use of connected medical equipment is one of the strongest factors supporting market development. Remote monitoring devices, wearable technologies, imaging equipment, surgical robots, and other network-enabled systems increasingly exchange information with hospital networks and digital platforms.

While connectivity can improve healthcare efficiency and patient monitoring, it also increases the potential attack surface. Healthcare organizations therefore require security technologies capable of protecting connected devices throughout their operational life cycles.

Rising Cybersecurity Threats

Healthcare organizations are increasingly concerned about cyberattacks targeting medical devices and connected infrastructure. Unauthorized access, ransomware, malicious software, and data theft can potentially disrupt clinical operations and compromise sensitive information.

As connected devices become more essential to patient care, healthcare providers are placing greater emphasis on cybersecurity as part of their broader risk-management strategies.

Increasing Remote Patient Monitoring

Remote patient monitoring is expanding as healthcare providers seek ways to monitor patients outside traditional clinical environments. Connected devices can transmit patient information to healthcare professionals, creating a need for secure communication and data protection.

WiseGuyReports identifies the increasing demand for remote monitoring and telehealth solutions as an important factor driving security requirements for connected medical devices.

Regulatory and Compliance Requirements

Healthcare organizations face growing expectations regarding the protection of patient information and connected medical infrastructure. Regulatory requirements and cybersecurity standards are encouraging healthcare providers and device manufacturers to implement stronger security controls.

Compliance requirements can also encourage organizations to adopt technologies for access management, vulnerability monitoring, data protection, and threat detection.

Expansion of IoT in Healthcare

The Internet of Medical Things is becoming increasingly important to modern healthcare. Connected sensors, wearable devices, diagnostic equipment, infusion systems, imaging platforms, and monitoring technologies can create more efficient clinical workflows.

However, the growing number of connected endpoints also increases the importance of comprehensive cybersecurity solutions.

Market Challenges

Legacy Medical Devices

Many hospitals continue to operate older medical devices that were not originally designed with modern cybersecurity requirements in mind. Integrating these devices into contemporary security environments can be challenging.

High Implementation Costs

Advanced security platforms may require significant investment in software, infrastructure, monitoring, employee training, and ongoing maintenance. Smaller healthcare organizations may face difficulties allocating sufficient cybersecurity budgets.

Device Interoperability

Hospitals often use equipment from numerous manufacturers, creating complex technology environments. Ensuring security solutions work effectively across different operating systems, communication protocols, and device architectures can be challenging.

Limited Cybersecurity Expertise

Healthcare organizations may face shortages of professionals with expertise in both cybersecurity and medical-device technology. This can make it difficult to identify vulnerabilities, manage security systems, and respond to incidents effectively.

Continuous Threat Evolution

Cybersecurity threats evolve rapidly. Attackers continually develop new techniques, requiring security providers and healthcare organizations to update defenses, monitor networks, and address vulnerabilities on an ongoing basis.

Market Segmentation

By Device Type

Remote Monitoring Devices

Wearable Medical Devices

Imaging Devices

Surgical Robots

Remote monitoring devices represent an important segment as healthcare providers increasingly depend on connected technologies for decentralized patient care. WiseGuyReports estimates the remote monitoring device segment at approximately USD 1.2 billion in 2024.

Wearable medical devices are also becoming increasingly important, with their market value within the connected-device security sector projected to reach approximately USD 3.7 billion by 2035.

By Security Solution

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Data Security

Network security helps protect connected devices and communication infrastructure from unauthorized access. Endpoint security focuses on individual connected devices, while application security protects software platforms and applications associated with medical technologies.

Data security is essential for protecting sensitive patient and clinical information transmitted or stored by connected devices.

By End User

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Home Healthcare

Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals represent a major end-user segment because they operate large numbers of interconnected medical devices. Home healthcare is expected to gain importance as remote monitoring and connected-care technologies become more widespread.

By Deployment

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Hybrid

Cloud-based deployment can provide scalability and centralized security management, while on-premises solutions can offer healthcare organizations greater control over infrastructure. Hybrid models can combine both approaches.

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Regional Insights

North America

North America is expected to maintain a leading position due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of connected medical technologies, and strong focus on cybersecurity. WiseGuyReports estimates that the North American market was valued at approximately USD 1.053 billion in 2024 and could reach USD 3.864 billion by 2035.

The United States represents a particularly important market because of its large healthcare technology ecosystem and extensive use of connected medical equipment.

