Nordic Veterinary Imaging Market to Grow at 6.4% CAGR During 2026–2033

Veterinary imaging is a diagnostic technique used by veterinarians to create images of an animal’s internal organs, tissues, bones, and other body structures. It helps detect diseases, injuries, abnormalities, and other health conditions without invasive procedures. Common veterinary imaging technologies include X-ray, ultrasound, CT scans, MRI, and endoscopy, which support accurate diagnosis, treatment planning, and monitoring of animal health.

The Nordic veterinary imaging market was valued at US$ 46.7 million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 76.7 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2026 to 2033. The market is witnessing steady growth as veterinary clinics, animal hospitals, livestock producers, and research institutions increasingly adopt advanced diagnostic imaging technologies. Rising pet ownership, greater emphasis on animal welfare, increasing preventive veterinary care, and the modernization of livestock management are supporting the adoption of veterinary imaging solutions across Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland.

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Nordic Veterinary Imaging Market Growth and Outlook

The Nordic veterinary imaging market is developing into a technology-oriented ecosystem supported by sophisticated veterinary infrastructure and strong awareness of animal health. Veterinary professionals are increasingly using X-ray, ultrasound, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and endoscopy systems to improve diagnostic accuracy and support treatment planning.

The growing use of advanced imaging is particularly evident in companion animal healthcare. Pet owners are increasingly willing to invest in preventive examinations, early disease detection, and specialized treatment for dogs and cats. Veterinary clinics are therefore upgrading their diagnostic capabilities to address complex conditions and provide more comprehensive healthcare services.

Livestock and equine healthcare also contribute to market expansion. Imaging technologies can assist veterinarians with reproductive monitoring, musculoskeletal examinations, injury assessment, disease diagnosis, and herd health management. Portable systems are particularly valuable for veterinarians operating in rural and farm environments.

Key Trends Shaping the Nordic Veterinary Imaging Market

Growing adoption of digital imaging technologies

Digital radiography and advanced ultrasound systems are becoming increasingly important across Nordic veterinary practices. Compared with conventional diagnostic approaches, digital systems can provide faster image acquisition, easier storage, and improved accessibility for veterinary professionals.

The integration of imaging equipment with digital practice-management platforms and cloud-based storage is also supporting more efficient workflows. Veterinary professionals can access patient images more easily and share diagnostic information with specialists when additional expertise is required.

Increasing use of AI-assisted diagnostics

Artificial intelligence is emerging as an important technology trend in veterinary imaging. AI-assisted solutions can support image analysis, help identify abnormalities, and improve the efficiency of diagnostic workflows.

Although veterinary professionals remain responsible for clinical interpretation and decision-making, AI-enabled tools can provide additional support, particularly when veterinary practices handle large volumes of diagnostic images. Continued development of imaging software is expected to create new opportunities for technology providers operating in the Nordic veterinary imaging market.

Rising demand for portable imaging systems

Portable ultrasound and X-ray systems are gaining attention because of the geographic characteristics of the Nordic region and the importance of livestock and equine healthcare. Mobile imaging solutions allow veterinarians to conduct examinations outside conventional clinical environments.

This capability is particularly useful for farms, breeding centers, equine facilities, and rural veterinary services. Compact and energy-efficient systems can reduce logistical challenges while enabling timely diagnostic assessments.

Nordic Veterinary Imaging Market Segmentation Analysis

The Nordic veterinary imaging market is segmented by product, animal, and end user.

By Product

The market is divided into X-ray, ultrasound systems, computed tomography scanners, magnetic resonance imaging systems, endoscopy systems, and other imaging modalities.

The X-ray segment dominated the market in 2025. X-ray systems benefit from their broad application, relatively accessible costs, rapid imaging capabilities, and established role in routine veterinary diagnostics. Digital X-ray solutions are increasingly being adopted by veterinary clinics and hospitals seeking efficient diagnostic workflows.

Ultrasound systems also represent an important segment because of their applications in abdominal examinations, reproductive monitoring, cardiac assessment, and soft-tissue diagnosis. CT and MRI systems are primarily associated with advanced and specialized veterinary care.

By Animal

Based on animal type, the market is segmented into companion animals, livestock & farm animals, equine, and other animal types.

