US Food Service Packaging Market Growth Analysis Through 2035

Market Overview

Every day, millions of Americans grab coffee on their way to work, order lunch through a delivery app, or pick up dinner from a fast-casual restaurant. Behind each of these transactions is food service packaging—the cups, clamshells, trays, bags, and containers that enable the modern food economy to function. The US food service packaging market encompasses a diverse range of products including flexible packaging, rigid packaging, paper and pouches, bags, and other formats, serving applications across dairy products, fruits and vegetables, baked goods, and other food categories. This market is the backbone of America’s food-away-from-home ecosystem, which now accounts for 55% of total US food expenditures.

Market Size & Forecast

The numbers reflect a market poised for substantial expansion. According to Market Research Future analysis, the US food service packaging market was estimated at USD 9.75 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow from USD 10.61 billion in 2025 to USD 24.82 billion by 2035, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period 2025–2035. This more-than-doubling of market value over the decade reflects the fundamental shifts reshaping American food consumption patterns. For context, the broader US food packaging market is estimated at USD 118.35 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 205.86 billion by 2035. The global food service packaging industry is projected to grow from USD 54.44 billion in 2025 to USD 131.04 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 9.18%.

Market Trends & Insights

Sustainable packaging solutions are fundamentally reshaping the industry. Growing regulatory pressure is driving a shift toward compostable and bio-based materials. California, Colorado, Maine, Vermont, and Washington already restrict polystyrene or require source reduction. The overlapping timelines force converters to manage multiple SKUs and create inventory write-down risks—Dart Container booked a USD 42 million impairment on legacy polystyrene tooling in 2024. As a result, molded-fiber, mono-PET, and coated paperboard alternatives are gaining accelerated certifications, shrinking the addressable volume for traditional foam cups. The food service segment of the single-use packaging market held the leading share at 52.5% in 2025.

Convenience-oriented designs continue to drive innovation. Food-away-from-home spending climbed to 55% of total United States food expenditures in 2025, underlining a structural move toward portable meal formats. Single-serve clamshells and dual-ovenable paperboard trays now dominate breakfast sandwich and entrée offerings because they let commuters reheat food without re-plating. Quick-service chains report that menu simplification lowered fulfillment labor by 12% to 15% and raised average order speed.

Technological integration is reshaping the competitive landscape. The rising number of foodservice suppliers successfully digitalizing their operations is expected to fuel the industry, supported by the increasing demand for online food ordering. More than two-thirds of DoorDash North America orders in 2025 traveled more than 4 miles, so converters redesigned lids and seals to withstand 30-minute trips without leakage. Ghost kitchens already represent 15% of United States commercial foodservice orders, with penetration rising fastest in secondary metros.

Market Drivers

The rapid expansion of food delivery and ghost-kitchen models serves as a primary growth engine. Delivery-optimized trays made from mono-PP or molded fiber now earn price premiums because they reduce contamination at material recovery facilities. Graphic Packaging recorded a 22% year-over-year jump in tray shipments linked to virtual-brand contracts, confirming that durability and stackability trump dine-in aesthetics. The rise in online food delivery services is boosting the need for efficient and secure packaging solutions.

Growing demand for convenience and on-the-go meals provides another significant driver. The structural shift toward portable meal formats is creating sustained demand for single-use packaging across quick-service restaurants, fast-casual dining, convenience stores, and supermarkets. Fast casual restaurants, convenience stores, and supermarkets are seen as market segments with the biggest opportunity for growth.

Corporate net-zero mandates are driving sustainable packaging procurement. Major foodservice operators and food brands are committing to ambitious sustainability targets, creating substantial and predictable demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions. The emphasis on recyclable and post-consumer materials is accelerating the shift away from conventional plastic packaging.

Market Challenges

Government legislation and regulation remain the industry’s foremost concern. State-level plastic bans, extended producer responsibility (EPR) fees, and stringent environmental regulations present significant challenges. EPR regulation that imposes significant cost penalties on non-recyclable constructions could compress converter margins and accelerate consolidation toward a smaller number of large-scale producers.

