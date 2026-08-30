Electric Power Generation Equipment Market Expands with Energy Transition

Recent findings from Market Research Future indicate that the electric power generation equipment market is set for sustained expansion, underpinned by rising global electricity consumption, the modernization of aging power infrastructure, and the rapid integration of renewable energy sources. Valued at USD 162.2 billion in 2025, the market is projected to grow to USD 250 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.4% . This growth is being driven by the need for reliable, efficient, and flexible generation capacity to meet the demands of urbanization, industrial development, and the electrification of transportation.

Dynamics of Power Generation Equipment

Power generation equipment includes a wide range of machinery, such as turbines, generators, transformers, and boilers, essential for converting various energy sources into electricity. The market is currently being reshaped by a dual dynamic: the need to ensure grid reliability and the global push for decarbonization. This is leading to significant investments in high-efficiency thermal power plants (like combined-cycle gas turbines), renewable energy facilities (wind and solar), and smart grid technologies . Technological advancements in equipment design and control systems are enabling better integration of intermittent renewables, ensuring grid stability and reducing emissions .

Segment Analysis

In terms of equipment type, turbines and generators are dominant, with gas turbines playing a critical role in flexible power generation. The market is witnessing a significant shift toward renewable energy sources, with solar and wind power equipment representing the fastest-growing segment . On a regional basis, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market due to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and massive infrastructure projects in countries like China and India . North America follows closely, with substantial investments in grid modernization and the replacement of aging assets.

Competitive Landscape and Future Outlook

The competitive landscape is characterized by key players such as General Electric (GE Vernova), Siemens Energy, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and Schneider Electric, all focusing on innovation, digitalization, and offering lifecycle services . As the energy landscape evolves, the market is expected to see a growing demand for grid modernization technologies, smart equipment with advanced diagnostics and automation capabilities, and flexible generation solutions that can support the integration of renewable energy.

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