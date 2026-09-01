South and Central America Veterinary Imaging Market to Grow at 5.2% CAGR Through 2033

Veterinary imaging is the use of specialized diagnostic technologies to examine the internal structures and health conditions of animals. It enables veterinarians to detect diseases, injuries, abnormalities, and other medical conditions accurately and noninvasively. Common veterinary imaging methods include X-ray, ultrasound, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and endoscopy. These technologies provide detailed images of bones, organs, soft tissues, joints, and other internal body structures. Veterinary imaging plays an important role in early disease detection, diagnosis, treatment planning, and monitoring recovery. It is widely used for companion animals, livestock, equine animals, and other species in veterinary clinics, hospitals, diagnostic centers, research institutes, and farms.

The South and Central America Veterinary Imaging Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2026–2033, increasing from US$ 97.0 million in 2025 to US$ 142.3 million by 2033. The market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period, driven by rising pet ownership, increasing awareness of animal health, modernization of livestock operations, and the growing adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies.

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South and Central America Veterinary Imaging Market Overview

The veterinary healthcare sector across South and Central America is evolving as pet owners and livestock producers place greater emphasis on animal wellness, disease prevention, and advanced diagnostics. Veterinary imaging technologies enable healthcare professionals to identify injuries, chronic diseases, internal abnormalities, and other medical conditions more accurately and efficiently.

Urban veterinary facilities are increasingly adopting advanced technologies such as digital radiography, high-resolution ultrasound, computed tomography, and magnetic resonance imaging. Meanwhile, rural and agricultural environments are generating demand for portable, durable, and cost-effective imaging systems that can be used for livestock, farm animals, and equine healthcare.

The growing integration of artificial intelligence, cloud-based imaging platforms, image processing software, and teleconsultation capabilities is further transforming the veterinary imaging landscape.

Rising Focus on Animal Health and Preventive Care Drives Market Growth

One of the major factors supporting the growth of the South and Central America veterinary imaging market is the increasing focus on animal health and preventive care. Pet owners are becoming more willing to invest in advanced veterinary services, while livestock producers are recognizing the importance of early disease detection and regular animal health monitoring.

Veterinary imaging systems allow professionals to diagnose medical conditions at an early stage and develop appropriate treatment plans. Imaging technologies also support continuous monitoring of patient recovery and help veterinarians improve the quality and accuracy of clinical decision-making.

The growing prevalence of chronic and complex animal health conditions is also increasing the importance of advanced diagnostic capabilities across veterinary practices.

Growing Adoption of Advanced Veterinary Diagnostic Technologies

The adoption of advanced diagnostic imaging technologies is transforming veterinary care across South and Central America. Digital radiography, ultrasound systems, CT scanners, MRI systems, and endoscopy technologies are helping veterinarians improve diagnostic precision while reducing the need for invasive procedures.

Portable veterinary imaging equipment is becoming particularly important across livestock farms and remote locations. Mobile and flexible systems allow veterinarians to perform diagnostic procedures outside traditional clinical settings, improving access to animal healthcare services.

Additionally, AI-enabled image analysis, cloud-based data management, teleconsultation platforms, and advanced image processing software are expected to create new growth opportunities for the veterinary imaging industry.

X-Ray Segment Dominated the Market in 2025

Based on product type, the X-ray segment dominated the South and Central America veterinary imaging market in 2025.

X-ray technology remains widely used because of its affordability, accessibility, rapid diagnostic capabilities, and suitability for routine veterinary examinations. The technology is extensively used for diagnosing fractures, bone disorders, respiratory conditions, and other medical problems in companion animals and livestock.

Other major product segments include:

Ultrasound Systems

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems

Endoscopy Systems

Other Imaging Modalities

The increasing availability of portable and digital imaging systems is expected to support further market expansion across multiple veterinary applications.

Companion Animals Segment Held the Largest Share

Based on animal type, the companion animals segment dominated the market in 2025.

