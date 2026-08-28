Automated CPR Devices Market 2034: Growth, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast

According to The Insight Partners, The Automated CPR Devices Market size was valued at US$ 176.16 million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 343.28 million by 2031. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.0% during 2025–2031. The report identifies increasing cases of cardiac arrest as a major growth driver, while CPR training programs and awareness initiatives are also supporting market expansion. The growing adoption of advanced medical technologies is encouraging healthcare providers and emergency responders to consider automated systems that can provide consistent chest compressions.

The market is segmented by type into pneumatic-driven and battery-driven devices, while end users include hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and emergency medical services. Opportunities associated with smart devices, expansion into emerging markets, and integration with telemedicine are expected to influence future growth.

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Automated CPR Devices Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast by 2031

Market Size: The global Automated CPR Devices Market was valued at US$ 176.16 million in 2024 .

The global Automated CPR Devices Market was valued at . Forecast Market Size: The market is projected to reach US$ 343.28 million by 2031 .

The market is projected to reach . CAGR: The market is expected to expand at a 10.0% CAGR from 2025 to 2031 .

The market is expected to expand at a . Addressable Market: The total addressable market during 2025–2031 is projected at approximately US$ 1,838.39 million .

The total addressable market during 2025–2031 is projected at approximately . Market Share: North America held the dominant regional position in 2023, reflecting strong healthcare infrastructure and adoption of advanced resuscitation technologies.

North America held the dominant regional position in 2023, reflecting strong healthcare infrastructure and adoption of advanced resuscitation technologies. Type Trends: Pneumatic-driven devices dominated the market by type in 2023, while battery-driven systems continue to offer opportunities associated with mobility and deployment flexibility.

Pneumatic-driven devices dominated the market by type in 2023, while battery-driven systems continue to offer opportunities associated with mobility and deployment flexibility. End-User Trends: Hospitals and emergency medical services are important application areas, alongside ambulatory surgical centers and specialty clinics.

Hospitals and emergency medical services are important application areas, alongside ambulatory surgical centers and specialty clinics. Growth Drivers: Increasing cardiac arrest cases, CPR awareness, training programs, healthcare technology adoption, and government initiatives are contributing to market expansion.

Increasing cardiac arrest cases, CPR awareness, training programs, healthcare technology adoption, and government initiatives are contributing to market expansion. Emerging Opportunities: Smart CPR devices, integration with telemedicine, and expansion across emerging economies are expected to create new opportunities.

Smart CPR devices, integration with telemedicine, and expansion across emerging economies are expected to create new opportunities. Competitive Trend: Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation and technologies that support consistent CPR performance, portability, and efficient emergency response.

Regional Analysis

North America: North America dominated the Automated CPR Devices Market in 2023. The region benefits from sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, established emergency medical services, CPR awareness, training programs, and the presence of prominent medical device manufacturers. The US is the principal contributor to regional demand, while Canada and Mexico provide additional growth opportunities.

Europe: Europe represents an important regional market supported by developed healthcare systems, increasing adoption of medical technologies, and growing emphasis on emergency care and resuscitation protocols. Countries such as the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Russia are covered in the regional assessment.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is expected to provide significant opportunities as healthcare infrastructure improves and awareness of emergency medical care increases. China, India, Japan, and Australia are among the key countries evaluated in the report.

South and Central America: Brazil, Argentina, and other countries in the region represent developing opportunities as healthcare systems expand and demand for emergency medical technologies increases.

Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and other countries are included in the regional analysis, with healthcare modernization and expanding medical infrastructure supporting future opportunities.

Key Players in the Automated CPR Devices Market

The competitive landscape includes established medical technology companies and specialized CPR device manufacturers. Key players include:

ZOLL Medical Corporation

CPR Medical Devices, Inc

Medtronic, Inc.

Brunswick Biomedical Technologies

Michigan Instruments

SunLife Science

Jolife AB

Schiller

MEDinCN. com

Stryker Corporation

These companies are involved in developing, manufacturing, and commercializing automated CPR and resuscitation technologies. Competitive strategies are increasingly centered on technological innovation, product development, geographic expansion, and responding to the evolving requirements of hospitals and emergency medical services.

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