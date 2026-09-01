Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Market to Reach USD 6.0 Billion by 2035 at 4.9% CAGR

Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Overview

The Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Market is expanding as the prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases increases and demand for convenient home-based respiratory care continues to grow. Rising cases of COPD, asthma, and other respiratory conditions, an aging population, increasing healthcare expenditure, technological advances in oxygen-delivery systems, and growing preference for home healthcare are supporting market growth.

According to the WiseGuyReports report, the global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Market was valued at USD 3.7 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.0 Billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 4.9% during 2025–2035. North America is projected to remain the leading regional market, reaching USD 1.875 Billion by 2035. Concentrators are expected to remain the dominant device category, reaching USD 2.5 Billion by 2035, while Portable Oxygen Devices are projected to reach USD 1.0 Billion.

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Key players driving innovation and competitiveness in the Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Market include:

ResMed

CareFusion

Philips

Oxygen Concentrator Store

Welch Allyn

Nidek

O2 Concepts

Chart Industries

Medtronic

Linde

Invacare

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Breas Medical

Air Products

Apex Medical

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

The market is being shaped by the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, growing geriatric populations, advances in oxygen-delivery technologies, and the shift toward home-based healthcare. Portable oxygen concentrators are gaining popularity because of their mobility and convenience, while stationary concentrators remain important for patients requiring continuous oxygen therapy. Telemonitoring and remote patient-management technologies are also creating opportunities for improved long-term respiratory care.

The Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Market can be segmented by Device Type into Stationary Oxygen Concentrators, Portable Oxygen Concentrators, Liquid Oxygen Systems, and Oxygen Delivery Accessories. By Application, it includes Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Pneumonia, Asthma, and Other Respiratory Conditions. By End User, it covers Hospitals, Home Care Settings, and Long-Term Care Facilities. By Oxygen Flow Rate, it includes Less than 5 LPM, 5–10 LPM, 10–15 LPM, and More than 15 LPM. By Oxygen Source, it includes Ambient Air, Liquid Oxygen, and Compressed Oxygen.

The growing need for reliable home oxygen therapy is creating opportunities for medical-device manufacturers, respiratory-care providers, hospitals, home healthcare companies, long-term care facilities, and digital-health developers. Portable oxygen systems, connected devices, remote monitoring, personalized oxygen therapy, lightweight concentrators, and patient-centered technologies can support market differentiation.

Recent Developments and Market Trends:

Stationary Oxygen Concentrators remain a major device category because they provide continuous oxygen for patients requiring long-term home therapy.

Portable Oxygen Concentrators are gaining popularity because their lightweight and mobile designs allow patients to receive oxygen therapy while maintaining greater mobility outside the home.

COPD remains a leading application as the global prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases increases.

Home Care Settings are expected to experience strong growth as patients increasingly prefer convenient and cost-effective respiratory treatment outside traditional hospital environments.

The Less than 5 LPM segment held the largest share in 2023, accounting for around 45% of the market, while the 5–10 LPM segment is expected to record the highest growth during the forecast period.

Ambient Air represented around 60% of market revenue in 2023 because of its availability and cost advantages, while Liquid Oxygen is expected to experience faster growth.

Telemonitoring and remote patient-management technologies are increasingly being integrated into home oxygen therapy to help healthcare providers monitor patients and adjust treatment plans remotely.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Provides comprehensive insights into the Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and growth potential.

Helps identify opportunities across stationary oxygen concentrators, portable oxygen concentrators, liquid oxygen systems, and oxygen delivery accessories.

Offers detailed segmentation analysis across device type, application, end user, oxygen flow rate, oxygen source, and geographic markets.

Includes competitive intelligence covering leading respiratory-care, medical-device, and healthcare technology companies.

Supports informed decisions using market forecasts, respiratory disease trends, aging-population growth, oxygen-therapy technology advancements, home healthcare demand, and regional opportunities.

Future Outlook:

The future of the Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Market will be shaped by the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, growing geriatric populations, increasing healthcare expenditure, technological advancements, and the continued shift toward home-based care. Concentrators should remain the leading device category, with the segment projected to reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2035, while Portable Oxygen Devices are expected to reach USD 1.0 Billion. COPD should remain a major application, while Home Care Settings are expected to expand as patients increasingly seek convenient long-term respiratory treatment. North America should retain market leadership, reaching a projected USD 1.875 Billion by 2035, while Asia Pacific is expected to experience significant growth as respiratory-disease prevalence, healthcare awareness, and access to home oxygen therapy increase. WiseGuyReports projects the market to reach USD 6.0 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 4.9%.

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