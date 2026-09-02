Mouthwash Market to Hit US$13.65 Billion by 2031, Growing at 5.6% CAGR

Oral care habits are changing fast, and rinsing has become a normal part of daily hygiene rather than an extra step. That shift keeps pushing the Mouthwash Market higher, with the industry set to grow from US$ 9.36 Billion in 2024 to US$ 13.65 Billion by 2031. That path works out to a 5.6% CAGR across the 2025-2031 forecast window. Dentists now recommend rinsing as a standard step alongside brushing and flossing, and that simple change in advice is reshaping how often people buy and use these products.

What Is the Mouthwash Market?

Mouthwash is a liquid rinse used to freshen breath, fight plaque, and support gum health. Some formulas simply mask odour, while others treat specific problems such as gingivitis or dry mouth. Brands split their ranges into cosmetic rinses for everyday freshness and therapeutic rinses built around active ingredients.

What Is Driving Growth in the Mouthwash Market?

Rising awareness of gum disease sits at the centre of mouthwash market growth. People read more about links between oral health and wider wellbeing, and that pushes them toward rinses that do more than freshen breath. Dentists now bring up mouthwash during routine visits far more than they used to, which nudges patients toward therapeutic formulas built around fluoride, chlorhexidine, or essential oils.

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Ageing populations add another layer of demand. Older adults deal with dry mouth, receding gums, and tooth sensitivity more often, and mouthwash brands have responded with rinses aimed squarely at these concerns. What makes this particularly significant is how specific the newer products have become. Instead of one rinse for everyone, shelves now carry separate formulas for whitening, cavity prevention, and sensitive gums.

Flavour innovation plays a real role too. Mint remains the classic choice, but fresh tea, herbal, and fruit-based rinses are pulling in shoppers who found older formulas too harsh. Alcohol-free options have also gained ground, since many people want an antiseptic rinse without the sting or dryness that alcohol-based formulas can cause.

Retail habits are shifting as well. Supermarkets and specialty stores still move the bulk of mouthwash volume, but online retail is growing quickly as subscription and auto-refill options make it easy to keep a rinse on hand without a store trip. So what ties all this together? A more informed, more particular shopper who now treats mouthwash as a targeted health product rather than a throwaway freshener, and that shift should keep the mouthwash market climbing toward its projected US$ 13.65 Billion value by 2031.

Mouthwash Market Segmentation Overview

By Product Type: Cosmetic and Therapeutic. Cosmetic rinses focus on breath freshness and taste, while therapeutic rinses target specific conditions and often carry active pharmaceutical ingredients.

By Flavor: Original/Classic, Mint, Fresh Tea, Herbs, Fruits and Gums, and Others. Mint still leads on volume, but fresh tea and herbal blends are winning over shoppers who want a gentler sensory experience.

By Indication: Mouth Ulcers, Gingivitis, Dry Mouth, Bad Breath, Toothache, Receding Gums, Whitening, Cavity Prevention, and Others. Bad breath and gingivitis remain the two most common reasons people reach for a rinse, though whitening formulas are catching up fast among younger buyers.

By Category: Alcohol-Based and Alcohol-Free. Alcohol-free rinses continue to gain share as parents and sensitive-mouth users look for gentler daily options.

By Active Ingredient: Fluoride, Chlorhexidine, Essential Oils, and Others. Fluoride dominates cavity-prevention formulas, chlorhexidine remains the go-to for short-term gum treatment, and essential oils anchor the natural and alcohol-free segment.

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others. Supermarkets still capture the largest share of purchases, while online retail is the fastest-growing channel as people favour convenient reordering.

Key Market Players

The Procter & Gamble Co

Colgate Palmolive Co

Church & Dwight Co Inc

Sunstar Suisse S.A.

Kao Corp

Himalaya Wellness Co

Unilever Plc

Haleon Plc

LG Household & Health Care Co Ltd

Kenvue Inc

Procter & Gamble and Colgate Palmolive continue to lead on shelf space and brand trust, thanks to decades of dental partnerships and clinical marketing. Haleon and Kenvue, both spun out of larger consumer health groups, bring strong therapeutic ranges built on established oral care science. Church & Dwight and Sunstar Suisse compete hard on natural and specialty formulas, while Kao Corp and LG Household & Health Care hold strong positions across Asian markets. Himalaya Wellness Co and Unilever Plc round out the field with herbal and mass-market offerings that appeal to price-conscious buyers.

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Sustainability and Innovation Trends

Packaging is an early focus area for sustainability efforts, with brands shifting toward recyclable bottles and concentrated formulas that cut down on plastic and shipping weight. On the formulation side, companies are working to reduce or remove alcohol, artificial dyes, and harsh preservatives without sacrificing antibacterial strength. Natural essential oil blends are gaining traction as a cleaner alternative to older antiseptic formulas. Some brands are also testing probiotic mouthwashes, aiming to support a healthy oral microbiome rather than simply killing bacteria outright.

Regional Outlook

North America holds a leading position in the mouthwash market, supported by strong dental care habits and wide availability of therapeutic rinses across pharmacies and supermarkets. Europe follows closely, where regulatory support for oral health products and steady demand for alcohol-free formulas keep the category growing.

Asia Pacific stands out as the fastest-moving region. Rising disposable incomes, greater dental awareness, and expanding modern retail formats are opening the door for both global brands and local players. South and Central America remains smaller in scale but is seeing steady gains as urban populations adopt daily oral care routines that go beyond brushing alone.

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