Europe

Europe is supported by established healthcare systems and increasing emphasis on patient-data protection and regulatory compliance. Hospitals and medical-device manufacturers are investing in cybersecurity solutions to protect connected infrastructure and strengthen digital healthcare resilience.

Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain represent important markets within the region.

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience strong expansion as healthcare providers increase investment in digital infrastructure, connected devices, telehealth, and remote monitoring. China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia are among the key markets contributing to regional development.

Increasing healthcare digitalization and growing adoption of IoT-enabled medical technologies are likely to create additional cybersecurity requirements.

Rest of the World

South America and the Middle East & Africa represent developing opportunities. Healthcare modernization, increased digital connectivity, and investment in connected medical technologies can support market development, although cybersecurity expertise and infrastructure availability may vary across countries.

Key Players

Major companies participating in the connected medical devices security ecosystem include:

Medtronic

Cisco

IBM

Siemens Healthineers

Johnson & Johnson

Philips

Boston Scientific

McAfee

These companies compete through network protection, endpoint security, data protection, device monitoring, cybersecurity services, and integrated healthcare technology solutions.

Future Outlook

The Connected Medical Devices Security Market is expected to experience sustained expansion as healthcare organizations continue connecting medical devices to digital networks and cloud-based platforms. The projected increase to approximately USD 12.5 billion by 2035 highlights the growing importance of cybersecurity within connected healthcare environments.

Artificial intelligence is expected to become an important component of future security platforms. AI-powered threat detection can analyze large volumes of network activity and potentially identify unusual behavior more rapidly than conventional monitoring approaches.

Machine learning can also support anomaly detection by establishing behavioral patterns for connected devices and identifying deviations that may indicate security incidents.

Endpoint security will remain critical as hospitals deploy increasingly diverse collections of connected devices. Security platforms capable of monitoring device status, identifying vulnerabilities, and managing security policies across large fleets can help healthcare organizations improve visibility.

Network security will continue to represent a major area of investment. Connected medical devices frequently communicate across hospital networks, making segmentation, authentication, access controls, and traffic monitoring important security measures.

Cloud security is also expected to gain importance as healthcare organizations increasingly use cloud platforms for remote monitoring, data management, analytics, and digital applications.

Data protection will remain a central priority. Connected devices can generate and transmit sensitive patient information, requiring strong encryption, access management, secure storage, and controlled data-sharing mechanisms.

Blockchain technology may provide additional opportunities for secure data exchange and integrity verification. WiseGuyReports identifies blockchain for secure data sharing as one of the technological developments influencing the market.

The growing use of remote patient monitoring is likely to create additional security requirements. Devices operating in patients’ homes may connect through consumer networks and cloud platforms, creating cybersecurity challenges that differ from those found in traditional hospitals.

Wearable devices will also require stronger security as adoption expands. Wearables can collect continuous health information, making protection against unauthorized access and data interception increasingly important.

Medical-device manufacturers are expected to integrate cybersecurity earlier in product development. Secure-by-design approaches can help address vulnerabilities during device architecture and software development rather than relying solely on security measures after deployment.

Software supply-chain security is another emerging area. Modern medical devices often depend on third-party software, operating systems, libraries, and cloud services. Organizations will increasingly need visibility into these components and their associated vulnerabilities.

Regulatory expectations are likely to continue influencing product development. Manufacturers may need to provide stronger vulnerability-management processes, security updates, incident-response capabilities, and lifecycle support.

Healthcare organizations are also likely to increase investment in continuous monitoring. Instead of treating cybersecurity as a one-time deployment, hospitals may increasingly adopt ongoing assessment and risk-management systems that monitor connected devices throughout their operational lifetimes.

Strategic partnerships between medical-device manufacturers and cybersecurity companies are expected to remain important. Collaborations can combine medical-device expertise with specialized capabilities in threat detection, network security, vulnerability management, and incident response.

North America should remain a major market because of its established healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of connected technologies. Europe is expected to benefit from increasing regulatory attention and digital-health investment, while Asia-Pacific offers substantial Growth potential as connected healthcare infrastructure expands.

Overall, the convergence of IoT-enabled healthcare, remote patient monitoring, wearable technologies, cloud platforms, artificial intelligence, and increasingly sophisticated cyber threats is expected to make connected-device security an essential component of modern healthcare infrastructure.

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