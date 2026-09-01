Surrogacy Market to Reach USD 159.27 Billion by 2035 at 20.2% CAGR

Surrogacy Market Overview

The Surrogacy Market is expanding as delayed parenthood, rising infertility, evolving family-building preferences, reproductive technology advances, and changing legal frameworks increase demand for assisted reproductive services. Growing acceptance of diverse family structures, improvements in IVF and embryo selection, digital coordination platforms, cross-border reproductive services, and expanding fertility benefits are supporting market growth.

According to the Market Research Future report updated August 24, 2026, the global Surrogacy Market reached USD 25.30 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 30.41 Billion in 2026 to USD 159.27 Billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 20.2% during 2026–2035. North America led the market with 37.5% share in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region with a projected CAGR of 21.0%. Gestational Surrogacy accounted for 85.2% of market revenue, IVF-based arrangements represented 71.6%, Commercial Surrogacy held 77.5%, and Fertility Centers accounted for 67.5% of the service-provider segment in 2025.

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Key players driving innovation and competitiveness in the Surrogacy Market include:

Growing Generations

Circle Surrogacy

ConceiveAbilities

Tammuz Family

BioTexCom

The market is being shaped by rising infertility prevalence, delayed parenthood, increasing acceptance of diverse family structures, advances in IVF and genetic screening, and evolving reproductive-health regulations. Gestational surrogacy remains the dominant model because the surrogate has no genetic relationship with the child, while traditional surrogacy is projected to record faster growth. IVF remains the leading technology, supported by its compatibility with embryo screening and genetic contribution from intended parents or donors.

The Surrogacy Market can be segmented by Intended Parent Type into Infertile Couples, Single Individuals, and LGBTQ+ Couples. By Surrogacy Type, it includes Traditional Surrogacy and Gestational Surrogacy. By Compensation Type, it covers Altruistic Surrogacy and Commercial Surrogacy. By Surrogacy Arrangement, it includes Independent Surrogacy and Agency-Assisted Surrogacy. By Legal Framework, it covers Permissive/Legalized Surrogacy and Restrictive/Prohibited Surrogacy. By Region, the market includes North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The growing need for accessible reproductive healthcare is creating opportunities for fertility centers, surrogacy agencies, IVF providers, reproductive-health technology companies, legal-support providers, insurers, and digital fertility platforms. AI-assisted embryo selection, genetic screening, digital matching platforms, telehealth coordination, specialized insurance products, and integrated medical and legal services can support market differentiation and expansion.

Recent Developments and Market Trends:

AI-based embryo selection and morphokinetic analysis are gaining attention as fertility providers seek to improve embryo assessment and IVF outcomes.

Digital surrogacy platforms are expanding by integrating matching, telehealth, legal documentation, and clinical coordination into centralized services.

Genetic screening and personalized reproductive medicine are becoming increasingly important for identifying genetic risks and supporting embryo-selection strategies.

Employer-sponsored fertility benefits are expanding access to surrogacy and related IVF services by reducing financial barriers for intended parents.

Cross-border surrogacy remains an important market trend as differences in legal frameworks, costs, and availability influence international reproductive-care decisions.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Provides comprehensive insights into the Surrogacy Market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and growth potential.

Helps identify opportunities across gestational surrogacy, traditional surrogacy, commercial and altruistic models, IVF, and agency-assisted arrangements.

Offers detailed segmentation analysis across intended parent type, surrogacy type, compensation type, arrangement, legal framework, and geographic markets.

Includes competitive intelligence covering leading surrogacy agencies, fertility centers, reproductive-health providers, and technology platforms.

Supports informed decisions using market forecasts, infertility trends, delayed parenthood, IVF technology, regulatory developments, digital fertility platforms, and regional opportunities.

Future Outlook:

The future of the Surrogacy Market will be shaped by rising infertility, delayed parenthood, advances in reproductive technology, changing family-building preferences, digital fertility platforms, and evolving legal frameworks. Gestational Surrogacy should remain the dominant type with an 85.2% share, while Traditional Surrogacy is positioned for the fastest growth at a projected CAGR of 21.5%. IVF should remain the leading technology with a 71.6% share, while IUI is projected to grow at a 17.3% CAGR. Commercial Surrogacy should continue to represent the largest compensation category with a 77.5% share, while Altruistic Surrogacy is projected to grow at a 22.1% CAGR. Fertility Centers should remain the largest service-provider segment with a 67.5% share, while Surrogacy Agencies are positioned for strong growth at a 20.7% CAGR. North America should retain market leadership with a 37.5% share, while Asia-Pacific should remain the fastest-growing region at a projected CAGR of 21.0%. Market Research Future projects the market to reach USD 159.27 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 20.2%.

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