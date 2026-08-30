Vertebroplasty Kyphoplasty Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2035

The Vertebroplasty Kyphoplasty Market focuses on minimally invasive spinal procedures and associated medical devices used to stabilize vertebral compression fractures, relieve pain, and improve spinal function. Vertebroplasty involves the injection of bone cement into a fractured vertebral body, while kyphoplasty generally incorporates balloon-based vertebral augmentation before cement injection. The market is supported by the growing aging population, increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and vertebral fractures, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and advances in spinal intervention technologies. According to WiseGuyReports, the market was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 4.0% during 2025–2035.

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Market Drivers

Growing Geriatric Population

The global aging population is increasing the prevalence of osteoporosis and vertebral compression fractures. Older adults are particularly susceptible to bone-density loss and spinal fractures, creating demand for procedures designed to stabilize affected vertebrae and manage associated pain.

Increasing Prevalence of Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is an important contributor to vertebral compression fractures. As the prevalence of osteoporosis increases, healthcare providers are seeking effective approaches for managing fractures and restoring patient mobility. This trend is supporting demand for vertebral augmentation procedures.

Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

Patients and healthcare providers are increasingly interested in procedures that can reduce surgical trauma, recovery periods, and hospital stays. Vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty offer minimally invasive approaches for selected vertebral compression fractures and are increasingly incorporated into spinal care pathways.

Advancements in Spinal Technologies

Innovations in balloon systems, cement delivery technologies, imaging, navigation, and biomaterials are improving procedural capabilities. These developments are helping physicians perform vertebral augmentation with greater precision and are supporting continued technological advancement.

Expansion of Outpatient Procedures

The healthcare industry is increasingly shifting appropriate procedures toward ambulatory and same-day treatment settings. WiseGuyReports identifies the movement toward outpatient procedures and same-day discharge as an important trend supporting demand for minimally invasive vertebral augmentation technologies.

Market Challenges

Availability of Alternative Treatments

Vertebral compression fractures may be managed using conservative approaches, including medication, bracing, and physical therapy, depending on the patient’s condition. The availability of alternative treatment strategies can influence demand for vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty.

Procedural Risks

Like other invasive medical procedures, vertebral augmentation can involve potential complications. Appropriate patient selection, imaging, procedural expertise, and careful cement delivery are important considerations for improving procedural safety.

Need for Skilled Professionals

Successful vertebral augmentation requires healthcare professionals with appropriate training in spinal procedures and imaging-guided intervention. Limited access to trained specialists can restrict adoption in certain regions.

High Cost of Advanced Devices

Balloon catheters, cement delivery systems, imaging equipment, navigation technologies, and specialized spinal instruments can increase procedure costs. Budget limitations may affect adoption, particularly in healthcare systems with limited resources.

Regulatory and Clinical Requirements

Medical devices used in vertebral augmentation must satisfy regulatory requirements concerning safety, quality, and performance. Manufacturers may face lengthy development, testing, approval, and post-market monitoring processes.

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Market Segmentation

By Procedure Type

Vertebroplasty: Vertebroplasty involves injecting bone cement into a fractured vertebral body to provide stabilization and support.

Vertebroplasty involves injecting bone cement into a fractured vertebral body to provide stabilization and support. Kyphoplasty: Kyphoplasty generally uses a balloon-based augmentation technique before cement placement and is widely used for selected vertebral compression fractures.

WiseGuyReports estimates that vertebroplasty accounted for approximately USD 1.2 billion in 2024, while kyphoplasty represented approximately USD 1.0 billion.

By Material Used

Polymethyl Methacrylate: PMMA has historically been widely used because of its established mechanical properties and clinical application in vertebral augmentation.

PMMA has historically been widely used because of its established mechanical properties and clinical application in vertebral augmentation. Calcium Phosphate: Calcium phosphate materials are attracting interest because of their biocompatibility and potential relationship with bone integration.

Calcium phosphate materials are attracting interest because of their biocompatibility and potential relationship with bone integration. Hydroxyapatite: Hydroxyapatite-based materials are being explored for applications where bone compatibility and integration are important considerations.

According to WiseGuyReports, PMMA currently represents the dominant material category, while calcium phosphate and hydroxyapatite are gaining attention as biomaterial technologies develop.

By End User

Hospitals: Hospitals represent a major end-user segment because they provide advanced imaging, spinal intervention, and multidisciplinary care.

Hospitals represent a major end-user segment because they provide advanced imaging, spinal intervention, and multidisciplinary care. Ambulatory Surgical Centers: ASCs are increasingly relevant as selected vertebral procedures shift toward outpatient treatment.

ASCs are increasingly relevant as selected vertebral procedures shift toward outpatient treatment. Specialty Clinics: Specialized spine and orthopedic clinics provide targeted evaluation and treatment for patients with vertebral fractures.

