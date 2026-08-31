Vietnam LVT Flooring Market Set to Hit USD 520 Million by 2034 at 10.8% CAGR

According to 24ChemicalResearch latest industry analysis, the Vietnam Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring market was valued at USD 260 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 520 Million by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during the forecast period. The market’s expansion is fueled by rapid urbanization driving design upgrades, rising construction spend and infrastructure growth, and the increasing residential adoption of LVT as a preferred flooring solution.

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Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) flooring is a high-performance, multi-layer flooring solution that combines aesthetic fidelity to natural wood and stone with waterproofing, durability, and low maintenance. It is a cornerstone of modern interior design for contemporary residential and commercial projects in Vietnam. “With LVT outpacing traditional vinyl in both longevity and appearance, its share of the flooring market is rising steadily, encouraging suppliers to elevate product lines and innovate design options,” notes a senior analyst at 24ChemicalResearch.

What Is Driving the Vietnam Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring Market?

The Vietnam LVT flooring market is experiencing rapid growth driven by demographic shifts, economic development, and product innovation.

Urbanisation Driving Design Upgrades

Vietnam’s urban cores have undergone a boom in high‑rise residential and commercial buildings, pushing property owners to seek durable yet stylish flooring options. Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) satisfy these dual demands: they combine the aesthetic of high‑end hardwood with instant resilience. In 2024, over 60% of new apartments in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi incorporated LVT, a jump from roughly 25% a decade ago. The result is a ripple effect: retail and hospitality sectors fast‑track LVT adoption, creating a steady feed into the market. When pricing remains competitive, consumers are increasingly willing to pay a premium for the extended life cycle.

Rising Construction Spend and Infrastructure Growth

Vietnam’s public‑private partnership projects, especially in transportation and mixed‑use developments, allocate significant budgets to interior finishes. The 2023 fiscal year saw a 12% rise in construction expenditure compared to 2022, with highways, airports, and new business districts earmarking LVT for high‑traffic foyers and meeting spaces. The flooring’s low maintenance cost and slide resistance align with safety standards for large‑scale projects. Moreover, local authorities have introduced purchase incentives for sustainable materials, positioning LVT as not only a luxury but a smart procurement choice. Consequently, manufacturers report a 15% uptick in order volume from the construction sector alone.

Residential Adoption Drives Growth

The residential segment accounts for more than 55% of total sales, driven by a middle‑class consumer base that increasingly prioritises long‑lasting, low‑maintenance flooring. The urbanisation of Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and emerging satellite towns has spurred a wave of high‑rise apartments and suburban villas where LVT’s moisture resistance and realistic wood‑and‑stone designs offer a compelling alternative to traditional hardwood and ceramic tiles. This demand is further amplified by a shift toward eco‑conscious living, as buyers favour products with low VOC emissions.

Market Segmentation Insights

The Vietnam LVT flooring market is segmented by type, application, end-user, design & aesthetic, and distribution channel, each revealing distinct competitive dynamics and investment opportunities.

By Product Type

Residential dominates the market, driven by a growing middle class and rising disposable income, which fuels demand for premium home renovations and new luxurious residential projects that favor the aesthetic appeal and durability of LVT. The Non-Residential segment thrives on substantial investment in commercial infrastructure and public building projects seeking modern, long-lasting flooring solutions for high-traffic environments.

By Application

Water‑Based LVT is the most prominent application segment due to the strong consumer and regulatory push for environmentally friendly, low‑VOC products that ensure better indoor air quality, making it the preferred choice for residential and institutional buildings. Hot‑Melt based applications show strong growth potential in specialized industrial and heavy‑commercial settings where superior moisture resistance and structural integrity are paramount.

Regional Market Analysis

Southeast Region: The Reigning Market Leader

The Southeast, anchored by Ho Chi Minh City and its metropolitan belt, holds the largest share of the LVT market. This dominance arises from concentrated high‑rise residential and commercial developments, a dense network of manufacturers and showrooms, and a robust demand for low‑maintenance, aesthetic surfaces that meet the expectations of affluent households and luxury real‑estate projects. The concentration of skilled installers and the readiness of logistic hubs in the region further accelerate sales cycles, ensuring that product roll‑outs align closely with construction schedules.

Mekong Delta: An Emerging Region with High Potential

Beyond the saturated Southeast, the Central Coast’s rapidly growing tourism corridor offers a niche for high‑quality, moisture‑resistant LVT to meet the needs of luxury resorts and boutique hotels. The Mekong Delta, with its burgeoning urban populations and focus on flood‑prepared infrastructure, represents a ripe field for domestic manufacturers to introduce water‑tight, eco‑friendly LVT solutions. The region’s flood‑prone areas favor water‑tight, rust‑resistant LVT variants, creating a niche for manufacturers specializing in resilient flooring solutions.

Report Summary

The Vietnam Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring market is set for robust growth, expanding from USD 260 Million in 2025 to USD 520 Million by 2034. This expansion is underpinned by rapid urbanization, rising construction expenditure, and increasing residential adoption driven by a growing middle class. The Southeast region remains the dominant market, while the Mekong Delta and Central Coast present significant growth opportunities for manufacturers offering moisture-resistant and eco-friendly solutions.

Key Report Highlights:

The Vietnam Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring Market was valued at USD 260 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 520 Million by 2034.

The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.8% during the 2025–2034 forecast period.

The Southeast region, anchored by Ho Chi Minh City, remains the leading regional market.

Residential is the dominant product type, accounting for more than 55% of total sales.

Water‑Based LVT is the most prominent application segment due to the push for low‑VOC products.

The competitive landscape is led by Viglacera Corporation (≈35% share), Dong Tam Group, Kymdan, A&M Tiles & Stone, Eurotiles, Prime Group, and Truong Thang Corporation, with rapid expansion of in‑house digital print capabilities.

The report provides comprehensive insights into market size, growth forecasts, emerging technologies, regional trends, competitive analysis, key growth opportunities, and strategic developments shaping the Vietnam Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring Market through 2034.

Frequently Asked Questions Vietnam Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring Market

Q: What is the current size of the Vietnam Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring market?

A: According to 24ChemicalResearch, the Vietnam Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring market was valued at USD 260 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 520 Million by 2034.

Q: Which region dominates the Vietnam Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring market?

A: The Southeast region, anchored by Ho Chi Minh City, is the leading regional market due to concentrated high‑rise residential and commercial developments.

Q: What are the key growth drivers of the Vietnam Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring market?

A: The primary growth drivers include urbanization driving design upgrades, rising construction spend and infrastructure growth, and increasing residential adoption of LVT.

Q: Which segment leads the market by product type?

A: Residential dominates the market, driven by a growing middle class and rising disposable income.

Q: Who are the leading companies in this market?

A: The market is led by Viglacera Corporation, Dong Tam Group, Kymdan, A&M Tiles & Stone, Eurotiles, Prime Group, and Truong Thang Corporation.

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