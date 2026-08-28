US Sustainable Packaging Market Growth Trajectory Through the Next Decade

Market Overview

Walk down any grocery aisle or open an e-commerce delivery box, and you will see it: the packaging industry’s transformation is happening in real time. Across the United States, brands are moving away from single-use plastics and non-recyclable materials toward paperboard, glass, metal, and biodegradable alternatives. The US sustainable packaging market encompasses tubes, bags and pouches, and corrugated boxes made from paper and paperboard, glass, metal, and plastic, processed through degradable, recycled, and reusable methods. This market serves as the foundation for a broader industrial shift—one driven by environmental necessity, regulatory pressure, and changing consumer expectations.

Market Size & Forecast

The numbers reflect a market in the midst of rapid expansion. According to Market Research Future analysis, the US sustainable packaging market was estimated at USD 67.78 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow from USD 74.76 billion in 2025 to USD 199.26 billion by 2035, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% during the forecast period 2025–2035. Other projections place the market at USD 124.37 billion in 2025, with expectations to reach USD 229.11 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 6.30%. The US green packaging market alone was valued at USD 51.8 billion in 2025. North America’s sustainable packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.30% during 2025-2034 to attain a valuation of USD 215.54 billion by 2034. Across all estimates, the trajectory is unmistakably upward.

Market Trends & Insights

The rise of biodegradable materials is one of the most transformative trends reshaping the industry. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting materials that break down naturally, reducing long-term environmental impact. The US bioplastics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.10% during 2025-2034 to reach nearly USD 12.67 billion by 2034. Biodegradable plastic packaging alone was estimated at USD 1,600 million in 2024, with the broader biodegradable plastics market projected to grow at 9.7% CAGR to USD 2,007.5 million by 2035.

Increased regulatory support is accelerating adoption across the country. State-level Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) laws and restrictions on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are redefining packaging rules nationwide. Maryland passed its packaging EPR law in May 2025, becoming the sixth US state to enact such a program. Colorado’s program started on January 1, 2026. From October 2026, packaging can only display the recycling symbol if it meets real-world recyclability thresholds, including access for at least 60% of residents. California’s recyclability claim requirements (SB 343) are set to take effect in October 2026. This regulatory wave is fundamentally shifting how packaging is designed, labeled, and managed.

Consumer preference for eco-friendly options continues to drive market momentum. Shoppers are increasingly voting with their wallets, choosing products with sustainable packaging over conventional alternatives. This preference is compelling brands to reformulate their packaging strategies, investing in recycled content, lightweighting, and circular design principles.

Market Drivers

Growing environmental awareness serves as the primary growth engine. Consumers, businesses, and governments alike are recognizing the urgent need to reduce plastic waste and lower carbon footprints. This awareness translates directly into demand for packaging solutions that minimize environmental impact across their entire lifecycle.

Corporate sustainability initiatives are accelerating adoption at scale. Major corporations are setting ambitious packaging targets—committing to 100% recyclable, reusable, or compostable packaging by 2025 or 2030. These commitments create substantial and predictable demand for sustainable packaging solutions. In June 2025, Tetra Pak and Cayuga Milk Ingredients completed a USD 270 million expansion project in New York to increase aseptic packaging capabilities.

The shift toward circular economy models represents a structural transformation. Companies are moving beyond recycling to embrace reuse systems, refillable packaging, and closed-loop supply chains. This shift requires fundamental changes in packaging design, materials selection, and logistics—creating opportunities across the entire value chain.

Market Challenges

Higher production costs remain a significant barrier to widespread adoption. Sustainable materials often carry premium pricing compared to conventional plastics, creating cost pressures for brands operating on thin margins. The transition requires investment in new equipment, materials, and supply chain relationships.

Infrastructure gaps limit recycling and composting capacity. While consumer demand for sustainable packaging is strong, the infrastructure to collect, sort, and process these materials is unevenly distributed across the country. This creates situations where technically recyclable packaging ends up in landfills due to lack of processing capacity.

