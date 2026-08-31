AI in Diabetes Management Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast Analysis 2035

The AI in Diabetes Management Market focuses on the application of artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, connected devices, and digital health platforms to improve diabetes monitoring and management. AI-based solutions can analyze glucose readings, patient health records, wearable-device data, lifestyle information, and other clinical inputs to support diagnostics, treatment planning, data management, and patient self-management.

The global AI in Diabetes Management Market was valued at approximately USD 1.568 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 1.926 billion in 2025 to USD 14.240 billion by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.76% during 2025–2035. North America held the leading position in the market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness rapid expansion as digital healthcare adoption and diabetes prevalence increase.

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Market Drivers

Rising Global Diabetes Prevalence

The increasing number of people living with diabetes is one of the strongest factors driving demand for advanced management solutions. The growing diabetes burden is increasing the need for continuous monitoring, early detection of complications, individualized treatment planning, and effective long-term disease management.

AI technologies can analyze large volumes of patient data and identify patterns that may help healthcare professionals and patients make more informed management decisions.

Growing Adoption of Continuous Glucose Monitoring

Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices generate large amounts of real-time glucose data that can be analyzed using AI algorithms. Integration between CGMs, wearable technologies, smartphones, and AI platforms can support predictive alerts, glucose trend analysis, and personalized management strategies.

The increasing adoption of connected monitoring devices is therefore creating a larger data ecosystem for AI-driven diabetes solutions.

Increasing Demand for Personalized Treatment

Diabetes management varies significantly between patients because of differences in lifestyle, medication response, glucose patterns, and other health characteristics. AI can process individual patient data to support customized treatment plans, medication adjustments, lifestyle recommendations, and risk assessments.

The shift toward personalized healthcare is consequently creating substantial opportunities for AI-enabled diabetes management technologies.

Advancements in Digital Health Infrastructure

The expansion of cloud computing, mobile health applications, electronic health records, connected medical devices, and telehealth platforms is supporting the integration of AI into diabetes care.

Cloud-based deployment accounted for approximately 61.7% of the market in 2024, reflecting the importance of scalable data infrastructure and remote monitoring capabilities.

Increasing Use of Predictive Analytics

Predictive analytics is becoming increasingly important in diabetes management. AI models can analyze historical and real-time data to identify potential glucose fluctuations, complication risks, and other clinically relevant patterns.

These capabilities can support proactive interventions instead of relying solely on reactive treatment, potentially improving long-term disease management.

Expansion of Remote Patient Monitoring

The increasing use of remote patient monitoring and telehealth is expanding opportunities for AI-powered diabetes platforms. Patients can transmit glucose and health data to healthcare providers remotely, while AI systems can assist with data interpretation and identify patients requiring additional attention.

This model is particularly valuable for patients who have difficulty regularly accessing specialized diabetes-care facilities.

Market Challenges

Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Concerns

AI-powered diabetes management platforms process sensitive health information, including glucose readings, medical histories, medication information, and personal health data. Protecting this information from unauthorized access and cyber threats is therefore a major requirement for technology providers and healthcare organizations.

High Implementation Costs

The implementation of AI systems can require investments in software, cloud infrastructure, connected devices, data integration, cybersecurity, staff training, and system maintenance. High initial costs can limit adoption among smaller healthcare providers and organizations operating in resource-constrained markets.

Limited Interoperability

The lack of interoperability between medical devices, electronic health records, mobile applications, and AI platforms remains a significant challenge. Different systems may use different data formats and communication standards, making seamless information exchange difficult.

Shortage of AI and Healthcare Expertise

Successful implementation requires professionals with knowledge of both healthcare and artificial intelligence. A shortage of specialized personnel can make it difficult for healthcare organizations to deploy, validate, maintain, and effectively use advanced AI solutions.

Regulatory and Clinical Validation Requirements

AI-based healthcare technologies must satisfy regulatory and clinical requirements concerning safety, reliability, accuracy, transparency, and patient outcomes. Developers may face lengthy validation processes before advanced AI applications can be widely commercialized.

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Market Segmentation

By Type:

Diagnostics: Diagnostics represents the largest type segment, accounting for approximately 63.2% of the market. AI-powered diagnostic tools can analyze clinical information, glucose data, medical records, and other inputs to support early identification of diabetes-related conditions and complications.

Treatment Planning: Treatment planning is an important and rapidly developing segment. AI algorithms can analyze patient-specific information to support customized medication, insulin, nutrition, and lifestyle strategies.

Data Management: Data management solutions organize and analyze the growing volume of information generated by CGMs, wearables, electronic health records, and other connected healthcare technologies.

Patient Self-Management: AI-powered applications can help patients monitor glucose trends, receive reminders, record meals and activity, and obtain personalized insights that support everyday diabetes management.

By Deployment:

Cloud-Based: Cloud-based deployment represented approximately 61.7% of the market in 2024. Cloud infrastructure provides scalability, remote access, centralized data processing, and integration capabilities, making it suitable for AI-powered diabetes platforms.

On-Premises: On-premises systems provide healthcare organizations with greater control over data storage and infrastructure. They may be preferred by institutions with strict data-security requirements or specialized IT environments.

Hybrid: Hybrid deployment combines cloud and on-premises infrastructure and can provide organizations with flexibility in managing sensitive healthcare data while accessing cloud-based AI capabilities.

By Application:

Type 1 Diabetes: AI technologies are increasingly being integrated into Type 1 diabetes management through CGMs, automated insulin delivery systems, predictive glucose models, and personalized monitoring.

