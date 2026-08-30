Gene Therapy in CNS Disorder Market to Reach USD 25 Billion by 2035 at 14.2% CAGR

Gene Therapy in CNS Disorder Market Overview

The Gene Therapy in CNS Disorder Market is expanding as advances in genetic engineering and gene-editing technologies create new opportunities for treating complex central nervous system disorders. Increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases, growing investments in research and development, regulatory support for gene therapies, rising awareness of personalized medicine, and improvements in gene-delivery technologies are supporting market growth.

According to the WiseGuyReports report published on December 24, 2025, the global Gene Therapy in CNS Disorder Market was valued at USD 5.8 Billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 6.7 Billion in 2025 to USD 25 Billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 14.2% during 2025–2035. North America led the market with a valuation of USD 3 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 12 Billion by 2035. Neurodegenerative Diseases represent the leading application segment, valued at USD 2 Billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 10 Billion by 2035.

Unlock Exclusive Insights – Request Your Free Sample Report Now!

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request?id=615913

Key players driving innovation and competitiveness in the Gene Therapy in CNS Disorder Market include:

Novartis

CRISPR Therapeutics

Axovant Gene Therapies

Uncaged Innovations

Roche

Biogen

Editas Medicine

Sarepta Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics

Amgen

GSK

VATESTA

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

bluebird bio

Astellas Pharma

The market is being shaped by increasing investments in gene therapy research, advances in genetic engineering, and the growing need for innovative treatments for CNS disorders with high unmet medical needs. Personalized gene therapies are gaining attention as genetic profiling can support more targeted treatment strategies. Adeno-Associated Virus vectors are particularly prominent because of their ability to deliver genetic material and support long-term expression in target cells. CRISPR and other gene-editing technologies are also driving research and development across the sector.

The Gene Therapy in CNS Disorder Market can be segmented by Application into Neurodegenerative Diseases, Demyelinating Diseases, Psychiatric Disorders, Traumatic Brain Injury, and Stroke. By Type of Therapy, it includes Adeno-Associated Virus, Lentiviral Vector, Zinc Finger Nucleases, CRISPR-Cas9, and RNA Interference. By Route of Administration, it covers Intravenous, Intrathecal, Intracranial, Intraparenchymal, and Intra-arterial. By Target Patient Population, it includes Pediatric, Adult, and Geriatric. The market is also analyzed across North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The growing need for innovative CNS treatments is creating opportunities for pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, gene-therapy developers, research institutions, and healthcare providers. Personalized medicine, CRISPR-based therapies, advanced viral-vector technologies, improved delivery mechanisms, clinical-trial expansion, and collaborations between biotechnology companies and research institutions can support market differentiation and expansion.

Recent Developments and Market Trends:

Adeno-Associated Virus vectors are gaining significant attention because of their efficiency in delivering genetic material and potential for long-term gene expression in target cells.

Neurodegenerative Diseases remain the leading application, increasing from USD 2 Billion in 2024 to a projected USD 10 Billion by 2035.

Personalized gene therapies are gaining importance as researchers seek to tailor treatments to individual genetic profiles and improve therapeutic outcomes.

CRISPR-Cas9 and other gene-editing technologies are accelerating research into targeted approaches for CNS disorders and previously difficult-to-treat neurological conditions.

Advanced gene-delivery mechanisms are becoming increasingly important because effectively delivering therapeutic genetic material to the central nervous system remains a major development priority.

Collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and research institutions are supporting the progression of gene-therapy candidates from laboratory research toward clinical applications.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Provides comprehensive insights into the Gene Therapy in CNS Disorder Market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and growth potential.

Helps identify opportunities across neurodegenerative diseases, demyelinating diseases, psychiatric disorders, traumatic brain injury, and stroke.

Offers detailed segmentation analysis across application, type of therapy, route of administration, target patient population, and geographic markets.

Includes competitive intelligence covering leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, gene-editing, and gene-therapy companies.

Supports informed decisions using market forecasts, CNS disorder prevalence, gene-editing advancements, R&D investment, personalized medicine adoption, regulatory developments, and regional opportunities.

Future Outlook:

The future of the Gene Therapy in CNS Disorder Market will be shaped by advances in genetic engineering, increasing prevalence of CNS disorders, rising R&D investment, regulatory support, and growing demand for personalized treatment approaches. Neurodegenerative Diseases should remain the leading application segment, increasing from USD 2 Billion in 2024 to USD 10 Billion by 2035, while Stroke is projected to grow from USD 1 Billion in 2024 to USD 5 Billion by 2035. Demyelinating Diseases, Psychiatric Disorders, and Traumatic Brain Injury will provide additional opportunities as clinical research expands. Adeno-Associated Virus should remain an important therapy type, supported by its gene-delivery capabilities, while Lentiviral Vector, Zinc Finger Nucleases, CRISPR-Cas9, and RNA Interference will continue contributing to therapeutic development. North America should retain market leadership, increasing from USD 3 Billion in 2024 to USD 12 Billion by 2035, while Asia Pacific is expected to experience rapid growth as healthcare investment, biotechnology capabilities, and adoption of innovative therapies increase. WiseGuyReports projects the Gene Therapy in CNS Disorder Market to reach USD 25 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 14.2%.

➤➤Explore Our Latest Related Reports: