Targeted Sequencing and Resequencing Market to Reach USD 10.5 Billion by 2035 at 8.1% CAGR

Targeted Sequencing and Resequencing Market Overview

The Targeted Sequencing and Resequencing Market is expanding as demand for precision medicine, genomic research, genetic disorder diagnosis, and targeted molecular analysis increases. Rising adoption of next-generation sequencing technologies, declining sequencing costs, increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, growing oncology applications, and advances in personalized healthcare are supporting market growth.

According to the WiseGuyReports report published December 14, 2025, the global Targeted Sequencing and Resequencing Market was valued at USD 4.4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 4.8 Billion in 2025 to USD 10.5 Billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 8.1% during 2025–2035. North America led the market with a valuation of USD 2.0 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.5 Billion by 2035. Targeted DNA Sequencing is a leading technology segment and is forecast to reach USD 4.1 Billion by 2035, while Targeted RNA Sequencing is expected to reach USD 2.7 Billion and Amplicon Sequencing USD 2.3 Billion by 2035.

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Key players driving innovation and competitiveness in the Targeted Sequencing and Resequencing Market include:

QIAGEN

Seven Bridges Genomics

Illumina

BioRad Laboratories

Pierian Diagnostics

Zymo Research

Roche

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Genomatix

Thermo Fisher Scientific

BGI

Applied Biosystems

Pacific Biosciences

Nuevolution

Agilent Technologies

The market is being shaped by increasing demand for personalized medicine, rising prevalence of genetic disorders, technological advancements in next-generation sequencing, and the expanding use of genomic profiling in healthcare and research. NGS technologies are improving sequencing speed, accuracy, and cost efficiency, while artificial intelligence is supporting faster and more sophisticated analysis of genomic data. Oncology remains a major application area as targeted sequencing supports biomarker discovery, cancer research, and precision treatment strategies.

The Targeted Sequencing and Resequencing Market can be segmented by Technology Type into Targeted DNA Sequencing, Targeted RNA Sequencing, Amplicon Sequencing, and Exome Sequencing. By Application, it includes Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, and Infectious Diseases. By End User, it covers Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic and Research Institutions, Clinical Laboratories, and Diagnostic Centers. By Workflow, it includes Sample Preparation, Target Enrichment, Sequencing, and Data Analysis. The market is also analyzed across North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The growing need for precise genomic analysis is creating opportunities for sequencing technology providers, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic laboratories, research institutions, and healthcare organizations. AI-powered genomic analysis, liquid biopsy applications, rare disease genomics, companion diagnostics, precision oncology, improved target-enrichment technologies, and expansion into emerging markets can support market differentiation and growth.

Recent Developments and Market Trends:

Targeted DNA Sequencing is forecast to remain a leading technology segment, reaching USD 4.1 Billion by 2035.

Targeted RNA Sequencing is gaining importance as researchers expand molecular analysis beyond DNA-based applications and investigate RNA biomarkers and disease mechanisms.

Next-generation sequencing technologies are improving the speed, accuracy, and cost efficiency of targeted genomic analysis.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are increasingly being applied to genomic data analysis, supporting faster interpretation and personalized medicine applications.

Oncology remains a major application area, driven by rising cancer incidence, biomarker discovery, and growing demand for companion diagnostics and targeted therapies.

North America remains the dominant regional market, with a 2024 valuation of USD 2.0 Billion and a projected valuation of USD 4.5 Billion by 2035, while Asia Pacific is expected to experience strong growth as investments in genomics and biotechnology increase.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Provides comprehensive insights into the Targeted Sequencing and Resequencing Market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and growth potential.

Helps identify opportunities across targeted DNA sequencing, targeted RNA sequencing, amplicon sequencing, and exome sequencing.

Offers detailed segmentation analysis across technology type, application, end user, workflow, and geographic markets.

Includes competitive intelligence covering leading sequencing, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and genomic-analysis companies.

Supports informed decisions using market forecasts, personalized medicine trends, genetic disorder prevalence, NGS advancements, oncology applications, genomic research investment, and regional opportunities.

Future Outlook:

The future of the Targeted Sequencing and Resequencing Market will be shaped by increasing demand for personalized medicine, rising prevalence of genetic disorders, advances in next-generation sequencing, declining sequencing costs, and expanding applications in oncology and clinical diagnostics. Targeted DNA Sequencing should remain a leading technology segment, reaching USD 4.1 Billion by 2035, while Targeted RNA Sequencing is projected to reach USD 2.7 Billion and Amplicon Sequencing USD 2.3 Billion by 2035. Exome Sequencing will continue supporting targeted analysis across research and clinical applications. Oncology should remain a major application area, while Cardiology, Neurology, and Infectious Diseases will provide additional opportunities as genomic testing expands. Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic and Research Institutions, Clinical Laboratories, and Diagnostic Centers will continue to drive demand for targeted sequencing technologies. Sample Preparation, Target Enrichment, Sequencing, and Data Analysis will remain critical stages of the sequencing workflow. North America should retain market leadership, increasing from USD 2.0 Billion in 2024 to USD 4.5 Billion by 2035, while Europe is projected to reach USD 3.3 Billion by 2035 and Asia Pacific is expected to experience strong growth as genomic research and healthcare investment expand. WiseGuyReports projects the Targeted Sequencing and Resequencing Market to reach USD 10.5 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

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