Type 2 Diabetes: Type 2 diabetes represents the largest application segment, accounting for approximately 72.5% of the market. Its dominance is associated with the large global Type 2 diabetes population and increasing demand for personalized management solutions.

Gestational Diabetes: AI applications in gestational diabetes are emerging as healthcare providers explore predictive models and digital monitoring tools for identifying risk and supporting maternal and fetal health management.

By End User:

Hospitals and Clinics: Hospitals and clinics represent the largest end-user segment, accounting for approximately 66.1% of market demand. These facilities have access to extensive clinical data and increasingly use AI technologies to support monitoring, diagnostics, treatment planning, and patient management.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers: Ambulatory surgical centers can use AI-enabled diabetes management technologies to support patient monitoring and improve coordination before and after procedures.

Diabetes Treatment Centers: Diabetes treatment centers represent an important specialized segment and are increasingly adopting advanced technologies for personalized care, monitoring, and disease-management programs.

Patients: Patients are increasingly using AI-powered applications, connected devices, mobile platforms, and wearable technologies to manage their condition independently.

Regional Insights

Europe:

Europe represents another major market, with the regional market valued at approximately USD 392.16 million in 2024, accounting for around 25% of the global market. Strong healthcare infrastructure, digital health initiatives, and stringent data-protection standards are supporting the adoption of AI-based diabetes solutions.

Germany, the UK, France, and the Netherlands are among the important markets where healthcare organizations are increasingly integrating AI, connected devices, and predictive analytics into diabetes management.

Asia-Pacific:

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. A large diabetes population, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing smartphone penetration, expanding digital healthcare infrastructure, and government-supported health technology initiatives are creating substantial opportunities.

China, India, Japan, Singapore, and Australia are among the important regional markets. Increasing adoption of cloud-based platforms, mobile health applications, CGMs, and AI-driven analytics is expected to support regional Growth.

South America:

South America represents an emerging market for AI-enabled diabetes management. Increasing diabetes prevalence and the need for cost-effective healthcare solutions are encouraging the adoption of mobile-first platforms, telehealth, cloud systems, and remote monitoring.

Brazil and other major economies are expected to provide opportunities as digital health infrastructure improves.

Middle East and Africa:

The Middle East and Africa represent an emerging opportunity due to increasing diabetes prevalence, healthcare modernization, urbanization, and growing investment in digital healthcare. AI-powered screening, remote monitoring, telemedicine, and mobile applications may help address gaps in access to specialized diabetes care.

Key Players

Eli Lilly and Company

AstraZeneca

Sanofi

Novo Nordisk A/S

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Abbott

Medtronic

Dexcom, Inc.

Insulet Corporation

The competitive landscape is characterized by technological innovation, strategic partnerships, product development, connected-device integration, and investments in AI-powered healthcare solutions. Major companies are focusing on integrating AI with CGMs, insulin-delivery systems, digital platforms, predictive analytics, and patient-management applications.

Industry Developments

In March 2025, Insulet expanded the commercial availability of its automated insulin delivery ecosystem in Australia and announced additional market launches. The company also expanded sensor integrations with Dexcom G6/G7 and Abbott FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus, supporting greater connectivity between continuous glucose monitoring and automated insulin-delivery technologies.

In June 2025, Medtronic announced a planned $50 million investment over five years to establish a Diabetes Global Capability Center in Pune, India. The initiative was expected to create approximately 300 jobs and strengthen capabilities in diabetes technology and innovation.

In May 2024, Sanofi announced a collaboration with Formation Bio and OpenAI focused on developing AI-powered software to accelerate pharmaceutical development and improve efficiency across the drug-development lifecycle.

Future Outlook

The AI in Diabetes Management Market is expected to experience rapid expansion through 2035. The market is projected to increase from USD 1.568 billion in 2024 to USD 14.240 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 22.76% during 2025–2035.

The integration of AI with continuous glucose monitoring is expected to remain one of the most important areas of development. Future systems may increasingly combine glucose readings, activity information, nutrition data, medication history, and other health parameters to generate individualized recommendations.

Expansion of Remote Patient Monitoring

Remote patient monitoring and telehealth are expected to create significant opportunities. AI-enabled systems can help healthcare professionals monitor large patient populations while identifying individuals who may require intervention.

Emergence of Generative AI and Predictive Analytics

Generative AI and advanced predictive analytics are expected to become increasingly relevant to diabetes care. These technologies may support patient education, clinical decision support, personalized recommendations, risk prediction, and automated analysis of complex health data.

Growth of Connected Devices

The continued development of CGMs, smart insulin pens, automated insulin-delivery systems, smartphones, and wearable devices will provide AI platforms with larger and more detailed datasets.

Partnerships Between Technology and Healthcare Companies

Strategic collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, medical-device manufacturers, technology companies, healthcare providers, and research organizations are expected to accelerate innovation. These partnerships can combine clinical expertise, AI capabilities, patient data, and connected-device technologies.

Expansion Across Emerging Markets

Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa are expected to provide substantial future opportunities as healthcare infrastructure and digital connectivity improve. Lower-cost cloud platforms and mobile applications could make AI-supported diabetes management increasingly accessible.

Overall, rising diabetes prevalence, connected healthcare technologies, personalized treatment, predictive analytics, remote monitoring, and expanding digital health infrastructure are expected to remain the major forces shaping the long-term Growth of the AI in Diabetes Management Market.

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