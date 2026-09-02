India Electric Motorcycle Market Forecast 2025-2035

The India electric motorcycles market is poised for substantial growth driven by technological advancements and supportive government policies. The India Electric Motorcycle Market is projected to grow from USD 0.878 Billion in 2025 to USD 2.41 Billion by 2035, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate of 10.76% during the forecast period (2025–2035). Key trends include the commuting segment remaining the largest, reflecting a steady demand for electric motorcycles among daily riders. Delivery services represent the fastest-growing segment, indicating a shift towards electric solutions for logistics and transportation. Lithium-ion batteries dominate the market, while lead-acid batteries are emerging rapidly due to their cost-effectiveness. Government policies and rising fuel prices are key drivers propelling the adoption of electric motorcycles.

Major players include Hero Electric, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company, Ather Energy, Revolt Motors, Okinawa Autotech, Ultraviolette Automotive, Yamaha Motor, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries. The Indian government has implemented various policies aimed at promoting electric vehicles, including electric motorcycles, as part of its broader strategy to reduce carbon emissions and enhance energy security. This regulatory support, coupled with increasing awareness of environmental issues among consumers, appears to be fostering a more favorable landscape for electric motorcycles. Advancements in battery technology and charging infrastructure are likely to enhance the appeal of electric motorcycles. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in research and development to create innovative products.

Explore additional reports to understand evolving market landscapes:

China Electric Motorcycle Market

Motorcycle Cooling Helmet Market

Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Market

Car Air Freshener Market

America Golf Cart Market