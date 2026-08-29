Singleplex Immunoassay Market to Reach USD 7.5 Billion by 2035 at 6.4% CAGR

Singleplex Immunoassay Market Overview

The Singleplex Immunoassay Market is expanding as the prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases increases and healthcare providers seek accurate and efficient diagnostic solutions. Growing demand for rapid diagnostics, advances in immunoassay technologies, increasing healthcare expenditure, personalized medicine, and rising research activity are supporting market growth.

According to the WiseGuyReports report published in April 2026, the global Singleplex Immunoassay Market was valued at USD 3.8 Billion in 2024 and USD 4.1 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.5 Billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 6.4% during 2026–2035. North America led the market with a valuation of USD 1.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.0 Billion by 2035. Oncology applications are gaining traction as singleplex immunoassays provide specific biomarker detection that can support personalized treatment approaches.

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Key players driving innovation and competitiveness in the Singleplex Immunoassay Market include:

BioRad Laboratories

HoffmannLa Roche

Tecan Group

Luminex Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Quidel Corporation

Merck KGaA

BD

PerkinElmer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Roche Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Danaher Corporation

DiaSorin

Agilent Technologies

The market is being shaped by increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, demand for rapid diagnostics, advances in automation and artificial intelligence, and growing adoption of personalized medicine. Point-of-care testing is creating new opportunities for faster clinical decisions, while digital technologies and telehealth integration can expand access to immunoassay testing in remote settings.

The Singleplex Immunoassay Market can be segmented by Applications into Clinical Diagnostics, Research Applications, Drug Discovery, and Environmental Testing. By Technique, it includes Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay, Radioimmunoassay, and Lateral Flow Assay. By End Use, it covers Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Pharmaceutical Companies, and Academic Research Institutions. By Target Analyte, it includes Hormones, Proteins, Viruses, and Autoantibodies.

The growing demand for accurate diagnostic testing is creating opportunities for diagnostics companies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, research institutions, hospitals, clinical laboratories, and biotechnology firms. Automated workflows, AI-assisted assay development, point-of-care testing, novel biomarkers, and telehealth integration can support market differentiation.

Recent Developments and Market Trends:

Automation and artificial intelligence are improving assay accuracy, throughput, and laboratory efficiency.

Oncology applications are gaining traction as singleplex assays enable specific biomarker detection for personalized treatment.

Point-of-care testing is creating opportunities for rapid diagnostic results and immediate clinical decision-making.

Digital-health and telemedicine integration can expand access to immunoassay testing, particularly in remote areas.

New biomarkers are broadening the range of diseases and conditions that can be evaluated using singleplex immunoassays.

Sustainable assay production and eco-friendly packaging are gaining attention as manufacturers respond to environmental considerations.

Roche Diagnostics announced a strategic collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific in March 2025 to develop automated singleplex immunoassay workflows. DiaSorin launched new LIAISON singleplex immunoassay kits in November 2024, while PerkinElmer announced a major contract with a national health system in May 2024.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Provides comprehensive insights into the Singleplex Immunoassay Market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and growth potential.

Helps identify opportunities across clinical diagnostics, research applications, drug discovery, and environmental testing.

Offers detailed segmentation analysis across applications, technique, end use, target analyte, and geographic markets.

Includes competitive intelligence covering leading diagnostics, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and laboratory companies.

Supports informed decisions using market forecasts, disease prevalence, diagnostic technology advancements, personalized medicine, point-of-care adoption, and regional opportunities.

Future Outlook:

The future of the Singleplex Immunoassay Market will be shaped by rising chronic and infectious disease prevalence, demand for rapid diagnostics, advances in automation and AI, personalized medicine, and expanding research applications. Clinical Diagnostics should remain a major application, while Research Applications and Drug Discovery provide additional growth opportunities. North America should retain market leadership, with its market projected to reach USD 3.0 Billion by 2035, while Asia Pacific is expected to record strong growth as healthcare expenditure and diagnostic capabilities increase. WiseGuyReports projects the market to reach USD 7.5 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 6.4%.

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