Increasing raw material costs continue to pressure margins. Volatility in polymer and pulp input prices creates uncertainty for manufacturers and complicates long-term planning. More than 80% of foodservice packaging manufacturers and suppliers saw profits either worsen or stay the same compared to 2023, despite more than 45% reporting growth in volume during 2024.

Lack of qualified labor remains a persistent operational constraint. Traditional business issues such as labor shortages and margin compression continue to challenge the industry. However, the outlook for 2025 is brighter, with just over 50% of the industry predicting volume expansion and nearly 90% expecting profits to either grow or remain steady.

Segment Analysis

By product, flexible packaging holds a significant position, driven by its versatility and cost-effectiveness for a wide range of food service applications. Rigid packaging follows, offering durability and product protection for items requiring structural integrity. Paper and pouches represent a growing segment, benefiting from the shift toward sustainable materials. Bags serve specialized applications in carryout and delivery.

By application, dairy products represent a significant segment, requiring specialized packaging for freshness and shelf life. Fruits and vegetables follow, with packaging needs focused on preservation and consumer appeal. Baked goods require packaging that maintains freshness while providing visual appeal. Other applications include prepared foods, beverages, and condiments.

By end-user, quick-service restaurants remain the largest segment, driven by high-volume, standardized packaging requirements. Full-service restaurants, institutional catering, hospitality, and cafés contribute to market diversity. The takeaway/delivery segment is the largest application globally, followed by restaurants.

Regional Insights

The United States dominated the North American single-use packaging market in 2025, accounting for approximately 78.5% of total revenue. The US market benefits from strong industry fundamentals, favorable market conditions, and the structural shift toward food-away-from-home consumption. The growth expansion has been brought on by consumers’ heavy reliance on packaged food goods and the significant regional presence of food processing businesses. North America is the largest regional market for food service packaging, with a share of approximately 20% globally.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape features a mix of global packaging giants and specialized food service packaging providers. Key players include Amcor (AU), Sealed Air (US), Berry Global (US), Mondi (GB), Smurfit Kappa (IE), and Graphic Packaging (US).

Graphic Packaging recorded a 22% year-over-year jump in tray shipments linked to virtual-brand contracts, demonstrating the growth potential in delivery-optimized packaging. Sealed Air and Amcor leverage their extensive material science capabilities to develop innovative sustainable solutions. Berry Global offers a diversified portfolio across rigid and flexible packaging formats. Mondi and Smurfit Kappa bring strong positions in paper-based and corrugated solutions.

Strategic differentiation increasingly centers on sustainability credentials, application-specific expertise, and supply chain reliability. Companies investing in molded-fiber alternatives, mono-material recyclable solutions, and water-based barrier coatings are gaining competitive advantage. Approximately 75% of North American converters intend to invest in new machinery in 2025.

Future Outlook

The US food service packaging market is positioned for robust growth through 2035. The 8.8% CAGR reflects the structural transformation of American food consumption patterns, with food-away-from-home spending continuing to climb. Investment opportunities exist in sustainable material development, mono-material recyclable packaging, and delivery-optimized designs that meet the demands of ghost kitchens and online ordering.

Structural transformation is underway as the industry pivots toward circular economy principles, regulatory compliance, and consumer preferences for eco-friendly options. The shift from conventional plastics to molded-fiber, mono-PET, and coated paperboard alternatives will continue to accelerate. Municipal recycling rules amplify the trend, since single-material walls flow more easily into existing streams, supporting circular-economy scorecards for brand owners.

The market’s long-term trajectory remains positive, supported by the essential nature of food service packaging in the modern food economy and the ongoing evolution toward more sustainable, convenient, and high-performance solutions. Companies that successfully navigate regulatory complexity, raw material volatility, and sustainability demands will capture disproportionate value in the decade ahead.