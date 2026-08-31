Handheld Ultrasound Scanners Market to Reach US$ 1,404.397 Million by 2031

Handheld ultrasound scanners are transforming diagnostic imaging by delivering portable, real-time visualization at the point of care. Their compact design, ease of use, and ability to support rapid clinical decision-making are accelerating adoption across diverse healthcare settings.

The Handheld Ultrasound Scanners Market is projected to grow from US$ 354.60 million in 2023 to US$ 1,404.397 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2031. Growth is supported by the expanding use of point-of-care ultrasound, rising demand for image-based diagnostics, and increasing integration of digital healthcare technologies.

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Rising Adoption of Point-of-Care Ultrasound Drives Growth

The increasing adoption of point-of-care ultrasound is a major factor supporting industry expansion. Healthcare professionals in emergency medicine, critical care, cardiology, gynecology, and primary care are increasingly using handheld devices to obtain immediate diagnostic information. Unlike conventional imaging systems, handheld scanners can be used at the patient’s bedside, in ambulances, clinics, and remote locations.

The technology also supports faster clinical decision-making without exposing patients to ionizing radiation. As healthcare providers prioritize rapid diagnosis and improved workflow efficiency, demand for portable ultrasound solutions is expected to increase. The growing availability of smartphone-connected and wireless devices is further improving accessibility and convenience for medical professionals.

Demand for Real-Time Imaging and Decentralized Healthcare

Healthcare delivery is increasingly shifting beyond traditional hospital environments. Handheld ultrasound scanners support this transition by enabling diagnostic imaging in ambulatory care centers, physician offices, remote areas, military settings, and home healthcare environments.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, including cardiovascular, respiratory, and other long-term conditions, is also increasing the need for frequent and convenient diagnostic monitoring. Real-time imaging allows clinicians to assess patients quickly and initiate appropriate treatment without unnecessary delays.

The growth of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring presents another significant opportunity. Handheld devices combined with high-speed connectivity can facilitate image sharing, remote consultations, and tele-mentored examinations. These capabilities can improve access to diagnostic services in rural and underserved communities where conventional imaging infrastructure may be limited.

Technology Advancements Expand Clinical Applications

Technological innovation remains a key competitive factor. Manufacturers are focusing on improving image quality, portability, battery performance, connectivity, and user experience. The integration of artificial intelligence is expected to become increasingly important, helping clinicians with image acquisition, interpretation, measurement, and workflow guidance.

The 2D handheld ultrasound scanners segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, supported by its broad clinical use and established adoption. Meanwhile, advances in 3D/4D imaging and Doppler technologies are expanding the diagnostic capabilities of portable devices.

Application areas continue to diversify across gynecology, neurology, cardiology, urology, aesthetics, musculoskeletal care, and veterinary medicine. Gynecology is anticipated to register particularly strong growth, reflecting the increasing use of portable imaging for rapid assessments and point-of-care examinations.

Segmentation and End-User Trends

By end user, hospitals and ambulatory care centers held the largest share in 2023. These facilities are increasingly adopting handheld ultrasound systems to improve bedside diagnostics, reduce examination time, and support efficient patient management.

Diagnostic centers, primary care practices, medical and nursing education institutions, veterinary clinics, and remote healthcare facilities are also creating new opportunities. The growing emphasis on ultrasound education is especially important, as more clinicians receive training to integrate point-of-care imaging into routine practice.

The expanding use of handheld systems in nontraditional settings is expected to broaden the customer base. Military and emergency healthcare applications may also benefit from the portability and rapid deployment capabilities of these devices.

Regional Growth and Competitive Landscape

Asia Pacific accounted for a 36.7% share in 2023 and is expected to maintain strong growth, with the region projected to register a CAGR of 19.9% over the forecast period. Product launches, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies are supporting regional expansion. China is expected to record particularly strong growth in the Asia Pacific region.

North America also represents an important growth area due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of leading technology developers. The United States is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the industry include:

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Koninklijke Philips NV

FUJIFILM SonoSite Inc.

EchoNous Inc.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Clarius Mobile Health Corp.

Butterfly Network Inc.

Healcerion Co. Ltd.

Sonoscanner

CHISON Medical Technologies Co.

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Future Outlook

The Handheld Ultrasound Scanners Market is expected to experience robust expansion through 2031, driven by the growing adoption of point-of-care diagnostics, telemedicine, decentralized healthcare, and AI-enabled imaging technologies. Continued improvements in image quality, wireless connectivity, clinical decision support, and affordability are likely to expand adoption across hospitals, primary care, remote healthcare, and home-based monitoring. As healthcare systems increasingly focus on faster, accessible, and patient-centered diagnostics, handheld ultrasound scanners are expected to become an increasingly important component of modern clinical practice.

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