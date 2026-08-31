Biobanking Market to Reach USD 85.77 Billion by 2035 at 5.27% CAGR

Biobanking Market Overview

The Biobanking Market is expanding as demand for high-quality biological sample preservation grows across precision medicine, multi-omics research, cell and gene therapy, drug discovery, and clinical diagnostics. Advances in automated cryogenic storage, sample tracking, laboratory information management systems, AI-driven quality analytics, and cold-chain infrastructure are supporting the modernization of biobanking operations.

According to the Market Research Future report updated August 25, 2026, the global Biobanking Market was valued at USD 51.32 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 54.02 Billion in 2026 to USD 85.77 Billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 5.27% during 2026–2035. North America led the market with 33.4% share in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region with a projected CAGR of 10.40%. Cryogenic Storage Systems commanded the largest equipment share at 44.7%, Regenerative Medicine led applications with 33.6% share, and Public/Government ownership accounted for 36.5% of the market in 2025.

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Key players driving innovation and competitiveness in the Biobanking Market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Becton Dickinson

Azenta Life Sciences

Merck KGaA

Danaher

Hamilton Company

BioLife Solutions

PHC Holdings

QIAGEN

Avantor

Greiner Bio-One

Cryoport Systems

The market is being shaped by the expansion of precision medicine and multi-omics programs, increasing cell and gene therapy activity, regulatory developments around donor eligibility and consent, and growing investments in automated cryogenic infrastructure. Cryogenic storage systems remain central to the market, while freezers represent the fastest-growing equipment line. Automated retrieval, barcode and RFID chain-of-custody systems, LIMS integration, and AI-driven sample quality monitoring are also improving repository efficiency and data management.

The Biobanking Market can be segmented by Equipment into Cryogenic Storage Systems, Refrigerators, Freezers, Ice Machines, Alarm and Monitoring Systems, and Media & Consumables. By Application, it includes Regenerative Medicine, Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, Life Science Research, and Other Applications. By Ownership Type, it covers Public/Government, Academic/Non-profit, Private/Commercial, and Hospital-Based biobanking. By Region, the market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The growing need for well-characterized, consented, and multi-omics-ready biological samples is creating opportunities for biobanking equipment manufacturers, repository operators, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, academic institutions, and healthcare organizations. Federated data-access platforms, emerging-market population cohorts, AI-powered quality scoring, decentralized sample collection, automated repositories, and sustainability-focused cold-chain retrofits can support market differentiation and expansion.

Recent Developments and Market Trends:

Automated cryogenic storage and robotic retrieval systems are improving sample handling, reducing retrieval errors, and supporting high-volume repository operations.

AI-driven quality analytics and predictive freezer monitoring are gaining attention for identifying equipment excursions and protecting valuable biological specimens.

Precision medicine and multi-omics research are increasing demand for deeply characterized, longitudinally accessible biological samples.

Federated biobanking platforms are enabling researchers to access analysis-ready sample data while reducing the need to physically transfer specimens.

Emerging national genomics programs in Asia-Pacific and other developing markets are creating demand for new cryogenic capacity, sample-management infrastructure, and biobanking services.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Provides comprehensive insights into the Biobanking Market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and growth potential.

Helps identify opportunities across cryogenic storage systems, freezers, monitoring systems, media and consumables, and biobanking services.

Offers detailed segmentation analysis across equipment, application, ownership type, and geographic markets.

Includes competitive intelligence covering leading biobanking equipment, automation, consumables, cold-chain, and sample-management companies.

Supports informed decisions using market forecasts, precision-medicine trends, cell and gene therapy activity, automation adoption, genomic research funding, and regional opportunities.

Future Outlook:

The future of the Biobanking Market will be shaped by precision medicine, multi-omics research, cell and gene therapy, automated repository operations, AI-driven sample quality management, and increasing demand for analysis-ready biological collections. Cryogenic Storage Systems should remain the dominant equipment category with a 44.7% share, while Freezers are positioned for the fastest equipment growth at a projected CAGR of 8.32%. Regenerative Medicine should remain the largest application segment with a 33.6% share, while Clinical Diagnostics is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.51%. Public/Government ownership should remain the largest ownership category with a 36.5% share, while Academic/Non-profit repositories are expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.93%. North America should retain market leadership with a 33.4% share, while Asia-Pacific should remain the fastest-growing region at a projected CAGR of 10.40%. Market Research Future projects the market to reach USD 85.77 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 5.27%.

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