Increasing pet ownership and higher spending on animal healthcare are major factors supporting the growth of this segment. Dogs and cats increasingly receive advanced diagnostic and preventive healthcare services, particularly in urban areas.

The market is also segmented into:

Livestock & Farm Animals

Equine

Other Animal Types

Livestock and farm animals represent an important growth area as agricultural producers increasingly focus on herd health management, disease prevention, and improving animal productivity.

Veterinary Clinics and Hospitals Lead End-User Demand

By end user, the veterinary clinics and hospitals segment dominated the market in 2025.

The growing number of veterinary healthcare facilities equipped with modern diagnostic technologies is contributing to the strong demand for imaging systems. Veterinary clinics and hospitals are expanding their diagnostic capabilities to provide comprehensive animal healthcare services.

Other major end users include:

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Research & Academic Institutes

Livestock Farms & Breeding Centers

Increasing investments in veterinary infrastructure and specialized animal healthcare services are expected to support demand across these end-user categories.

Brazil Leads the South and Central America Veterinary Imaging Market

Brazil held the largest share of the South and Central America veterinary imaging market in 2025.

The country’s strong veterinary infrastructure, large companion animal population, and extensive livestock industry support the adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies. Veterinary facilities in major urban centers are increasingly using digital radiography, CT systems, and high-resolution ultrasound equipment.

Other important markets covered in the regional analysis include:

Argentina

Chile

Colombia

Peru

Argentina is witnessing increasing adoption of digital radiography and ultrasound technologies, while livestock and equine operations are supporting demand for portable imaging systems. Chile is experiencing steady growth in companion animal healthcare and livestock diagnostics.

Colombia and Peru are emerging markets where increasing awareness of preventive veterinary care and modernization of agricultural practices are expected to support the adoption of veterinary imaging technologies.

Key Trends Shaping the Market

Several important trends are expected to influence the future of the South and Central America veterinary imaging market:

Increasing Adoption of Portable Imaging Systems

Portable X-ray and ultrasound systems are becoming increasingly important for veterinary professionals working in livestock farms, breeding facilities, and remote locations.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence

AI-enabled image analysis technologies can help improve diagnostic accuracy, optimize workflows, and support faster clinical decision-making.

Growth of Digital Veterinary Healthcare

Cloud-based imaging platforms and teleconsultation services are enabling veterinarians to store, share, and analyze diagnostic images more efficiently.

Rising Demand for Companion Animal Healthcare

Growing pet ownership and increased spending on veterinary services are expected to drive demand for advanced imaging technologies.

Modernization of Livestock Healthcare

Livestock producers are increasingly adopting advanced technologies for disease monitoring, herd health management, and improving animal productivity.

Competitive Landscape

The South and Central America veterinary imaging market includes several global and specialized technology providers. Companies are focusing on product innovation, digital imaging capabilities, portability, and expanding their veterinary healthcare product portfolios.

Major companies operating in the market include:

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Esaote SpA

GE HealthCare

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Carestream Health

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging

Sound Technologies

MinXray, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Strategic collaborations, new product launches, technological innovation, and expansion into emerging veterinary healthcare markets are expected to remain important competitive strategies.

Future Outlook for the South and Central America Veterinary Imaging Market

The future outlook for the South and Central America veterinary imaging market remains positive. Growing awareness of animal health, increasing pet ownership, expanding livestock operations, and technological advancements are expected to create sustained demand for veterinary diagnostic imaging systems.

The market is likely to benefit from the increasing adoption of digital radiography, portable ultrasound, AI-powered diagnostic tools, cloud-based imaging platforms, and telemedicine services.

As veterinary healthcare infrastructure continues to develop across Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Peru, demand for modern diagnostic imaging technologies is expected to increase. The combination of advanced urban veterinary care and practical field-based solutions for livestock management will continue to create significant growth opportunities.

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