IVF Devices Consumables Market to Reach USD 10.2 Billion by 2035 at 5.9% CAGR

IVF Devices Consumables Market Overview

The IVF Devices Consumables Market is expanding as infertility rates rise and the adoption of assisted reproductive technologies increases worldwide. Growing awareness of infertility treatments, technological advancements in IVF procedures, increasing investment in fertility clinics and reproductive healthcare infrastructure, and the development of personalized treatment approaches are supporting demand for advanced IVF devices and consumables.

According to the WiseGuyReports report published in June 2026, the global IVF Devices Consumables Market was valued at USD 5.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 5.8 Billion in 2025 to USD 10.2 Billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 5.9% during 2026–2035. North America held the largest regional share, with a market valuation of USD 2.4 Billion in 2024 projected to reach USD 4.2 Billion by 2035. Embryo Culture Media represents the largest product type segment, with a valuation of USD 2.3 Billion in 2024 projected to reach USD 4.1 Billion by 2035.

Unlock Exclusive Insights – Request Your Free Sample Report Now!

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request?id=620618

Key players driving innovation and competitiveness in the IVF Devices Consumables Market include:

Labotect GmbH

Fertility Focus

Beckman Coulter

The Baker Company

Eppendorf

Kitazato Corporation

SIVB

Merck KGaA

Qinovia

Vitrolife AB

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Reproductive Health Technologies

Genea Limited

CooperSurgical

IVFtech ApS

The market is being shaped by rising infertility rates, increasing adoption of assisted reproductive technologies, technological advancements in IVF procedures, growing patient awareness, and increasing investment in fertility clinics and reproductive healthcare infrastructure. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are being integrated into IVF procedures to enhance embryo selection and improve treatment outcomes. Personalized treatment approaches, advanced culture media, fertility preservation, and digital technologies are also creating new opportunities across the market.

The IVF Devices Consumables Market can be segmented by Product Type into Embryo Culture Media, Sperms Wash Media, Ovulation Induction Drugs, and Cryopreservation Media. By Application, it includes In Vitro Fertilization, Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection, Egg Freezing, and Embryo Freezing. By End Use, it covers Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, and Research Institutes. Regionally, the market includes North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The growing demand for assisted reproductive technologies is creating opportunities for IVF device manufacturers, consumable suppliers, fertility clinics, healthcare providers, laboratory technology companies, and reproductive-health solution developers. Advanced embryo culture media, AI-driven analytics, automated IVF laboratory workflows, cryopreservation technologies, personalized IVF solutions, and telehealth-supported fertility services can support market differentiation and expansion.

Recent Developments and Market Trends:

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are increasingly being integrated into IVF procedures to enhance embryo selection and improve treatment outcomes.

Advanced embryo culture media are gaining importance as fertility clinics seek to support embryo development and improve IVF outcomes.

Personalized medicine is becoming an important trend as patients and providers seek customized treatment approaches designed around individual reproductive needs.

Fertility preservation is supporting demand for egg freezing, embryo freezing, and cryopreservation technologies.

Digital technologies and telemedicine are helping expand access to fertility services while supporting more efficient clinical workflows.

In January 2025, Vitrolife AB announced the launch of a next-generation time-lapse imaging platform integrated with AI-assisted embryo selection. In March 2025, Beckman Coulter announced a strategic partnership with IVFtech ApS to co-develop and distribute an automated embryo-handling workflow across European clinics. Merck KGaA completed its acquisition of Qinovia in June 2025 to expand its IVF culture media and associated reagents portfolio.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Provides comprehensive insights into the IVF Devices Consumables Market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and growth potential.

Helps identify opportunities across embryo culture media, sperms wash media, ovulation induction drugs, and cryopreservation media.

Offers detailed segmentation analysis across product type, application, end use, and geographic markets.

Includes competitive intelligence covering leading IVF device, consumable, laboratory technology, and reproductive-health companies.

Supports informed decisions using market forecasts, infertility trends, IVF adoption, technological advancements, fertility-clinic investments, personalized medicine, and regional opportunities.

Future Outlook:

The future of the IVF Devices Consumables Market will be shaped by rising infertility rates, increasing adoption of assisted reproductive technologies, technological advances, growing patient awareness, and investments in fertility healthcare infrastructure. Embryo Culture Media should remain the largest product type segment, with its market valuation projected to increase from USD 2.3 Billion in 2024 to USD 4.1 Billion by 2035. Sperms Wash Media is also projected to grow from USD 1.4 Billion in 2024 to USD 2.5 Billion by 2035. In Vitro Fertilization will remain a major application, while Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection, Egg Freezing, and Embryo Freezing provide additional growth opportunities. Fertility Clinics will continue to be a major end-use segment, supported by demand for assisted reproductive technologies. North America should retain market leadership, while Asia Pacific is expected to show strong growth potential. WiseGuyReports projects the market to reach USD 10.2 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2026–2035.

➤➤Explore Our Latest Related Reports: