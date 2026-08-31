Moisture-Proof Gypsum Board Market Set to Hit USD 2.01 Billion by 2032 at 5.5% CAGR

According to 24ChemicalResearch latest industry analysis, the global Moisture-proof Gypsum Board market was valued at USD 1.23 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.01 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period. The market’s expansion is fueled by increasing construction activities in humid regions, stringent building codes for moisture control, and rising awareness about mold prevention in residential and commercial spaces.

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Moisture-proof gypsum boards are specialized construction materials engineered with water-resistant additives to prevent moisture absorption and mold growth. These boards feature a gypsum core encapsulated in moisture-resistant facers, making them ideal for high-humidity environments such as bathrooms, kitchens, and basements. The product category includes ordinary moisture-resistant and locating point moisture-resistant variants, each serving specific installation requirements. “With rising urbanization and infrastructure development, demand for high-performance building materials has surged by approximately 18% over the past five years, and moisture-resistant gypsum boards are becoming essential in regions with high humidity levels,” notes the report, highlighting the growing importance of these materials in modern construction.

What Is Driving the Moisture-proof Gypsum Board Market?

The global Moisture-proof Gypsum Board market is experiencing steady growth driven by three primary factors: growing construction industry demand, building code regulations and standards, and green building initiatives.

Growing Construction Industry Demand

With rising urbanization and infrastructure development, demand for high-performance building materials has surged by approximately 18% over the past five years. Moisture-resistant gypsum boards are becoming essential in regions with high humidity levels. The commercial sector accounts for 65% of moisture-proof gypsum board usage, primarily in hotels, hospitals, and office buildings where moisture control is critical. The renovation and remodeling sector contributes significantly to demand as property owners upgrade to moisture-resistant materials. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to expand at 6.2% CAGR through 2032, substantially outpacing the global average.

Building Code Regulations and Standards

Stricter building codes in flood-prone areas and healthcare facilities mandate moisture-resistant materials, creating consistent demand. Many countries now require moisture-proof gypsum boards in bathrooms, kitchens, and basements, with compliance rates improving by 22% since 2020. North America benefits from stringent building codes requiring moisture-resistant materials in residential and commercial projects. The United States leads with extensive renovation activities and commercial infrastructure development, supported by technological advancements in board manufacturing and high awareness of moisture damage prevention.

Green Building Initiatives

Sustainability trends are creating opportunities for eco-friendly moisture-proof boards, with new formulations using recycled content and low-VOC additives gaining traction. The green building segment is growing at 12% annually. Healthcare construction projects are also driving specialized demand for high-performance moisture-proof boards with additional mold and bacteria resistance properties. Emerging market expansion presents significant opportunities, with market penetration in Asia-Pacific and Latin America remaining below 35%, indicating room for expansion as construction standards improve.

Market Segmentation Insights

The Moisture-proof Gypsum Board market is segmented by type, application, and geography, with each dimension revealing distinct competitive dynamics and investment opportunities. Understanding these segments enables stakeholders to identify high-growth areas and tailor strategies accordingly.

By Product Type

The market is categorized into Ordinary Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards and Locating Point Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards. Ordinary Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards represent the largest segment, serving standard applications in bathrooms, kitchens, and basements. Locating Point Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards serve specialized applications requiring precise installation. Moisture-proof gypsum boards require specialized additives and manufacturing processes, resulting in production costs 25-30% higher than standard boards, limiting adoption in price-sensitive markets.

By Application

Key application segments include Household, Commercial, Industrial, and Others. Commercial represents the largest segment, accounting for 65% of usage in hotels, hospitals, and office buildings. Household is a significant segment, driven by renovation activities and new residential construction. Industrial serves specialized applications requiring moisture resistance. Proper installation demands skilled labor as incorrect handling can compromise moisture resistance, with the learning curve slowing adoption in some emerging markets.

Regional Market Analysis

North America

North America dominates the Moisture-proof Gypsum Board market with well-established construction sectors driving demand. The region benefits from stringent building codes requiring moisture-resistant materials in residential and commercial projects. The United States leads with extensive renovation activities and commercial infrastructure development. Market growth is supported by technological advancements in board manufacturing and high awareness of moisture damage prevention. Local manufacturers maintain strong relationships with distributors, ensuring wide product availability across the region, with the renovation and remodeling sector contributing significantly to demand as property owners upgrade to moisture-resistant materials. The presence of major players including USG SHEETROCK BRAND (USA), Armstrong World Industries (USA), Georgia Pacific Llc (USA), and National Gypsum Company (USA) strengthens North America’s market leadership.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region shows rapid growth potential for moisture-proof gypsum boards, fueled by urbanization and infrastructure development. China and India emerge as key markets, with increasing awareness about moisture damage prevention in tropical climates. Local manufacturers are expanding production capacity to meet domestic demand while improving product quality. Government initiatives for affordable housing and commercial infrastructure contribute to market expansion, with the region projected to expand at 6.2% CAGR through 2032, substantially outpacing the global average. The presence of Jayswal (India) positions the region for significant growth.

Report Summary

The global Moisture-proof Gypsum Board market is on a steady growth trajectory, driven by growing construction industry demand, building code regulations and standards, and green building initiatives. The market’s essential role in enabling moisture control and mold prevention in residential and commercial spaces positions it for continued expansion through 2032.

Key Report Highlights:

The global Moisture-proof Gypsum Board Market was valued at USD 1.23 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.01 billion by 2032.

The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during the 2024–2032 forecast period.

North America dominates the market, driven by stringent building codes and well-established construction sectors.

Commercial represents the largest application segment, accounting for 65% of usage.

Demand for high-performance building materials has surged by approximately 18% over the past five years.

The green building segment is growing at 12% annually.

Production costs for moisture-proof boards are 25-30% higher than standard boards.

The competitive landscape includes major industry participants such as Knauf (Germany), British Gypsum (UK), Siniat (France), USG SHEETROCK BRAND (USA), and Etex Group (Belgium), all investing in eco-friendly formulations and advanced manufacturing technologies.

The report provides comprehensive insights into market size, growth forecasts, emerging technologies, regional trends, competitive analysis, key growth opportunities, and strategic developments shaping the global Moisture-proof Gypsum Board Market through 2032.

Frequently Asked Questions Moisture-proof Gypsum Board Market

Q: What is the current size of the global Moisture-proof Gypsum Board market?

A: According to 24ChemicalResearch, the global Moisture-proof Gypsum Board market was valued at USD 1.23 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.01 billion by 2032.

Q: Which region dominates the Moisture-proof Gypsum Board market?

A: North America dominates the market, driven by stringent building codes, well-established construction sectors, and high awareness of moisture damage prevention.

Q: What are the key growth drivers of the Moisture-proof Gypsum Board market?

A: The primary growth drivers include growing construction industry demand, building code regulations and standards, and green building initiatives.

Q: Which segment leads the market by application?

A: Commercial represents the largest segment, accounting for 65% of moisture-proof gypsum board usage, primarily in hotels, hospitals, and office buildings.

Q: Who are the leading companies in this market?

A: The top companies include Knauf (Germany), British Gypsum (UK), Siniat (France), USG SHEETROCK BRAND (USA), and Etex Group (Belgium), with other significant players including Galloway Group Co.,Ltd., Jayswal, Armstrong World Industries, Georgia Pacific Llc, and National Gypsum Company.

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