By Application

Osteoporotic Fractures: Osteoporosis-related vertebral compression fractures represent a major application because of their increasing prevalence among older adults.

Osteoporosis-related vertebral compression fractures represent a major application because of their increasing prevalence among older adults. Traumatic Fractures: Accidents, falls, and other physical trauma can cause vertebral fractures requiring stabilization and pain-management interventions.

Accidents, falls, and other physical trauma can cause vertebral fractures requiring stabilization and pain-management interventions. Tumors: Vertebral augmentation can be considered in selected patients with spinal tumors or tumor-related vertebral damage.

By Region

North America: Advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of spinal technologies, and a significant aging population support market development.

Advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of spinal technologies, and a significant aging population support market development. Europe: Growing awareness of minimally invasive spinal procedures and increasing prevalence of osteoporosis contribute to regional demand.

Growing awareness of minimally invasive spinal procedures and increasing prevalence of osteoporosis contribute to regional demand. Asia-Pacific: Expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing awareness of spinal treatments create significant opportunities.

Expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing awareness of spinal treatments create significant opportunities. South America: Improvements in healthcare systems and increasing access to specialized orthopedic services support gradual growth.

Improvements in healthcare systems and increasing access to specialized orthopedic services support gradual growth. Middle East & Africa: Healthcare modernization and investment in advanced medical facilities are expected to create future opportunities.

Regional Insights

North America: North America is expected to remain a dominant regional market. WiseGuyReports estimates the region at approximately USD 900 million in 2024 and projects it to reach around USD 1.3 billion by 2035, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure and the prevalence of osteoporosis.

North America is expected to remain a dominant regional market. WiseGuyReports estimates the region at approximately USD 900 million in 2024 and projects it to reach around USD 1.3 billion by 2035, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure and the prevalence of osteoporosis. Europe: Europe is supported by an aging population, established healthcare systems, and increasing adoption of minimally invasive spinal procedures. Technological development and growing awareness of vertebral fracture management are expected to support regional expansion.

Europe is supported by an aging population, established healthcare systems, and increasing adoption of minimally invasive spinal procedures. Technological development and growing awareness of vertebral fracture management are expected to support regional expansion. Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant growth as healthcare capabilities expand and access to orthopedic and spinal procedures improves. Rising disposable incomes, healthcare expenditure, and awareness of spinal health are contributing to the region’s potential.

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant growth as healthcare capabilities expand and access to orthopedic and spinal procedures improves. Rising disposable incomes, healthcare expenditure, and awareness of spinal health are contributing to the region’s potential. South America: Improvements in healthcare infrastructure and greater availability of specialized spinal services are expected to support gradual market development.

Improvements in healthcare infrastructure and greater availability of specialized spinal services are expected to support gradual market development. Middle East & Africa: The region is expected to develop steadily as healthcare systems modernize and access to advanced orthopedic and spinal procedures improves.

Key Players

Globus Medical

Medtronic

B. Braun Melsungen

Zephyr Surgical Implants

KYPHON

Smith & Nephew

MediGus

SpineWave

NuVasive

DePuy Synthes

Stryker

Orthofix

Amedica Corporation

Boston Scientific

Zimmer Biomet

These companies participate in the broader vertebral augmentation and spinal intervention ecosystem, with competition centered on device innovation, cement delivery, balloon augmentation, biomaterials, minimally invasive technologies, clinical performance, and procedural efficiency.

Future Outlook

The Vertebroplasty Kyphoplasty Market is expected to continue expanding as the global population ages and the prevalence of osteoporosis-related vertebral compression fractures increases. WiseGuyReports projects market growth from USD 2.2 billion in 2025 to USD 3.2 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of approximately 4.0%.

Future opportunities are expected to emerge from advanced biomaterials, improved cement formulations, enhanced balloon systems, navigation technologies, and image-guided procedures. Manufacturers are increasingly focused on improving procedural accuracy, safety, and efficiency while supporting better patient outcomes.

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced imaging may also contribute to future development. Predictive technologies could assist healthcare professionals in identifying patients at elevated risk of vertebral compression fractures and support earlier intervention strategies.

The continued shift toward outpatient and same-day procedures is expected to create additional opportunities for compact and efficient vertebral augmentation systems. Increasing surgeon training and patient awareness may further improve access to these procedures.

As healthcare providers continue investing in minimally invasive spinal technologies, the Vertebroplasty Kyphoplasty Market is expected to create opportunities across hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and spinal care facilities. Continued market growth will depend on technological innovation, patient selection, clinical outcomes, healthcare accessibility, regulatory developments, and the growing demand for minimally invasive approaches to vertebral fracture management.