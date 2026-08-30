ABS for Cosmetic Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends and Growth Forecast 2032

Market Overview

According to WiseGuy Reports, the ABS for Cosmetic Packaging Market was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2024, up from USD 1.71 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.18% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by rising disposable incomes, increasing demand for premium personal care products, growing adoption of lightweight packaging materials, sustainability requirements, advancements in manufacturing technology, and expanding cosmetics consumption in emerging markets. Key companies profiled include Mondi PLC, Spica Technology Co., Ltd., Huizhou Foryou Plastics Co., Ltd., Berry Global Inc., Graficas Varias S.A., Huhtamaki Oyj, Taizhou Jufeng Plastic Technology Co., Ltd., Amcor PLC, Zhejiang Sanfan Plastic Co., Ltd., Coveris Holdings S.A., Wipak Group, Uflex, Jiangyin Yiwu Plastic Products Co., Ltd., Sonoco Products Company, and Avery Dennison Corporation.

ABS and other engineering plastics are increasingly used in cosmetic packaging where manufacturers require a combination of durability, design flexibility, and attractive appearance. Packaging has become an important component of cosmetic branding, with product developers focusing on formats that support convenience while meeting safety and sustainability expectations. The market covers skincare, makeup, haircare, fragrance, and other personal care applications.

Market Size Reached in 2024

The ABS for Cosmetic Packaging Market reached USD 1.8 billion in 2024. Growth in premium beauty and personal care consumption is increasing demand for packaging capable of supporting sophisticated product designs and convenient consumer experiences.

Bottles, jars and containers, tubes, vials, and closures represent major product categories. Different packaging formats are selected according to product characteristics, dispensing requirements, shelf presentation, and consumer preferences.

Closure systems are also an important part of packaging development. Screw caps, snap caps, push and pull caps, flip caps, and dispensing caps provide manufacturers with multiple options for improving usability and product protection.

Expected Market Size by 2032

The market is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2032. Rising cosmetics consumption in emerging economies, increasing e-commerce activity, growing demand for sustainable packaging, and innovations in product design are expected to support future expansion.

Online beauty retail is creating new packaging requirements because products must withstand transportation, handling, and repeated distribution stages. Attractive and durable packaging can also contribute to brand differentiation in competitive digital marketplaces.

Emerging markets provide significant opportunities as rising incomes and changing lifestyles encourage greater spending on skincare, makeup, haircare, and fragrance products. This expansion can increase demand for a broader range of cosmetic packaging formats.

Market CAGR

The ABS for Cosmetic Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.18% from 2024 to 2032. This growth reflects the increasing importance of packaging in the cosmetics industry and continued investment in innovative materials and manufacturing processes.

The market includes ABS, polystyrene, polyethylene, polypropylene, and other materials. Material selection is influenced by factors such as durability, appearance, weight, processing characteristics, cost, and sustainability requirements.

Capacity segmentation ranges from less than 20 ml to 250 ml or above, allowing packaging suppliers to serve products ranging from compact cosmetic formulations to larger personal care products.

Key Growth Drivers

Rising disposable income is a significant market driver. Higher purchasing power can increase consumer spending on premium skincare, makeup, fragrance, and other personal care products, creating demand for attractive and functional packaging.

The premiumization of cosmetics is also influencing packaging design. Brands increasingly use distinctive shapes, finishes, colors, and closures to create a stronger visual identity and differentiate products on retail shelves and digital platforms.

Demand for lightweight packaging is another important factor. Manufacturers are seeking solutions that reduce material use and transportation weight while preserving product protection and structural integrity.

Government regulations concerning packaging safety and sustainability are encouraging manufacturers to review materials and production practices. Compliance requirements are creating incentives for innovation in recyclable and resource-efficient packaging solutions.

Emerging Market Trends

Sustainability is becoming a central consideration in cosmetic packaging development. Brands and packaging manufacturers are exploring materials and designs that can reduce environmental impact while maintaining appearance, functionality, and product protection.

The growth of e-commerce is another major trend. Cosmetic packaging increasingly needs to accommodate direct-to-consumer distribution, requiring strong structural performance and designs that can withstand shipping conditions.

Customization is gaining importance as cosmetic brands compete for consumer attention. Packaging suppliers are developing specialized shapes, closures, finishes, and capacities that allow brands to create differentiated product presentations.

Advanced manufacturing technologies are also supporting innovation. Improvements in molding, processing, surface finishing, and automated production can increase design flexibility while improving manufacturing efficiency.

The use of compact packaging formats is also expanding in selected cosmetic categories. Smaller containers can support travel-oriented products, samples, premium formulations, and convenient consumer usage.

Competitive Landscape

The ABS for Cosmetic Packaging Market includes global packaging companies, plastics manufacturers, specialty packaging suppliers, and material solution providers. Competition is influenced by product quality, manufacturing capabilities, design expertise, material innovation, sustainability credentials, pricing, and geographic reach.

Mondi PLC, Spica Technology Co., Ltd., Huizhou Foryou Plastics Co., Ltd., Berry Global Inc., Graficas Varias S.A., Huhtamaki Oyj, Taizhou Jufeng Plastic Technology Co., Ltd., Amcor PLC, Zhejiang Sanfan Plastic Co., Ltd., Coveris Holdings S.A., Wipak Group, Uflex, Jiangyin Yiwu Plastic Products Co., Ltd., Sonoco Products Company, and Avery Dennison Corporation are among the key companies profiled in the market.

Market participants are focusing on sustainable packaging materials, advanced production technologies, innovative designs, and solutions tailored to premium cosmetic brands. Strategic product development can help suppliers respond to changing regulatory requirements and consumer expectations.

The combination of rising personal care consumption, premium cosmetics demand, e-commerce expansion, and packaging innovation provides a strong foundation for continued market development. With manufacturers increasingly focused on balancing aesthetics, functionality, sustainability, and cost, the ABS for Cosmetic Packaging Market is expected to progress toward USD 2.7 billion by 2032.