Medical Gases and Equipment Market to Reach USD 39.38 Billion by 2035 at 7.48% CAGR

Medical Gases and Equipment Market Overview

The Medical Gases and Equipment Market is expanding as healthcare systems invest in respiratory care infrastructure, surgical facilities, diagnostic imaging, home-based oxygen therapy, and centralized medical gas delivery systems. Rising respiratory disease prevalence, hospital infrastructure development, adoption of on-site PSA oxygen generation, growth in ambulatory surgery, and increasing demand for home healthcare are supporting market growth.

According to the Market Research Future report updated August 24, 2026, the global Medical Gases and Equipment Market was valued at USD 19.35 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 20.58 Billion in 2026 to USD 39.38 Billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 7.48% during 2026–2035. North America led the market with approximately 44.5% share in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region with a projected CAGR of 12.35%. Medical Gases captured 59.8% of the product type market, Therapeutic applications accounted for 51.2% of demand, Oxygen represented 36.5% of medical gas revenue, and Hospitals held a 57.6% share among end users.

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Key players driving innovation and competitiveness in the Medical Gases and Equipment Market include:

Linde plc

Air Liquide S.A.

Air Products and Chemicals

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Messer Group

SOL Group

Atlas Copco

GCE Group

Getinge AB

Amico Group

The market is being shaped by rising COPD and respiratory disease prevalence, hospital adoption of on-site PSA oxygen generation, expansion of home healthcare oxygen therapy, growth in diagnostic imaging infrastructure, and increasing adoption of digital gas monitoring. Medical Gases remain the largest product category, while Medical Gas Equipment is advancing as hospitals upgrade pipeline infrastructure, PSA plants, and digital monitoring systems. Diagnostic and Imaging applications are growing rapidly as MRI and PET-CT installations expand, while Home Healthcare is benefiting from long-term oxygen therapy and aging demographics.

The Medical Gases and Equipment Market can be segmented by Product Type into Medical Gases, Medical Gas Equipment, and Integrated Medical Gas Systems. By Medical Gas Type, it includes Oxygen, Nitrous Oxide, Carbon Dioxide, Helium, and Air. By End Use, it covers Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare, and Emergency Services. By Equipment Type, it includes Cylinders, Pipeline Systems, Manifolds, and Regulators.

The growing need for reliable medical gas infrastructure is creating opportunities for medical gas suppliers, equipment manufacturers, hospital infrastructure providers, home healthcare companies, diagnostic imaging providers, and digital-health technology developers. On-site PSA oxygen generation, connected oxygen concentrators, helium recycling, smart gas management platforms, predictive maintenance, and green anesthesia technologies can support market differentiation and expansion.

Recent Developments and Market Trends:

On-site PSA oxygen generation is gaining adoption as hospitals seek greater supply security and reduced dependence on cylinder-based oxygen logistics.

Connected oxygen concentrators and remote monitoring platforms are expanding opportunities for telehealth-integrated home oxygen therapy.

Digital gas monitoring and IoT-enabled systems are helping hospitals track consumption, pressure, purity, inventory, and maintenance requirements.

Helium-recycling and closed-loop MRI cooling technologies are gaining attention as healthcare providers respond to helium supply constraints and pricing volatility.

Green anesthesia initiatives are creating demand for nitrous oxide capture, destruction, and alternative gas-delivery technologies.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Provides comprehensive insights into the Medical Gases and Equipment Market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and growth potential.

Helps identify opportunities across medical gases, gas equipment, oxygen systems, pipeline infrastructure, monitoring systems, and respiratory-care technologies.

Offers detailed segmentation analysis across product type, medical gas type, end use, equipment type, and geographic markets.

Includes competitive intelligence covering leading medical gas suppliers, equipment manufacturers, hospital infrastructure providers, and respiratory-care companies.

Supports informed decisions using market forecasts, respiratory disease trends, PSA oxygen adoption, home healthcare expansion, diagnostic imaging growth, digital monitoring, and regional opportunities.

Future Outlook:

The future of the Medical Gases and Equipment Market will be shaped by rising respiratory disease prevalence, hospital infrastructure modernization, on-site oxygen generation, home healthcare expansion, diagnostic imaging growth, digital monitoring, and sustainability initiatives. Medical Gases should remain the dominant product category with a 59.8% share, while Medical Gas Equipment is positioned for faster growth at a projected CAGR of 8.3%. Oxygen should remain the largest medical gas segment with a 36.5% share, while Helium and other specialty gases are projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5%. Therapeutic applications should remain the largest application category with a 51.2% share, while Diagnostic and Imaging is positioned as the fastest-growing application at a projected CAGR of 10.05%. Hospitals should continue to represent the largest end-user segment with a 57.6% share, while Home Healthcare is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.05%. North America should retain market leadership with a 44.5% share, while Asia-Pacific should remain the fastest-growing region at a projected CAGR of 12.35%. Market Research Future projects the market to reach USD 39.38 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 7.48%.

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