Regulatory complexity presents another challenge. With different states implementing different EPR programs, labeling requirements, and material restrictions, national brands must navigate a patchwork of regulations. California’s SB 343 and the National Strategy to Prevent Plastic Pollution add further compliance demands. The extended timeline required to navigate these requirements diverts capital from innovation toward regulatory adherence.

Segment Analysis

By process, recycled packaging currently holds the largest market share, driven by established recycling infrastructure and consumer familiarity. Degradable packaging represents the fastest-growing segment, propelled by increasing regulatory pressure on single-use plastics and growing consumer preference for materials that break down naturally. Reusable packaging is also gaining momentum, particularly in food service and e-commerce applications.

By packaging type, corrugated boxes represent a significant and growing segment, driven by the sustained expansion of e-commerce. Bags and pouches follow closely, benefiting from lightweighting trends and material innovations. Tubes serve specialized applications in personal care and food products.

By material, paper and paperboard dominate the market, prized for their renewability, recyclability, and established recycling infrastructure. Plastic remains a significant segment, particularly in recycled and biodegradable formulations. Glass and metal serve premium and specialized applications where barrier properties and product protection are paramount.

By application, food and beverages represent the largest end-use segment, driven by the scale of the food industry and the essential nature of packaging for preservation and safety. The food and beverages segment is also the fastest-growing application area. Healthcare, personal care, and e-commerce follow as significant and growing segments.

Regional Insights

The Midwest represents the largest regional market for sustainable packaging in the US, benefiting from industrial concentration and manufacturing infrastructure. The region’s established paper and packaging industry provides a strong foundation for sustainable packaging production. The West is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, driven by strong environmental regulations in states like California and Oregon, coupled with significant consumer demand for sustainable products.

North America as a whole maintains its leadership in sustainable packaging, driven by regulatory frameworks, corporate commitments, and consumer awareness. The US accounts for 88.1% of the North American market, with the 2025 market size estimated at USD 111 billion.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape features a mix of global packaging giants and specialized sustainable packaging providers. Key players include Amcor (AU), Tetra Pak (SE), Mondi (GB), Smurfit Kappa (IE), Sealed Air (US), DS Smith (GB), Ball Corporation (US), WestRock (US), and International Paper (US).

Amcor has introduced innovative sustainable packaging solutions, including AmPrima Plus, a versatile recycle-ready solution for dairy and other applications. In April 2022, Amcor launched sustainable packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical industry. Tetra Pak continues to expand its aseptic packaging capabilities, with a USD 270 million expansion project in New York completed in June 2025.

Sealed Air and DS Smith focus on innovative protective packaging and corrugated solutions. WestRock and International Paper leverage their extensive paper and paperboard production capabilities. Ball Corporation brings expertise in sustainable metal packaging.

Strategic differentiation increasingly centers on recyclability, recycled content, and carbon footprint reduction. Companies investing in circular economy capabilities, advanced materials science, and supply chain transparency are gaining competitive advantage. The shift from price-based competition to sustainability-focused differentiation is reshaping the competitive landscape.

Future Outlook

The US sustainable packaging market is positioned for robust growth through 2035. The 10% CAGR reflects strong demand fundamentals across food and beverage, healthcare, personal care, and e-commerce applications. Investment opportunities exist in advanced recycling technologies, bio-based materials development, reusable packaging systems, and circular economy infrastructure.

Structural transformation is underway as the industry pivots toward circular economy principles, lower-carbon materials, and regulatory compliance. State-level EPR laws, PFAS restrictions, and recyclability labeling requirements will continue to reshape product development and market access. The US packaging market is projected to reach USD 319 billion by 2035, with sustainable packaging capturing an increasing share.

The market’s long-term trajectory remains firmly positive, supported by the essential nature of packaging in modern commerce and the ongoing evolution toward more sustainable, circular solutions. Companies that successfully navigate regulatory complexity, infrastructure limitations, and sustainability demands will capture disproportionate value in the decade ahead.