The companion animals segment dominated the market in 2025. Increasing pet ownership and higher spending on veterinary healthcare are encouraging clinics to expand their diagnostic capabilities. Dogs and cats increasingly receive advanced diagnostic procedures that were previously more common in specialized veterinary facilities.

Livestock and equine applications remain important, particularly in countries with established agricultural and horse sectors. Imaging can support reproductive management, injury diagnosis, and disease monitoring in these animal populations.

By End User

Based on end user, the market is categorized into veterinary clinics & hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, research & academic institutes, and livestock farms & breeding centers.

The veterinary clinics & hospitals segment dominated the market in 2025. Veterinary practices are increasingly investing in in-house imaging capabilities to improve diagnostic turnaround times and provide comprehensive services to animal owners.

Diagnostic imaging centers and research institutions are also contributing to demand for sophisticated systems, while livestock farms and breeding centers increasingly use portable and specialized imaging solutions.

Country-Level Market Outlook

Sweden

Sweden held the largest share of the Nordic veterinary imaging market in 2025. The country’s developed veterinary infrastructure, strong companion animal healthcare ecosystem, and established livestock and equine sectors support demand for diagnostic imaging.

Veterinary clinics in major urban centers increasingly use digital X-ray, ultrasound, CT, and other advanced modalities. Strong awareness of animal welfare and preventive healthcare further supports market development.

Denmark

Denmark represents another important market, supported by its established veterinary services and significant livestock industry. Digital radiography and ultrasound systems have applications across both companion animal practices and agricultural environments.

Demand for durable and portable imaging systems is particularly relevant for veterinarians providing services to farms and livestock facilities.

Norway

Norway’s veterinary imaging market is supported by advanced companion animal healthcare and growing utilization of imaging technologies in rural veterinary services. High-resolution ultrasound, CT, and portable imaging systems are used across different clinical and field applications.

Finland

Finland represents a comparatively smaller market within the Nordic region but offers attractive growth opportunities. Demand for advanced imaging is supported by companion animal healthcare and equine veterinary applications. Continued modernization of veterinary facilities is expected to contribute to market expansion.

Opportunities in the Nordic Veterinary Imaging Market

The increasing integration of imaging systems with telemedicine and cloud-based veterinary platforms presents an important opportunity for market participants. Remote image sharing can facilitate consultations with specialists and support second-opinion services, particularly for veterinary practices located outside major urban centers.

Another opportunity lies in developing compact, affordable, and user-friendly imaging systems. Smaller veterinary practices and mobile veterinarians can benefit from equipment that combines advanced imaging capabilities with simplified operation and lower infrastructure requirements.

Partnerships among imaging technology providers, veterinary organizations, academic institutions, and animal healthcare networks can further accelerate technology adoption. Training programs can also help address the need for skilled professionals capable of operating and interpreting advanced imaging systems.

Competitive Landscape

The Nordic veterinary imaging market includes global medical imaging companies and specialized veterinary imaging providers. Key companies identified in the market include IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Esaote SpA, GE HealthCare, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Carestream Health, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging, Sound Technologies, MinXray, Inc., and Shimadzu Corporation.

Companies are focusing on product development, imaging software, AI-assisted diagnostics, portable systems, strategic partnerships, and expansion of veterinary-specific imaging portfolios to strengthen their market presence.

Recent Industry Developments

Strategic activity among veterinary imaging companies is contributing to the evolution of the Nordic market. In June 2024, IMV Technologies Group announced the acquisition of Medivet Scandinavian AB, a Sweden-based veterinary imaging company, expanding its companion animal imaging portfolio and Nordic presence.

In February 2026, Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging and OR Technology announced a combination backed by NORD Holding to create a global multimodality imaging group. The combination brings together Hallmarq’s MRI and CT capabilities with OR Technology’s digital X-ray and ultrasound solutions, creating opportunities for broader veterinary imaging market development.

Future Outlook

The Nordic veterinary imaging market is expected to maintain its growth trajectory through 2033 as veterinary healthcare becomes increasingly technology-driven. The combination of higher companion animal healthcare spending, livestock modernization, preventive veterinary care, and advancements in imaging technology will continue to support demand.

X-ray is expected to remain an essential diagnostic modality because of its broad clinical applications, while ultrasound, CT, MRI, and endoscopy systems will continue to expand their role in specialized veterinary medicine. AI-enabled imaging, teleconsultation, cloud-based data management, and portable equipment are likely to remain key areas of innovation.

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