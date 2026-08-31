Atherectomy Devices Market to Reach USD 2.24 Billion by 2035 at 7.0% CAGR

Atherectomy Devices Market Overview

The Atherectomy Devices Market is expanding as the prevalence of peripheral artery disease and cardiovascular disease increases and healthcare providers adopt minimally invasive approaches for plaque removal and vessel preparation. Technological advancements in atherectomy systems, increasing adoption of imaging-guided procedures, migration toward ambulatory and office-based interventions, and the growing burden of severe arterial calcification are supporting market growth.

According to the Market Research Future report updated August 25, 2026, the global Atherectomy Devices Market was valued at USD 1.14 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 1.22 Billion in 2026 to USD 2.24 Billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 7.0% during 2026–2035. North America led the market with 52.5% share of global revenue, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region with a projected CAGR of 9.4%. Rotational systems represented the largest product segment with a 34.5% share in 2025, Peripheral Vascular Applications dominated the application segment with a 58.0% share, and Hospitals and Surgical Centers accounted for 61.5% of the end-user market.

Unlock Exclusive Insights – Request Your Free Sample Report Now!

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7322

Key players driving innovation and competitiveness in the Atherectomy Devices Market include:

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Abbott Laboratories

Cardiovascular Systems

Spectranetics

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Terumo Corporation

Philips

The market is being shaped by the rising prevalence of peripheral artery disease, increasing cardiovascular disease burden, technological advancements, and the shift toward minimally invasive vessel-preparation procedures. Rotational atherectomy systems remain an important product category, while orbital platforms are gaining momentum because of their ability to address eccentric and heavily calcified lesions. Peripheral vascular procedures represent the largest application area, supported by lower-extremity disease and limb-salvage requirements, while ambulatory care centers are emerging as a significant growth channel.

The Atherectomy Devices Market can be segmented by Product into Directional Atherectomy Devices, Orbital Atherectomy Devices, Laser Atherectomy Devices, and Rotational Atherectomy Devices. By End User, it includes Hospitals, Cardiac Catheterization Labs, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers. By Material, it covers Stainless Steel, Polymers, and Composites. By Application, it includes Coronary Artery Disease, Peripheral Artery Disease, and Carotid Artery Disease.

The growing need for effective treatment of calcified and obstructive vascular disease is creating opportunities for atherectomy-device manufacturers, cardiovascular technology companies, hospitals, ambulatory care providers, and interventional cardiology centers. Below-the-knee applications, emerging-market expansion, imaging-guided vessel preparation, combination treatment with drug-coated balloons, procedural data analytics, and ambulatory-channel specialization can support market differentiation and expansion.

Recent Developments and Market Trends:

Advanced atherectomy technologies and imaging-guided vessel preparation are improving lesion characterization and supporting more precise plaque-removal procedures.

The shift toward minimally invasive procedures is increasing demand for atherectomy devices that can reduce recovery time and support outpatient treatment.

Orbital atherectomy systems are gaining momentum, particularly in peripheral vascular procedures involving eccentric and heavily calcified lesions.

Ambulatory and office-based laboratory procedures are expanding as reimbursement structures support migration of peripheral interventions outside traditional hospital settings.

Combination treatment strategies involving atherectomy and drug-coated balloons are creating opportunities for integrated vessel-preparation approaches.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Provides comprehensive insights into the Atherectomy Devices Market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and growth potential.

Helps identify opportunities across directional, orbital, laser, and rotational atherectomy devices.

Offers detailed segmentation analysis across product, application, end user, material, and geographic markets.

Includes competitive intelligence covering leading cardiovascular-device, vascular intervention, and medical technology companies.

Supports informed decisions using market forecasts, peripheral artery disease prevalence, minimally invasive procedure adoption, imaging-guided interventions, reimbursement trends, and regional opportunities.

Future Outlook:

The future of the Atherectomy Devices Market will be shaped by the rising burden of peripheral artery disease, increasing cardiovascular disease prevalence, minimally invasive treatment preferences, imaging-guided vessel preparation, ambulatory care expansion, and technological innovation. Rotational systems should remain the largest product category with a 34.5% share, while Orbital Atherectomy Systems are positioned for strong growth at a projected CAGR of 8.6%. Peripheral Vascular Applications should remain the largest application segment with a 58.0% share, while Cardiovascular Applications are projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6%. Hospitals and Surgical Centers should continue to represent the largest end-user segment with a 61.5% share, while Ambulatory Care Centers are positioned for faster growth at a projected CAGR of 9.8%. North America should retain market leadership with a 52.5% share, while Asia-Pacific should remain the fastest-growing region at a projected CAGR of 9.4%. Market Research Future projects the market to reach USD 2.24 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 7.0%.

➤➤Explore Our Latest Related Reports: