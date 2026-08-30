Alchemilla Vulgaris Extract Market Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2032

Market Overview

According to WiseGuy Reports, the Alchemilla Vulgaris Extract Market was valued at USD 117.71 billion in 2023 and reached USD 127.69 billion in 2024. The market is projected to reach USD 245 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 8.48% from 2024 to 2032. Rising demand for natural skincare and cosmetics, growing awareness of herbal ingredients, expansion of the nutraceutical sector, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements in extraction and processing are supporting market growth. Key companies profiled include Tilman Products Ltd., Sanofi Aventis U.S. LLC, Indena SPA, Shaanxi Pioneer Biotech Co., Ltd., Biolandes, Siegesbeckia SAS, Plantes & Molecules, Alchemilla Mollis, S.L., Martin Bauer Group, Ecoidea Spa, Natural Remedies Pvt. Ltd., NOW Foods, Wacker Chemie AG, Plantasens, and NutriPark Co., Ltd.

Alchemilla vulgaris, commonly associated with lady’s mantle, is a botanical ingredient used in herbal preparations, personal care products, and nutraceutical formulations. Increasing consumer interest in plant-based ingredients is creating opportunities for extract manufacturers and formulators across multiple industries.

The market covers Soxhlet extraction, maceration, supercritical fluid extraction, and ultrasonic extraction methods. Liquid, powder, and standardized extracts serve different formulation requirements across pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and nutraceutical applications.

Market Size Reached in 2024

The Alchemilla Vulgaris Extract Market reached USD 127.69 billion in 2024, compared with USD 117.71 billion in 2023. This increase reflects the expanding market for botanical ingredients and growing interest in natural alternatives across personal care and wellness products.

Cosmetics represents an important application area. Manufacturers are increasingly incorporating botanical extracts into skincare formulations as consumers seek products containing recognizable, plant-derived ingredients. Interest in natural beauty products is encouraging research into the functional characteristics of herbal extracts.

Nutraceutical applications are also contributing to market development. Consumers are showing greater interest in dietary supplements containing botanical ingredients, supporting demand for standardized and processed herbal extracts.

Pharmaceutical applications provide another avenue for growth, particularly as research continues into the potential properties of plant-based compounds.

Key Growth Drivers

The growing demand for natural skincare and cosmetics is one of the primary market drivers. Consumers are increasingly examining product ingredients and seeking formulations perceived as natural, plant-based, and suitable for regular personal care use.

Rising awareness of the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties associated with herbal extracts is also supporting interest. Manufacturers are researching botanical ingredients for use in specialized wellness and skincare formulations, creating opportunities for Alchemilla vulgaris extract suppliers.

The expansion of the nutraceutical industry is another significant factor. Increasing consumer attention toward dietary supplements and functional ingredients is encouraging manufacturers to explore additional botanical sources.

The prevalence of chronic health conditions is also encouraging interest in complementary wellness products and research into botanical ingredients. This trend can contribute to demand for standardized extracts intended for controlled formulations.

Extraction technology is further influencing market development. Improvements in supercritical fluid extraction, ultrasonic extraction, and other processing techniques can help manufacturers improve extraction efficiency, consistency, and product quality.

Emerging Market Trends

Standardized extracts are gaining importance as manufacturers seek consistent ingredient specifications. Standardization can support formulation control and help producers meet the quality requirements of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmetic customers.

The development of advanced extraction techniques is another prominent trend. Supercritical fluid extraction and ultrasonic extraction provide alternatives to conventional processing methods and can support more controlled production of botanical extracts.

Powder extracts are attracting attention because of their compatibility with capsules, tablets, functional blends, and other dry formulations. Liquid extracts remain relevant for cosmetics and liquid supplement products, while standardized extracts can serve applications where consistent active profiles are required.

The cosmetics industry is also moving toward multifunctional botanical formulations. Extracts are increasingly incorporated into products designed to address specific skincare needs, creating opportunities for ingredient suppliers to develop application-focused solutions.

Research and development activity is expected to remain important. Companies are investigating new applications, extraction approaches, and formulation combinations to increase the commercial value of botanical ingredients.

Expected Market Size by 2032

The Alchemilla Vulgaris Extract Market is projected to reach USD 245 billion by 2032. Strong demand for natural dietary supplements, expanding cosmetic applications, growing awareness of herbal ingredients, and continued extraction technology development are expected to support this expansion.

North America is expected to remain an important market because of strong consumer interest in natural wellness products, dietary supplements, and botanical skincare formulations.

Europe represents another significant region, supported by established herbal product markets, cosmetic innovation, and demand for plant-derived ingredients. Regulatory requirements and quality standards may continue to influence product development and commercialization.

Asia Pacific presents considerable growth potential due to its large consumer base, expanding personal care industry, growing nutraceutical demand, and established interest in botanical ingredients. Increasing investments in processing and formulation capabilities may further strengthen the regional market.

South America and the Middle East and Africa are also expected to provide emerging opportunities as awareness of herbal products increases and the wellness and cosmetics sectors expand.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape includes botanical extract manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, ingredient suppliers, nutraceutical businesses, and specialty chemical companies. Tilman Products Ltd., Sanofi Aventis U.S. LLC, Indena SPA, Shaanxi Pioneer Biotech Co., Ltd., Biolandes, Siegesbeckia SAS, Plantes & Molecules, Alchemilla Mollis, S.L., Martin Bauer Group, Ecoidea Spa, Natural Remedies Pvt. Ltd., NOW Foods, Wacker Chemie AG, Plantasens, and NutriPark Co., Ltd. are among the companies profiled.

Market participants are focusing on extraction efficiency, product consistency, formulation compatibility, quality control, and application development. Companies that can provide standardized botanical ingredients with reliable specifications may strengthen their position among cosmetic, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical customers.

Research partnerships and product development are also becoming relevant competitive strategies. Expanding application portfolios can allow suppliers to address demand across skincare, dietary supplements, and specialized health-oriented formulations.

Market CAGR

The Alchemilla Vulgaris Extract Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.48% from 2024 to 2032. The projected growth reflects increasing demand for natural ingredients, expansion of the nutraceutical and cosmetics industries, rising awareness of herbal extracts, and continued innovation in extraction and processing technologies.

Future opportunities will depend on product quality, regulatory compliance, research into botanical applications, and the ability of manufacturers to deliver consistent extracts for specialized formulations. With consumer interest in plant-based products continuing to expand, Alchemilla vulgaris extract is positioned for wider use across cosmetics, nutraceuticals, and pharmaceutical applications through 2032.